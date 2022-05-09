AP News Summary at 2:40 a.m. EDT

Putin to mark Victory Day as Russia presses Ukraine assault

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin is due to address a military parade in Red Square on Russia’s Victory Day holiday as Ukraine's military warns of a high probability of missile strikes. Observers will be looking for any clues to the direction of a war now in its 11th week. Ukraine has warned that worsening attacks in the country could come as Russia is eager to proclaim a win on a holiday that marks its greatest victory, over Nazi Germany. Among the biggest Russian targets is the southern port of Mariupol, where invaders have claimed all but one part of the city, a sprawling steel mill where Ukrainian fighters are refusing to surrender.

Russia marks WWII victory shadowed by Ukraine

Impeccably straight columns of soldiers will march through Red Square on Monday as they do every year on Victory Day. But this year’s observance of Russia’s most important patriotic holiday carries exceptional weight. This year, as Russian troops fight grueling battles in Ukraine and unleash torrents of missiles and bombs, few Russians are likely to be dulled by the parade’s rituals. Instead, they will watch it for signs of what could come next in the conflict. Some Russians fear President Vladimir Putin will use his speech at the parade to declare the “special military operation” in Ukraine as a full-fledged war. That declaration would precede a broad mobilization of troops to bolster Russia’s forces.

With Marcos Jr. tipped to win, Philippines at tenuous moment

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Filipinos are voting for a new president with the son of an ousted dictator and a champion of human rights as the top contenders. Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the strongman ousted in a 1986 “People Power” uprising, has led pre-election surveys. But his closest challenger, Vice President Leni Robredo, has tapped into shock and outrage over the prospect of another Marcos holding the top office. The winner of Monday's election will take office on June 30 and stands to inherit immense problems, including deep poverty and the legacy of a brutal anti-drugs crackdown led by outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte. His daughter, Sara Duterte, has topped surveys for the vice presidential race.

The AP Interview: BLM's Patrisse Cullors denies wrongdoing

LOS ANGELES (AP) — In an exclusive interview, Patrisse Cullors, the former leader of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, tells The Associated Press that neither she nor anyone else in leadership has misused millions of dollars in donations. Cullors is offering insights into the growing pains of an organization that went from an idea to a global brand. The interview happened on the heels of renewed controversy over her leadership of the BLM foundation, following a report that the foundation had paid $6 million for a Los Angeles compound in 2020.

"Everything shook": Last civilians leave Ukraine steel mill

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Pale and drawn, the last civilians sheltering in the bunkers beneath the sprawling steel mill in the decimated Ukrainian port city of Mariupol arrived late Sunday night in Zaporizhzhia, the first major Ukrainian city beyond the frontline. The seaside steel mill, where an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are making what appears to be their last stand, is the only part of the city not under Russian control. Thanks to its warren of tunnels and bunkers deep underground, many civilians had chosen it as the safest place to take cover from the relentless shelling of Mariupol, a formerly thriving port city that has been largely reduced to rubble.

Call Pence or Trump? It's decision time for Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has interviewed nearly 1,000 people. But the nine-member panel has yet to talk to the two most prominent players in that day’s events — former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence. As the investigation winds down, members of the committee are wrestling over whether to call the two men. Their conflict over whether to certify President Joe Biden’s election win was at the center of the attack. Some lawmakers on the panel have argued against calling Trump or Pence, saying they’ve obtained all the information they need without them.

Trump, emboldened after Ohio victory, faces challenges ahead

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump enters the next stretch of the midterm campaign emboldened by primary victories but facing new risks. Trump’s late-stage endorsement of JD Vance in Ohio’s GOP Senate primary catapulted the “Hillbilly Elegy” author to the nomination in last week’s election. Vance's win also reinforced the deep ties the former president holds among the most loyal Republican voters. But there’s also caution that the coming phase of the campaign could be more complicated for the former president. The midterm primary elections continue on Tuesday with a tight GOP race for governor in Nebraska.

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Dangerous, gusty winds are expected to continue across northeast New Mexico into Monday. That's likely to complicate the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities. Firefighters have been able to stop the fire from spreading eastward toward Las Vegas, New Mexico, the area's largest city with 13,000 people. But the northern and southern ends of the flames are proving trickier to contain. Wind gusts have topped 50 miles per hour and are keeping some firefighting aircraft on the ground. The fires now cover 275 square miles. That's more than twice the size of Philadelphia.

Coral reefs provide stunning images of a world under assault

MIAMI (AP) — Humans don’t know what they’re missing in Miami, just under the surface of a busy shipping channel in the “cruise capital of the world.” Just below massive ships, an underwater camera is sending a livestream from another world, showing marine life that’s trying its best to resist global warming. It's one of the most popular ventures of Coral Morphologic, a company formed by a marine biologist and an artist. Their mission is to raise awareness about dying coral reefs by combining science, art and commerce to bring gorgeous images into pop culture. They've even got a line of coral-themed beachwear.

Chef Mario Batali on trial in Boston sexual misconduct case

BOSTON (AP) — Celebrity chef Mario Batali's pandemic-delayed sexual misconduct trial is opening in Boston. Batali has pleaded not guilty to a charge of indecent assault and battery. The case involves allegations he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017 after inviting her to take a selfie together. Lawyers for Batali and his accuser didn’t comment ahead of trial. Jury selection begins Monday. His lawyers previously said the charge is without merit. If convicted, Batali could face up to 2 1/2 years in jail, and have to register as a sex offender. Once a Food Network fixture, Batali's career crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations. Four women accused him of inappropriate touching in 2017.

