AP News Summary at 2:38 p.m. EST

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO's chief and the president of Poland say there are no indications that a missile that fell on Polish farmland and killed two people was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault. Tuesday's incident came as Russia launched missiles and drones that savaged Ukraine's power grid. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Three U.S. officials said preliminary assessments suggested it was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile. Ukraine's president said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian and asked for more evidence.

Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor says a witness told police the University of Virginia student suspected of opening fire on fellow students as they returned by bus from a field trip targeted specific victims. The prosecutor gave a brief accounting of what police say happened Sunday night during the suspect's first court appearance Wednesday. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was ordered held without bond. His attorney did not address the substance of the charges against him. The school also announced Wednesday it was canceling its final home game of the season scheduled for the weekend against Coastal Carolina. The violence Sunday night left three football players dead and one player and another student wounded.

McConnell reelected Senate GOP leader; Scott's bid rejected

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has been reelected as Republican leader, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida. Scott was the Senate GOP campaign chief, and he has been criticized over his party’s midterm election failures. Republican senators reelected McConnell on Wednesday by a vote of 37-10, with one other senator voting present. After the vote, McConnell said he's “proud” to be reelected. He's poised to become the longest-serving leader when the new Congress convenes in the new year. Scott's challenge came amid fallout from the midterms, when Republicans failed to take the Senate majority.

NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by giant new rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A space capsule is hurtling toward the moon for the first time in 50 years. The spacecraft with three test dummies aboard launched on top of NASA’s new moon rocket early Wednesday. The Florida launch brings the U.S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program. If all goes well, the crew capsule will be propelled into a wide orbit around the moon, before returning to Earth with a Pacific splashdown in three weeks. NASA hopes to send four astronauts around the moon on the next flight, in 2024, and land humans there as early as 2025.

Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff's academy recruits on run

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say 25 Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle that veered into the wrong side of the road Wednesday morning, and five were critically injured. Sheriff Alex Villanueva says another four recruits have moderate injuries and 16 have minor injuries. The crash occurred around dawn in suburban Whittier. The sheriff says the victims were members of an academy class that includes recruits for the Sheriff's Department and local police departments. The driver has only been identified as 22-year-old man. The sheriff says a field sobriety test on the driver was negative.

Same-sex marriage faces Senate test with GOP votes uncertain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats are moving ahead with legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriage. Democrats are acting now as they face the prospect of divided government in the next Congress. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning a test vote on the bill Wednesday, betting that at least 10 Republicans will vote with all Democrats to advance legislation to ensure that same-sex and interracial marriages are legally recognized nationwide. The bill has gained momentum since the Supreme Court decision overturning the federal right to abortion. An opinion at the time from Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that an earlier high court decision protecting same-sex marriage could also come under threat.

Rent stabilization measures win in US midterm election

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Ballot measures to build more affordable housing and protect tenants from soaring rent increases were plentiful and fared well in last week’s midterm elections. The activity reflected growing angst over record high rents exacerbated by inflation and a dearth of homes. Voters in three U.S. cities approved capping rent increases at below inflation with a measure in a fourth city leading in the vote count. Tenant advocates say rent caps are critical to keeping low-income renters out of homelessness. But critics of rent stabilization were dismayed. They said restricting rents will spur disinvestment in rental stock and discourage the construction of affordable housing. But both sides agree that the country must build more affordable housing.

At climate summit, Brazil's Lula promises new day for Amazon

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is promising to combat deforestation when he assumes office on Jan. 1. Da Silva, president between 2003 and 2010, is participating at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt known as COP27. In his first public appearance on Wednesday, da Silva said his administration would make combating deforestation a priority. He also said he would suggest to U.N. officials that the climate summit in 2025 be held in the Amazon. Da Silva took swipes at President Jair Bolsonaro, who pushed economic development in the Amazon. Da Silva beat Bolsonaro in last month's presidential election. Da Silva was expected to speak again later on Wednesday and participate in the summit through Thursday.

Rising food costs take a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner

Americans are bracing for a costly Thanksgiving this year, with double-digit percent increases in the price of turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples. Higher production costs are only part of the reason; disease, rough weather and the war in Ukraine are also contributors. Turkey supplies are at their lowest point since 1986 after a deadly avian flu wiped out flocks, and prices are up about 28%. But experts say there won't be shortages of whole birds because producers shifted production to meet Thanksgiving demand. Meanwhile, stores like Walmart, Lidl and Aldi are offering deals to lessen the sticker shock.

Deshaun Watson back practicing with Browns during suspension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson is practicing with the Browns for the first time since his 11-game NFL suspension started in August. Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in Texas, returned to the field with his teammates Wednesday. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback reached a settlement with the league this summer. Despite temperatures in the low 30s, Watson had on short sleeves during the portion of practice open to reporters. He fired passes to Cleveland’s wide receivers while periodically tucking his hands into a warmer around his waist. As long as he meets the league’s requirements, Watson can play on Dec. 4 when the Browns visit Houston, which drafted him in 2017.