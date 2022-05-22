AP News Summary at 2:39 a.m. EDT

Fate of 2,500 Ukrainian POWs from steel plant stirs concern

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — As the West rallies behind Ukraine in its war with Russia, Polish President Andrzej Duda has arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit. Duda’s office says he will address Ukraine’s parliament on Sunday. Poland has welcomed millions of Ukrainian refugees and is a strong supporter of the country's desire to join the European Union. The fate of the nearly 2,500 Ukrainian fighters taken prisoner at the Mariupol steel plant is a growing concern. A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine says they are sure to face tribunals. Their family members have pleaded for them to be given rights as prisoners of war.

Biden highlights Hyundai announcement of $10B US investment

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden is tending to both business and security interests as he wraps up a three-day visit to South Korea on Sunday. Biden showcased Hyundai's pledge to invest at least $10 billion in electric vehicles and related technologies in the United States. Biden also says the U.S. is ready for any provocation that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un might deliver while Biden is touring the region. The $10 billion investment from South Korea's Hyundai is a reflection of how the U.S. and South Korea are leveraging their longstanding military ties into a broader economic partnership.

COVID-19, shootings: Is mass death now tolerated in America?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — After mass shootings killed and wounded people grocery shopping, going to church and simply living their lives, the nation marked a milestone of 1 million deaths from COVID-19. The number was once unthinkable. Now it’s a pedestrian reality in the United States, just as is the reality of the continuing epidemic of gun violence that kills tens of thousands of people annually. Americans have always tolerated high rates of death among certain segments of society. But the sheer numbers of what should be preventable deaths, and the apparent acceptance that there’s no policy change coming has people wondering: Is mass death now acceptable in America?

Herschel Walker's ties to veterans program face scrutiny

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker boasts of his charity work helping members of the military who struggle with mental health. The football legend and leading Republican Senate candidate in Georgia says the outreach is done through a program he created, called Patriot Support. But court filings and company documents offer a more complicated picture. They show Walker did not found the program. It's also not a charity. It's an arm of a for-profit hospital chain. Court documents reveal the company has a checkered history treating veterans and reached a $122 million settlement after the Justice Department sued for improperly treating patients. The company denies the allegations. Walker's campaign criticized the media for writing a story about the program.

Australia's next prime minister came from humble beginnings

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese is a politician molded by his humble start to life as the only child of a single mother who raised him on a pension in gritty inner-Sydney suburbia. He is also a hero of multicultural Australia, describing himself as the only candidate with a “non-Anglo Celtic name” to run for prime minister in the 121 years that the office has existed. He has promised to rehabilitate Australia’s international reputation as a climate change laggard with steeper cuts to greenhouse gas emissions. His financially precarious upbringing in government-owned housing in suburban Camperdown fundamentally formed the politician who has lead the center-left Australian Labor Party into government for the first time since 2007.

With public camping a felony, Tennessee homeless seek refuge

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is about to become the first U.S. state to make it a felony to camp on local public property such as parks. It is already a felony in Tennessee to camp on most state-owned property. The crime is punishable by up to six years in prison and the loss of voting rights. Supporters say the law is needed to get some people to move off the streets. Critics say it is cruel and will make homelessness worse. Many landlords won't rent to felons and many employers won't hire them.

On Venezuelan roads, old cars prevail, break down everywhere

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's auto mechanics are increasingly busy these days, trying to coax a little more life out of aging vehicles. The country's new car market has collapsed and few can afford a better used one. Industry officials say Venezuela produced only eight trucks last year — and nary a single car. At the century’s peak, some 172,000 vehicles rolled out of domestic plants. Imports haven’t filled the gap. Analysts say only 1,886 new light vehicles were sold in Venezuela last year. Years of hyperinflation obliterated much of the middle class that could once dream at least of a used car.

Live updates | Woods withdraws from final round of PGA

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — There will be no Sunday red for Tiger Woods in the PGA Championship. The PGA of America says Woods has withdrawn from the final round. Woods had a career-high 79 in the third round Saturday at Southern Hills. He limped his way around in the cold and wind, at one point making five straight bogeys. This is the first time Woods has withdrew from a major as a professional. He declined interviews, speaking only to a pool reporter. Woods was asked if he felt as though he would play the final round. All he said was he was sore.

Early Voting holds off Epicenter to win Preakness Stakes

BALTIMORE (AP) — Early Voting held off hard-charging favorite Epicenter to win the Preakness Stakes. Early Voting stalked behind the leaders for much of the race before moving into the lead around the final turn. The Preakness was run without Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike after his owner prioritized extra rest. Early Voting went off at 5-1. Epicenter finished second for a second consecutive Triple Crown race. Trainer Chad Brown won his second Preakness after doing it with the same owners in 2017 with Cloud Computing. Jockey Jose Ortiz won his first Preakness.

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s sprawling financial trial may not have produced any convictions yet or any new smoking guns. But recent testimony has provided plenty of insights into how the Vatican operates. The takeaways from recent hearings are of a church bureaucracy that used espionage, allowed outsiders with unverified qualifications to gain access to the Apostolic Palace and relied on a pervasive mantra of sparing the pope responsibility until someone’s neck was on the line. The trial so far has produced an unusual airing of the Vatican's dirty laundry. Pope Francis sought to have a trial to show his willingness to crack down on alleged financial impropriety.

