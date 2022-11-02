AP News Summary at 3:06 p.m. EDT

As Israel's Netanyahu nears victory, trouble may lie ahead

JERUSALEM (AP) — After four inconclusive elections, it looks like the fifth time finally worked for Benjamin Netanyahu. With about 85% of the ballots counted, it appears voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in parliament. Votes are still being counted and results are not final, but Israel was likely headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Initial results point to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.

Fed unleashes another big rate hike but hints at a pullback

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time but hinted that it could soon reduce the size of its rate hikes. It was the Fed’s sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other loans increasingly expensive and heightened the risk of a recession. The persistence of inflated prices and higher borrowing costs has undercut the ability of Democrats to campaign on the health of the job market as they try to maintain control of Congress. Republican candidates have hammered Democrats on the punishing impact of inflation in the run-up to the midterm elections that will end Tuesday.

Biden, the optimist, wrestles with election, other worries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a midterm election that will define, and quite possibly constrict, the next two years of his term, President Joe Biden is treading a difficult line. At once he is the optimist, with a bright promise of better days ahead, only to then paint what he sees as a darker portrait of a Congress potentially controlled by hard-right Republicans. Biden is leaning on the positive at a time when many voters are feeling the pain of record inflation and higher prices, and harbor deep concerns about the fragility of democracy itself. And it’s not clear that his optimistic vision is breaking through. Just 25% of Americans said the country is headed in the right direction in an October AP-NORC survey.

Bolsonaro supporters call on military to keep him in power

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Some of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters are asking the military to help keep him in office despite his election loss to leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Thousands of people who back the far-right president gathered Wednesday outside one of the army's eight regional headquarters a day after Bolsonaro stopped short of conceding the election but authorized his chief of staff to begin the transition process. The demonstrations come as truckers who support Bolsonaro maintained hundreds of roadblocks across the country to protest his loss. Da Silva's victory has been recognized by international leaders and the country's supreme court.

Ethiopian govt, Tigray agree to end fighting after 2 years

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Ethiopia’s warring sides have formally agreed during talks in South Africa to a permanent cessation of hostilities in a 2-year conflict whose victims could be counted in the hundreds of thousands. Enormous challenges lie ahead including getting all parties to lay down arms or withdraw. African Union envoy Olusegun Obasanjo says Ethiopia’s government and Tigray authorities have agreed on “orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament.” Other key points include “restoration of services” and “unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.” The war, which marks two years on Friday, saw abuses documented on either side. Eritrea, which has fought alongside neighboring Ethiopia, was notably not part of the talks.

Russia rejoins key deal on wartime Ukrainian grain exports

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Diplomatic efforts have salvaged a wartime agreement that allowed Ukrainian grain and other commodities to reach world markets. Russia said Wednesday it would stick to the deal after Ukraine pledged not to use a designated Black Sea corridor to attack Russian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry said Russia “believes that the guarantees it has received currently appear sufficient, and resumes the implementation of the agreement.” Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal over the weekend, citing an alleged Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet in Crimea. Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the attack. After the announcement of Russia rejoining the deal, wheat futures prices dropped more than 6% in Chicago.

Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Saudi prince who was attending graduate school in Boston is the latest person targeted as part of what the FBI and others say is Saudi Arabia's crackdown on Saudis in the United States. Saudi court papers obtained by The Associated Press reveal the previously unreported case of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud. He was handed a 30-year prison sentence for phone conversations that Saudi officials say he had with his mother and others while in Boston. The case follows a 16-year prison sentence given a 72-year-old dual Saudi and American citizen for tweets he posted from his home in Florida. The Saudi Embassy calls allegations that it stalks Saudis on U.S. soil “preposterous.” But Khalid al Jabri, a Saudi living in the U.S., calls it “a repression machine.”

2 alleged 'boogaloo' members arrested in Michigan and Ohio

DETROIT (AP) — The FBI says it has arrested two members of the far-right anti-government group the Boogaloo Boys, with authorities increasingly concerned about the potential for violence in the leadup to next week’s midterm elections. Timothy Teagan appeared Wednesday in federal court in Detroit on drug and weapons charges. Meanwhile, the FBI says in a criminal complaint filed Monday that there was enough evidence to charge Aron McKillips, of Sandusky, Ohio, with illegal possession of a machine gun and the interstate communication of threats. McKillips’ lawyer, Neil McElroy, said Wednesday that McKillips was taken into custody and that he's asked for McKillips' release pending a Nov. 9 detention hearing.

Search for solutions drives race to save Utah salt flats

WENDOVER, Utah (AP) — The glistening white salt of the world famous Bonneville Salt Flats is shrinking near the Utah-Nevada line. The prehistoric lakebed has long been a mecca for daredevil speed racers, as well as a backdrop for famous movie scenes and destination for selfie-seeking tourists. Concerns are mounting about the future of the treeless expanse of salt crystals and yet another study has been launched as researchers try to pinpoint the cause and solution. They know a century of mining a potassium-based salt called potash has played a role and are also trying to assess how racing, tourism and climate change factor in.