AP News Summary at 2:41 p.m. EDT

Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified documents at President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property, was blacked out. A Justice Department official has described the inquiry as in its early stages, suggesting more work is ahead as investigators review the documents they removed and continue interviewing witnesses. At a minimum, the investigation presents a political distraction for Trump as he lays the groundwork for a potential presidential run. And then there’s the obvious legal peril.

Rival Chechen fighters take war to battlefields of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Fighters from Chechnya, the war-scarred Russian republic, are participating on both sides of the conflict in Ukraine. Pro-Kyiv volunteers are loyal to Dzhokhar Dudayev, the late Chechen leader who headed the republic’s drive for independence from Russia. They form the “Dudayev Battalion” and are the sworn enemies of Chechen forces who back Russian President Vladimir Putin and joined Russia in the siege of Mariupol and other flashpoints in Ukraine's east and south. At one training site near Kyiv, Chechen volunteers on Saturday practiced combat basics, including how to drop explosive devices carried by drones. One Chechen volunteer said Ukraine must win this war because otherwise Russia will go after the Baltics or Georgia or Kazakhstan next.

Abrams, Georgia Democrats aiming to replicate 2020 success

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She routed their alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground state. That was a preview of 2020, when Joe Biden put Georgia in Democrats’ presidential column for the first time in 28 years, while Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff soon captured Senate seats to give Democrats control on Capitol Hill. This year, Abrams and Warnock top the Democratic ticket as the party tries to replicate its success in a tough midterm election landscape.

EXPLAINER: Lower prescription prices to take time in new law

WASHINGTON (AP) — After decades of failed attempts, Democrats this month passed legislation that aims to rein in the soaring costs of drugs for some in the United States. It'll take years for people to realize some of the most significant savings promised in the climate and health care bill that President Joe Biden has now signed. The package mostly helps the roughly 49 million people who sign up for Medicare’s drug coverage. But many will be left out from direct savings after lawmakers stripped cost-savings measures for a majority of those covered by private health insurance. For the first time, Medicare will be able to negotiate the price of its costliest drugs.

At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A few states have been amending or repealing “pay-to-stay” laws that require former prisoners to reimburse states for the cost of their jail stays, sometimes at daily rates exceeding what they would have paid to stay in a luxury hotel. Connecticut became the latest state to tweak its law this summer. Even with the changes, some former prisoners remain deep in debt. A Connecticut woman who was billed nearly $84,000 for her 2 1/2 year prison stay has filed a federal lawsuit saying that even after reforms, the state's law is unconstitutional.

Deadly clashes shake Libya's capital, killing 13 civilians

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan health ministry officials say clashes have broken out between rival militias in Libya’s capital, killing at least 13 civilians and wounding dozens of others. An emergency services spokesman said Saturday among the dead was a comedian known for his social media videos who was shot in the chest. The spokesman says many other civilians were wounded in the clashes that centered in the capital city of Tripoli. Footage circulated online showed houses and vehicles apparently damaged from the fighting. The violence is the latest escalation to threaten the relative calm in Libya after nearly a decade of civil war, where two rival governments are locked in a political stalemate.

Pope expands ranks of cardinals who'll likely pick successor

VATICAN CITY (AP) — With a solemn ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica, Pope Francis has expanded the ranks of churchmen now eligible to vote for his successor in case he dies or resigns. Of the 20 churchmen raised to cardinal’s rank on Saturday, 16 are younger than 80 and thus eligible to participate in a conclave. That's the locked-door assembly of cardinals who cast ballots to elect a pontiff. The latest cardinals include one bishop from the United States, a missionary representing the tiny Catholic flock in Mongolia and an archbishop from the environmentally-vulnerable Amazon region, an area of papal concern. San Diego's Robert Walter McElroy, one of the new cardinals, said the pope is having mobility issues “but that is not affecting his mind.”

At LatAm's biggest rodeo, Brazilians don't believe the polls

BARRETOS, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro traveled to Latin America’s biggest rodeo to connect with voters from the countryside ahead of October’s vote. All major polls show Bolsonaro trailing well behind former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, but one wouldn’t know it from the scene at the Barretos rodeo. The multi-day spectacle in the municipality of Barretos, in Sao Paulo state's countryside, had tens of thousands of attendees who were predominately white and middle-class. Many came decked out in the national colors of green and canary yellow that Bolsonaro has transformed into symbols of support for his administration.

US agents in Memphis seize shipped ancient Egyptian artifact

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal agents in Memphis have seized a potentially 3,000-year-old ancient Egyptian artifact that was shipped in from Europe. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they intercepted the Egyptian canopic jar lid of the funeral deity Imsety on Aug. 17. The jars were used to hold the internal organs of mummies. The agency says the item was sent from a dealer to a private buyer in the U.S., and the shipper made contradicting statements about its value. Authorities say the item is protected by bilateral treaties and is an archaeological import subject to seizure under the Convention on Cultural Property Implementation Act of 1983. The artifact was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further examination.

Garbage piles in Scotland raise health concerns amid strikes

LONDON (AP) — Public Health Scotland warns that stinking piles of garbage on the streets of Edinburgh are threatening public health and safety. A strike by garbage collectors in the Scottish capital moved into its ninth day on Saturday. Garbage collectors in Newham, a borough of London, also walked out for a week over a pay dispute. Images of food waste and diapers rotting on the streets adds is just adding to scenes of chaos in the U.K. as industrial disputes are multiplying amid a surging cost-of-living crisis. Bathers in the U.K. were warned last week to stay away from dozens of beaches due to raw sewage that was being flushed into rivers and seas by heavy rains.