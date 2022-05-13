AP News Summary at 2:37 a.m. EDT

Kremlin warns of retaliation after Finland moves toward NATO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Kremlin warned about taking retaliatory steps after Finland’s leaders came out in favor of applying to join NATO. Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, the first war-crimes trial of a Russian soldier since the start of the conflict is set to open Friday in Kyiv. A 21-year-old captured member of a tank unit is accused of shooting to death a civilian during the opening week of the war. On the ground, Russian forces pounded areas in central, northern and eastern Ukraine, including the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol. Ukraine recaptured some towns and villages in the northeast.

Facility for disabled on Ukraine front line mulls evacuation

TAVRIISKE, Ukraine (AP) — There’s dancing in the garden, and ball games. But there is an ominous accompaniment to the music and laughter: the unmistakable, dull thud of not-so-distant artillery fire. The staff of the facility for mentally and physically disabled people in the village of Tavriiske, near the front line in Ukraine's war, face a daunting dilemma: Do they evacuate and how can it be done with minimum of disruption to the residents, for whom any change of environment will be extremely stressful? With around 425 residents, it is the largest such facility in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia region. Finding suitable accommodation elsewhere is far from easy, its director says.

N. Korea reports 6 deaths after admitting COVID-19 outbreak

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says six people have died and 350,000 have been treated for a fever that has spread explosively across the country. The announcement Friday came a day after it acknowledged its first COVID-19 cases of the pandemic. North Korea likely doesn't have enough testing supplies and said the cause of the fevers was unclear. Experts have warned a COVID-19 outbreak could be devastating in a country with a broken health care system and an unvaccinated, malnourished population. Some experts say the North's admission of an outbreak suggested a willingness to receive outside aid. It previously shunned vaccines offered by the U.N.-backed COVAX program, possibly because they have monitoring requirements.

Biden looks to nudge ASEAN leaders to speak out on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is looking to nudge southeast Asian leaders to be more outspoken about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But the issue continues to be a delicate one for many members of the region’s 10-country alliance with deep ties to Moscow. Biden welcomed leaders from Association of Southeast Asian Nations to White House on Thursday night for an intimate dinner to kick off the two-day summit, the first meeting of the group to be held in Washington in its 45-year history. As Biden welcomed the leaders to the White House, his administration announced the United States would commit to more than $150 million in new projects to bolster Southeast Asia’s climate, maritime and public health infrastructure.

Lebanon vote seen as last chance in crisis-plagued nation

BEIRUT (AP) — In every household in Lebanon it's likely that one or more family members plan to emigrate — if they can get a passport. The bankrupt government hasn't paid the company contracted to issue or renew the documents. Lebanese spend their days at the banks, waiting to see what meager amounts they can withdraw for the month. They hunt for medicine and fuel, and worry about the next meal for their kids. It's an economic meltdown and Sunday’s parliament elections are seen as a chance to punish the ruling class that's driven the nation into the ground. But a widespread sense of apathy and pessimism prevails, with most observers agreeing the vote is unlikely to make much difference.

The AP Interview: US 'vulnerable' to COVID without new shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — The new White House COVID-19 coordinator is issuing a dire warning. He says in an Associated Press interview that the U.S. will be increasingly vulnerable to the coronavirus this fall and winter if Congress doesn’t swiftly approve new funding for more vaccines and treatments. Dr. Ashish Jha said in the interview Thursday that Americans’ immune protection from the virus is waning, the virus is adapting to be more contagious and booster doses for most people will be necessary — with the potential for enhanced protection from a new generation of shots.

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four other GOP lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators say they have issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers as part of their probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection. It's an extraordinary step that has little precedent and is certain to further inflame partisan tensions over the 2021 attack. The Jan. 6 panel’s subpoenas for McCarthy of California and Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama come as the investigation is winding down and as the panel prepares for a series of public hearings this summer.

Madison Cawthorn tries to survive primary as slip-ups mount

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A series of unforced political and personal errors by GOP congressman Madison Cawthorn has brought the forces of big-name Republicans and traditional enemies to bear on his reelection bid in North Carolina. Some of the transgressions have been headline-grabbing, like one that rankled GOP colleagues who believe he insinuated they were holding orgies and snorting cocaine. Some have been salacious, like recently released videos showing him in sexually suggestive poses. But at home, the most consequential may have been when he decided to run for a different U.S. House seat before changing his mind. Some constituents believe he’s more interested in inflaming the culture wars than helping the district.

No sea serpents, mobsters but Tahoe trash divers strike gold

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — Scuba divers at Lake Tahoe are sorting through their haul after an unprecedented, yearlong effort to remove litter from the alpine lake's entire 72 miles of shoreline atop the Sierra Nevada. They found no trace of a mythical sea monster and no sign of mobsters in cement shoes or long-lost treasure chests. But their hope is the 25,000 pounds of junk they gathered will prove much more valuable. Since last May, they've meticulously sorted and logged the types and GPS locations of the waste. It’s part of a first-of-its-kind effort to learn more about the potential harm caused by plastics and other pollutants in the waters on the California-Nevada line.

EXPLAINER: Why Finland, Sweden joining NATO will be big deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — Finland appears on the cusp of joining NATO. Sweden could follow suit. By year's end, they could stand among the alliance's ranks. Russia's war in Ukraine has provoked a public about face on membership in the two Nordic countries. They are already NATO's closest partners, but should Russia respond to their membership moves they might soon need the organization's military support. The two are a perfect fit for NATO. Their armed forces, and political and legal systems, are in lock step with the alliance. They bring high-tech military equipment and high levels of defense spending with them. Their accession would double the length of NATO's borders with Russia. It's unclear exactly how Moscow will respond.

