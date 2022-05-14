AP News Summary at 2:44 p.m. EDT

Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine says Russian forces are withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks. Officials say Moscow’s troops are pulling back from Kharkiv in the northeast while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern province of Donetsk. According to Ukraine's defense minister, the country is “entering a new, long-term phase of the war” after more than 11 weeks of fighting. Kyiv and Moscow are in a grinding battle for Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland. President Volodymyr Zelensky says Ukrainians are doing their “maximum” to drive out the invaders. Also Saturday, a U.S. Senate delegation led by Republican leader Mitch McConnell met with Zelenskyy in Ukraine's capital.

McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and a delegation of GOP senators met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv during an unannounced visit to the capital on Saturday. It's the latest show of American solidarity with the country at war with Russia. A video posted on Zelenskyy’s Telegram account shows McConnell and Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas greeting him. Zelensky says in an Instagram post that the visit is “a strong signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress and the American people.”

Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supporters of abortion rights took to the streets across America on Saturday to make clear their anger at the prospect that the Supreme Court will soon strike down the constitutional right to abortion. Cries of “My body, my choice” rang out as activists committed to fighting for the legal protection that has endured for nearly a half-century. Incensed after a leaked draft opinion suggested the conservative majority on the court would vote to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, activists rallied to express their outrage and mobilize for the future as Republican-led states are poised to enact tighter restrictions. In the nation’s capital, thousands gathered at the Washington Monument before marching to the Supreme Court, which is now surrounded by two layers of security fences.

As Musk buyout looms, Twitter searches for its soul

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A toxic cesspool. A lifeline. A finger on the world’s pulse. Twitter is all these things and more to its over 217 million users around the world. For Elon Musk, its ultimate troll and perhaps most prolific user whose buyout of the company is on increasingly shaky grounds, Twitter is a “de facto town square” in dire need of a libertarian makeover. Whether and how this will happen, at this stage in the game, is anyone’s guess. But if Twitter’s history is any indication, the process will be messy — inside and outside of the company.

EXPLAINER: Why stakes are high in trial tied to Russia probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The first trial resulting from special counsel John Durham’s investigation of the early days of the Trump-Russia probe hardly seems an explosive affair. The trial getting underway Monday in federal court in Washington is about a single false statement that a cybersecurity lawyer with ties to the Hillary Clinton campaign is alleged to have made to the FBI in 2016. Yet the stakes are high. An acquittal would hasten questions about the purpose of Durham's lengthy investigation and the cost to taxpayers. A guilty verdict would energize supporters of Donald Trump who've long looked to Durham to expose what they see as biased mistreatment of the former president.

Curfew for young people after Milwaukee shootings injure 21

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee officials have enacted a curfew for young people and added extra patrols after 21 people were injured in three downtown shootings near an entertainment district where thousands gathered for an NBA playoff game. Three people were injured in the first shooting, one in the second, and 17 in what police described as an exchange of gunfire between two groups of people, all just a few blocks from the arena where the Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA’s Eastern Conference semifinals. All of the victims are expected to survive. The curfew is for Saturday and Sunday nights for those age 20 and younger.

Putin warns Finland NATO membership would harm relations

HELSINKI (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned his Finnish counterpart that relations between the two neighbors could be “negatively affected” if Finland follows through with plans to apply for NATO membership. The Kremlin’s press service said in a statement Saturday that Putin told Sauli Niinisto Finland’s abandonment “of its traditional policy of military neutrality would be an error since there are no threats to Finland’s security.” The response came after Niinisto told Putin in a phone conversation that the militarily non-aligned Nordic country “will decide to apply for NATO membership in the coming days.” Niinisto told Putin that Finland’s security environment had starkly changed after Moscow’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Clarence Thomas says abortion leak has changed Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Clarence Thomas says that the Supreme Court has been changed by the shocking leak of a draft opinion earlier this month. That opinion suggests the court is poised to overturn the right to an abortion recognized in Roe v. Wade. The conservative Thomas joined the court in 1991 and has long called for Roe v. Wade to be overturned. He described the leak as an unthinkable breach of trust. Thomas said at a conference in Dallas that: “When you lose that trust, especially in the institution that I’m in, it changes the institution fundamentally. You begin to look over your shoulder."

Transgender medication law in Alabama blocked by judge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked part of an Alabama law that makes it a felony to give gender-affirming puberty blockers and hormones to transgender minors. U.S. District Judge Liles Burke issued a preliminary injunction on Friday to stop the state from enforcing the medication ban while a court challenge goes forward. The law took effect on May 8. Parents with transgender children and the U.S. Department of Justice have challenged the legislation as unconstitutional. The judge left in place other parts of the law that banned gender-affirming surgeries and requires school officials to tell parents if a minor discloses that they are transgender. The legislation is the first in the country to levy criminal penalties against doctors who provide the medications.

'Chrisley Knows Best' stars to stand trial in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal trial for reality television stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion is set to get underway Monday in Atlanta. The Chrisleys were initially indicted in August 2019 and a new indictment was filed in February of this year. Prosecutors say the stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” submitted false documents to banks to get loans and failed to pay federal income taxes for multiple years. An accountant who worked for them also faces charges. All three have pleaded not guilty. Jury selection is set for Monday with opening statements expected Tuesday.

