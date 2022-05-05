AP News Summary at 2:55 p.m. EDT

Mariupol steel mill battle rages as Ukraine repels attacks

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Heavy fighting is raging at the besieged steel plant in Mariupol as Russian forces attempt to finish off the city’s last-ditch defenders and complete the capture of the strategically vital port. Thursday's bloody battle came amid growing suspicions that President Vladimir Putin wants to present the Russian people with a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day on Monday. That is the biggest patriotic holiday on the Russian calendar, marking the Soviet Union’s triumph over Nazi Germany. Ukraine’s military claimed Thursday it recaptured some areas in the south and repelled other Russian attacks in the east.

Once conflicted, Biden embraces role as abortion defender

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden once said Roe v. Wade went “too far.” But now, as the Supreme Court prepares to overturn the landmark 1973 case, he finds himself in the unexpected role of leading the charge to defend abortion rights. Although Biden has expressed conflicted feelings about abortion in the past, he's pledged to defend a women's right to choose, putting him on the front lines of one of America's most contentious cultural issues. As Biden often has in the past, he’s tried to frame the issue around issues of privacy and people’s ability to make their own decisions free from government interference.

Stocks slump 3% as worries grow over higher interest rates

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slumping on Wall Street, erasing a rally from a day earlier, as markets assess the looming fallout from the Federal Reserve's stepped-up fight against inflation. The Dow fell 1,035 points, or 3%, and the S&P 500 fell 3.4%. Markets rallied a day earlier after the Fed said it wouldn't move as quickly as some had feared to hike interest rates, but traders are starting to fret more about the impact of the Fed's moves to dampen demand for borrowing money. Bond yields resumed their upward march, which will send mortgage rates higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose sharply, to 3.10%.

AP analysis finds growing number of poor, high-hazard dams

An Associated Press analysis has found a growing number of hazardous dams in poor condition across the U.S. The AP tallied more than 2,200 dams in poor or unsatisfactory condition that are rated as high hazard, meaning their failure likely would kill someone. That figure is up substantially from a similar AP review three years ago. Experts say the increase is a result partly of deferred maintenance and new development downstream from old dams that weren't necessarily designed to today's standards. The federal government's National Inventory of Dams has been updated to make the conditions of many dams public, but some agencies still withhold that information.

Abuse-clouded prison gets attention, but will things change?

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — The director of the federal Bureau of Prisons and a task force of senior agency officials traveled recently to a federal women's prison in California. The officials were under pressure to end a culture of sexual abuse at the facility. What they found was a prison in deep despair. An inmate screamed through tears about sexually abusive staff. A demoralized workforce confronted senior leaders but with no success. A new warden acknowledged broken trust. An aging facility was woefully unequipped to prevent further misconduct. A follow-up to an Associated Press investigation finds that the crisis at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, is far from over.

Ruling threatens US power as world's high-seas drug police

MIAMI (AP) — A little-noticed federal appeals court ruling this year threatens a key weapon in the United States’ war on drugs: A decades-old law that gives the U.S. broad authority to make high-seas drug smuggling arrests anywhere in the world, even if those drugs aren't bound for the U.S. The Maritime Drug Law Enforcement Act gives the U.S. unique policing powers anywhere on the seas whenever it determines a vessel is “without nationality.” It’s used to round up and imprison hundreds of foreigners every year, often poor fishermen from Central and South America who make up the drug trade’s lowest rungs.

Israel says Putin apologized over his FM's Holocaust remarks

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says he accepted an apology from Russian President Vladimir Putin for controversial remarks about the Holocaust made by Moscow’s top diplomat. The two leaders talked over the phone on Thursday but there was no mention of an apology in the Russian statement. Bennett emerged as a potential mediator between Russia and Ukraine shortly after Moscow’s invasion. That role was thrown into doubt this week when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made comments about the Holocaust that were deeply offensive to Jews. Bennett spoke to Ukraine's president on Wednesday.

HBCU medical schools to tackle organ transplant disparities

A coalition including the four medical schools at the nation's historically Black colleges and universities has announced a new initiative aimed at increasing the number of Black Americans registered as organ donors and combating disparities among transplant recipients. The initiative plans to create new opportunities for Black medical and nursing students to shadow organ procurement organizations and transplant centers and collaborate with partner HBCUs. The initiative was created by the Consortium of HBCU Medical Schools, the Organ Donation Advocacy Group and Association of Organ Procurement Organizations.

The AP Interview: Belarus admits Russia's war 'drags on'

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko is defending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in an interview with The Associated Press, but he said he didn’t expect the 10-week-old conflict to “drag on this way.” He also spoke out against the use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine but wouldn’t say if Russian President Vladimir Putin had plans to do so. Lukashenko said Moscow, which launched the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 — partly from his territory — had to act because Kyiv was “provoking Russia.” But in the nearly 90-minute interview at Independence Palace in Minsk, he said: “I want to stress one more time. I feel like this operation has dragged on.”

Cardinal: Pope OK'd spending 1M euros to free kidnapped nun

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A cardinal has testified that Pope Francis authorized spending up to 1 million euros to free a Colombian nun kidnapped by al-Qaida-linked militants in Mali. The spending included hiring a British security firm to find the nun and secure her freedom. Cardinal Angelo Becciu’s bombshell testimony could pose serious security implications for the Vatican, since he provided evidence that the pope was apparently willing to pay at least some ransom to Islamic militants to free a nun, who was eventually let go last year. Ransom payments are rarely if ever confirmed, precisely to dissuade future kidnappings. Becciu delivered his testimony as part of the Vatican's big financial fraud trial, in which he is a defendant.

