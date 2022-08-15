AP News Summary at 2:41 a.m. EDT

US Congress members meet Taiwan leader amid China anger

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has met with a delegation of U.S. Congress members, in a further sign of support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory. The meeting on Monday comes less than two week after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit, which prompted days of threatening military exercises by China, including the firing of missiles over the island and into the Taiwan Strait. China has also sent warplanes and navy ships across the median line that has long been a buffer between the sides that separated amid civil war in 1949. China regards such contacts with the island as support for its independence from Beijing.

Cheney and Murkowski: Trump critics facing divergent futures

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney hail from their states’ most prominent Republican families. They're also among the GOP’s sharpest critics of former President Donald Trump, and both supported his impeachment. But their political fortunes could diverge after Tuesday's primaries. Cheney faces daunting prospects in her effort to fend off Trump-supported challenger Harriet Hageman, while Murkowski is expected to advance from her primary. Boosting Murkowski's prospects is a nonpartisan primary in which the four candidates who get the most votes, regardless of party affiliation, advance to the general election.

AP-NORC poll: Many in US doubt their own impact on climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are less concerned now about how climate change might impact them personally — and about how their personal choices affect the climate than they were three years ago. That's according to a June poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that shows a wide majority still believe climate change is happening. Many climate scientists told the Associated Press that those shifts are concerning but not surprising given that individuals are feeling overwhelmed by a range of issues, which now include an economy plagued by inflation after more than two years of a pandemic. In addition to being outpaced by other issues, climate change or the environment are mentioned as priorities by fewer Americans now than just a few years ago, according to the poll.

New Zealand river's personhood status offers hope to Māori

WHANGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — In 2017, New Zealand passed a groundbreaking law granting personhood status to the Whanganui River. The law declares that the river is a living whole, from the mountains to the sea, incorporating all its physical and metaphysical elements. Five years after the law was passed, The Associated Press followed the 290-kilometer (180-mile) river upstream to find out what its status means to those whose lives are entwined with its waters. For many, its enhanced standing has come to reflect a wider rebirth of Māori culture and a chance to reverse generations of discrimination against Māori and degradation of the river.

Anne Heche dies of crash injuries after life support removed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche has died, nine days after she was injured in a fiery car crash. She was 53. Spokeswoman Holly Baird said Sunday night that Heche “been peacefully taken off life support.” She had been on life support after suffering burns and a major brain injury when her car crashed into a home. Heche first came to prominence on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of the hottest stars in Hollywood in the late 1990s. She was a constant on magazine covers and in big-budget films opposite actors including Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford.

Strike four: Facebook misses election misinfo in Brazil ads

Facebook failed to detect election-related misinformation in ads ahead of Brazil's 2022 election, a new report from Global Witness has found. The group said the company's persisting pattern of not catching material that violates its policies is “alarming.” The advertisements contained false information about the country's upcoming election, such as promoting the wrong date for the vote and questioning the integrity of the election, including Brazil’s electronic voting system. It is the fourth such test of Facebook's moderation system that the human rights group has conducted over the past few months — and the fourth one Facebook has flubbed.

PM Modi pledges to make India developed country in 25 years

NEW DELHI (AP) — The prime minister is pledging to work with vigor to turn poverty-ridden India into a developed country in the next 25 years. Wearing a flowing, cream-colored turban printed with small stripes of orange, white and green, Narendra Modi addressed the nation Monday from New Delhi’s 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence from British rule. Modi said India will be guided by the ideals of self-reliance and the spirit of international partnership to attain excellence. He said millions of people across the country were commemorating the 75th anniversary of independence by hoisting orange, white and green colored national flags at their homes and businesses.

Northeastern farmers face new challenges with severe drought

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The impacts of climate change have been felt throughout the Northeastern U.S. with rising sea levels, heavy precipitation and storm surges causing flooding and coastal erosion. This summer has brought another extreme: a severe drought that has made lawns crispy and has farmers begging for steady rain. The heavy, short rainfall brought by the occasional thunderstorm tends to run off, not soak into the ground. Water supplies are low or dry. Many communities are restricting nonessential outdoor water use. Fire departments are combatting more brush fires and crops are growing poorly. Farmers in the region say this summer's harsh weather has made their jobs more challenging.

R Kelly trial on whether he fixed 2008 trial set to start

CHICAGO (AP) — Jury selection begins Monday at R. Kelly’s federal trial in his hometown of Chicago. The R&B singer is accused of rigging his 2008 state child pornography trial by threatening and paying off a minor who he allegedly filmed himself having sex with to ensure she wouldn't testify. Jurors acquitted Kelly in that 2008 trial. Some later said they felt they had no choice because the girl did not testify. The woman is now in her 30s. This time, she'll be the government’s star witness. Kelly already has received a 30-year prison term from a New York federal judge on charges he used his fame to sexually abuse other young fans.

What to watch: Cheney in trouble while Palin eyes comeback

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elections in Wyoming and Alaska on Tuesday could relaunch the political career of a former Republican star and effectively end the career of another. Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney is the face of a House committee investigating former President Donald Trump’s role in fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection. Her doggedness against the leader of the Republican Party has left her fighting for her seat. In Alaska, Sarah Palin seized on a vacancy in the state’s congressional delegation as a springboard back into politics. A victory in a special election for the U.S. House could send her to Washington as soon as next month.