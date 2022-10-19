AP News Summary at 2:38 p.m. EDT

Putin escalates war with martial law as he faces threats

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is doubling down on his faltering invasion by declaring martial law in four illegally annexed Ukrainian regions. In addition, he set the stage Wednesday for draconian new restrictions and crackdowns throughout Russia. The drastic escalation appeared to be prompted by the threat of more stinging battlefield defeats, sabotage and troubles with his troop mobilization. Putin's order effectively belies the Kremlin’s attempts to portray life in the annexed regions as returning to normal, with the latest example the removal of civilian leaders and installation of a military administration and a mass evacuation in Kherson. Local officials said Wednesday that 5,000 had been evacuated already, with plans to pull out a total of up to 60,000.

Races to oversee elections draw an avalanche of spending

Campaign spending is setting records in races to oversee state elections. It's been spurred by races involving candidates who echo former President Donald Trump's false claims about fraud costing him the 2020 presidential election. Trump is backing many of these candidates to take top election posts in critical swing states. Democratic candidates and outside groups are outraising Republicans and warn that if any of their GOP foes win it will spark a crisis for democracy. The increased partisan stakes over these election posts highlight America's unusual system of entrusting election management to officials who run in the very elections they are supposed to administer.

Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” over the deaths. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement Tuesday that acknowledged the pain caused by their son, Austin. They say they mourn for the five killed, including another son, James, who was among those slain. Witnesses described in 911 calls that the shooter opened fire with what appeared to be a shotgun in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Raleigh and also shot at least two people on a popular walking trail. They say they feel immeasurable pain and grief over what happened.

Iranian rock climber who competed without hijab returns home

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi has returned to Tehran after competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf. Her move was seized upon by demonstrators as the Islamic Republic has faced weeks of protests over its mandatory hijab. Rekabi gave a careful, emotionless airport interview early Wednesday to Iran’s hard-line state television, insisting again that going without a hijab was an “unintentional” act on her part. However, the hundreds gathered outside Imam Khomeini International Airport cheered a woman they called “Elnaz the Champion” who they saw as an inspiration for their continued protests. Those there included women not wearing the hijab. That reception shows the growing fissures in Iranian society amid nationwide protests.

Minister departs UK govt in new blow to embattled Liz Truss

LONDON (AP) — British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has become the second senior minister in a week to leave embattled Prime Minister Liz Truss’ government. Braverman left her job on Wednesday with a fusillade of criticism at the prime minister. Braverman said she resigned after breaching rules by sending an official document from her personal email account. In her resignation letter, she said politicians must accept "responsibility for their mistakes.” Her departure came hours after Truss appeared in Parliament to face down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan. She apologized and admitted she had made mistakes, but described herself as “a fighter and not a quitter.”

Newsom's campaign for California governor looks to future

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's reelection campaign is focused more on his political future and overhauling the Democratic Party's messaging than on his race. Newsom has been spending his time and campaign money in other states ahead of his November election against Republican Brian Dahle, a little-known state senator. Newsom's campaign has paid for ads in Florida and Texas, home to Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott, the country’s two most outspoken Republican governors and potential 2024 GOP candidates for president. He's also trying to revamp Democratic Party messaging, saying Republicans are able to control the political narrative on cable news and social media by going on the attack.

Abortion access looms over medical residency applications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine are facing tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortion training generally involves observing and assisting in the procedure. Many doctors and students now worry about nonexistent or subpar training in states where abortion laws were tightened after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In some cases, applicants who want to perform abortions as part of their career are pursuing residencies in states with more liberal reproductive laws. Meanwhile, students who oppose abortion may find more accommodation in less permissive states.

First Native American woman in space awed by Mother Earth

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first Native American woman in space says she's overwhelmed by the beauty and delicacy of Mother Earth. She's also channeling “positive energy” as her five-month mission gets underway at the International Space Station, something she learned from her mother. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann spoke with The Associated Press on Wednesday, answering questions gathered from AP members, as well as tribal news outlets. Mann says it's important to recognize that there are all types of people aboard the space station, highlighting “our diversity.” She rocketed into orbit with SpaceX two weeks ago.

Ancient DNA gives rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study uses ancient DNA to offer a rare snapshot of Neanderthal family ties. Researchers pulled DNA out of tiny bone fragments found in Siberian caves. By comparing the DNA, scientists found a father-daughter duo and some possible cousins among the Neanderthals. Their genes suggest these early humans lived in tightknit communities, and that females traveled to move in with their mates. It's part of a growing field of research looking for genetic clues in the past. Neanderthals lived across Europe and Asia and died out around 40,000 years ago.

Brotherly love? Not so much between Nolas during NLCS

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin and Aaron Nola are each other's biggest fans. Unless their teams are playing each other. That happens in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series. Aaron will be the starting pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies and one of the batters he'll face is his 32-year-old brother, San Diego Padres catcher Austin. Aaron, who is 3 1/2 years younger, tagged along to all of Austin's games when the brothers were growing up in Louisiana. Their dad coached them for years in baseball. A.J. and Stacie Nola will be in the stands at Petco Park rooting for both of their sons. But only one brother will advance to the World Series; the other faces disappointment. The Phillies lead the matchup 1-0 going into Wednesday night's game at Petco Park in San Diego.