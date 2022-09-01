AP News Summary at 2:39 p.m. EDT

Tech tool offers police ‘mass surveillance on a budget’

Local law enforcement agencies from suburban Southern California to rural North Carolina have been using an obscure cellphone tracking tool, at times without search warrants, that empowers them to follow people’s movements months back in time. Public records and internal emails obtained by The Associated Press show police have used the database known as “Fog Reveal” to search hundreds of billions of records drawn from 250 million devices. The data enables law enforcement to assemble so-called “patterns of life.” It's been used in criminal investigations ranging from the murder of a nurse in Arkansas to tracing the movements of a potential participant in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A U.N. inspection team has arrived at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a mission to safeguard it from catastrophe. It reached the site Thursday amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces that prompted the shutdown of one reactor and underscored the urgency and the danger of the task. The 14-member team from the International Atomic Energy Agency reached Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in a convoy of SUVs and vans, after months of negotiations to get inside the complex and take steps to prevent a disaster on the continent.

Trump documents: Judge to hear arguments on outside expert

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge in Florida is set to hear arguments Thursday afternoon on whether to appoint an outside legal expert to review government records seized by the FBI last month in a search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home. Lawyers for Trump say the appointment of a special master is necessary to ensure an independent inspection of the documents. They say a review would allow for “highly personal information” such as diaries or journals to be separated from the investigation and returned to Trump. The Justice Department says an appointment is unwarranted because investigators have completed their review of potentially privileged records and identified “a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information.”

Biden's prime-time speech: Trumpism threatens democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as “extremist” threats from the restive forces of Trumpism to the nation’s democracy. In a speech Thursday night, he will frame the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden plans to call out the large number of Trump adherents who have denied the 2020 election results and sown doubt about future contests. Biden allies stress that he is not rejecting the entirety of the GOP. But House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy dismissed any such distinction, accusing the president of trying to “disparage hard-working Americans.”

‘Tragic outcomes’: Mentally ill face fatal risk with police

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — People experiencing mental health crises have been being killed by police in America. But how many is unknown. Federal law requires the Department of Justice to collect and publish data on that. But the law doesn’t require police departments to tell the DOJ how many people their officers killed, and many aren't doing so. The National Alliance on Mental Illness says the killings highlight a larger systemic problem in helping people who are struggling with their mental health or are in crisis. Two killings, in Oregon and West Virginia, show how system failures had tragic results.

Jackson sees some improvement in its damaged water system

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Officials in Mississippi's capital city say water pressure is improving but the city remains under a boil-water notice for safety. Jackson officials say pressure increased overnight to the point that people living close to the plant have “almost normal” pressure. Still, many in the city of 150,000 have little or no running water. And the city says it still faces challenges as it works to restore service. The latest problems with the long-troubled Jackson water system began Monday after excessive rain and flooding from the Pearl River. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves and President Joe Biden have both declared emergencies in the state.

House committee reaches deal to get Trump financial records

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee seeking financial records from former President Donald Trump has reached an agreement that ends litigation on the matter and requires his accounting firm to turn over certain records to the panel. The committee's leader, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, announced the settlement Thursday. It follows a July decision by the federal appeals court in Washington that narrowed what records Congress is entitled to obtain. The long-running case began began in April 2019 when the House Committee on Oversight and Reform subpoenaed a wealth of records from Trump’s then-accounting firm, Mazars USA.

GOP candidates soften tone on abortion for midterm election

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Strict, anti-abortion Republicans running in competitive House, Senate and governor’s races in key battleground states are trying to distance themselves from their past statements and positions. This is in light of reignited enthusiasm among abortion rights supporters since the June U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe. v. Wade. In newspaper op-eds, during interviews and on their campaign websites, Republican challengers who expressed support for banning most or all abortions are downplaying those positions at a time when abortion rights have vaulted into the top tier of midterm campaign concerns and complicated Republicans’ focus on the economy heading into the November midterm elections.

It's back to school in Ukraine — but far from normal

MYKHAILO-KOTSYUBYNSKE, Ukraine (AP) — It's the first day of school in Ukraine, but children won't be sharing memories from their holidays. Their stories are of surviving war. For many, their last day of school was the day before the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of their country. After the first months of shock, 51% of schools in Ukraine, despite the risk, are reopening Thursday to in-person education, with an option to study online if the parents prefer. Attending school is one of the few things that can help children bring a sense of normality amid the war. But safety remains the priority. Schools that don’t have quick access to shelters or are located near active military zones will have online only study.

Watering while Black: anatomy of a pastor's Alabama arrest

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (AP) — A Black pastor plans to sue an Alabama city whose white police officers placed him in handcuffs after he refused to identify himself while watering flowers for his neighbor on private property. Footage from one of the officers' body cameras shows how quickly a previously noneventful evening on a quiet residential street in Childersburg devolved into yet another potentially explosive situation involving a Black man and white law enforcement authorities in the United States.