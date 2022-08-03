AP News Summary at 2:42 a.m. EDT

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters have sent a resounding message about their desire to protect abortion rights by rejecting a measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or ban the procedure outright. The vote Tuesday in a conservative state with deep ties to the anti-abortion movement was the first test of voters’ feelings about abortion since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. Voters rejected a change in the Kansas Constitution to ensure that it does not grant a right to an abortion, overturning a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision protecting abortion rights. Opponents predicted a ban would be coming if the measure had passed.

Pelosi says US will not abandon Taiwan as China protests

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she and other members of Congress visiting Taiwan are showing they will not abandon their commitment to the self-governing island. The six-member delegation met Taiwanese leaders on Wednesday despite warnings from China, Beijing had issued threats against her visit and announced military exercises including live-fire exercises in the waters and skies surrounding Taiwan after her arrival. China claims Taiwan as its territory and opposes any engagement by Taiwanese officials with foreign governments.

Ship with Ukrainian corn anchored off Turkey for inspection

ISTANBUL (AP) — The first cargo ship loaded with Ukrainian grain to leave the country since the Russian invasion began is anchored at an inspection area in the Black Sea off the coast of Istanbul. Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. inspectors are expected to board the ship to check that the shipment of corn was in accordance with a crucial agreement signed last month by Moscow and Kyiv to unblock Ukraine’s agricultural exports and ease the global food crisis. The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, loaded up with 26,000 tons of corn, set sail from Odesa Monday. Its final destination is Lebanon.

Cold showers, no lights: Europe saves as Russian gas wanes

PARIS (AP) — Energy saving is all the rage in Europe as the continent rushes to wean itself off natural gas and oil from Russia. Governments are urging Europeans to take shorter showers, switch off power sockets and otherwise do what they can to economize. The stakes are high. If Russia entirely severs the supplies of gas that it has already drastically reduced amid the war in Ukraine, officials fear shortages that could force industries to shut down. They say it is imperative that Europe reduces energy use now, so it can be saved for use later in homes, factories and power plants during winter.

Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens' collapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year's primary campaign season, red-state Kansas rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion, and voters in Missouri repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a Senate seat. Meanwhile, a Republican congressman who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection conceded to his Trump-backed opponent early Wednesday, while two other impeachment-supporting House Republicans awaited results in their primaries in Washington state. In Michigan, a political newcomer emerged from the state’s messy Republican gubernatorial primary, setting up a rare woman-vs.-woman general election matchup between conservative commentator Tudor Dixon and incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The downside: US strike shows Afghanistan still terror base

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is holding out the CIA operation that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri as a monumental strike against the global terror network responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001. But the moment is also putting into stark relief mounting evidence that after America's withdrawal, Afghanistan has once again become an active staging ground for Islamic terror groups looking to attack the West. The Biden administration says it shows Americans at home and allies abroad that the United States hasn’t lost focus, or the ability, to strike against terrorists in the region — and validates its decision to end two decades of fighting in Afghanistan.

EXPLAINER: A look at the missile that killed al-Qaida leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials have said taking out a terrorist threat in Afghanistan with no American troops on the ground would be difficult but not impossible. Last weekend, the U.S. did just that, killing al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri with a CIA drone strike. Other high-profile airstrikes in the past have inadvertently killed innocent civilians. To minimize that possibility, officials may have used the highly secretive Hellfire R9X with its half-dozen rotating blades. A former intelligence analyst, American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Klon Kitchen, says if the Hellfire R9X was used, it suggests the U.S. sought to limit the likelihood of collateral death and destruction.

Atlanta's image challenged by facts of 1906 race massacre

ATLANTA (AP) — Everyone who moves through downtown Atlanta today passes places where in 1906, innocent Black men and women were chased and beaten to death by a mob of 10,000 white men. The massacre claimed more than 25 victims and shaped Atlanta's geography and politics in ways that continue today. But it's less widely known than the Tulsa Race Massacre. Activists say that's because it doesn't fit with the civil rights story Atlanta likes to tell. They're hoping to change the narrative with tours, performances and memorials. They're also looking for 500 hosts to set tables for 5,000 people for dinners where the massacre will be discussed.

Deadly California wildfire wipes out scenic river town

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters say they're making progress as they battle California's largest and deadliest wildfire of the year. The McKinney Fire in Northern California didn't grow on Tuesday, although it remains out of control. The blaze that began last Friday has virtually wiped out the tiny hamlet of Klamath River and at least four people are confirmed dead. Thousands also remain under evacuation orders. The fire is one of several threatening communities in the U.S. Blazes in Montana, Idaho and Nebraska have destroyed some homes and other buildings.

Vin Scully, Dodgers broadcaster for 67 years, dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night. He was 94. The Dodgers say family members informed them that Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills section of Los Angeles. As the longest tenured broadcaster with a single team in pro sports history, Scully saw it all and called it all. He began in the 1950s era of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Robinson and went through to 2016, when he retired.