AP News Summary at 2:45 a.m. EST

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hangs in the balance as Democrats have showed surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for the party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It was too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona which could determine the majority. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California had not been called.

Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all

WASHINGTON (AP) — Occasionally American elections provide a moment of national unity. This was not one of those occasions. The 2022 midterms have been bitter, fractious and exceedingly expensive. Republicans hoped for a wipeout on Tuesday. But they didn’t get it. After Democrats racked up several hard fought wins in swing districts, like Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s Virginia seat, the sweeping wins many Republicans predicted had yet to materialize early Wednesday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeats Stacey Abrams in rematch

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has won another term, beating Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams in a rematch of their 2018 race. The 59-year-old Kemp earlier overcame attacks from Donald Trump that threatened to snuff out Kemp’s support among fellow Republicans and lured a primary challenger. Kemp emphasized the state’s economic strength and his moves to hand money back to voters. Abrams is 48-year-old lawyer whose earlier loss to Kemp helped launch her into Democratic stardom. She proposed a broad range of plans she said would improve Georgians’ lives. Abrams lost despite raising more money than Kemp.

Abortion rights gain new protections in California, Vermont

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reliably Democratic California and Vermont have voted to protect abortion rights in their state constitutions. It's too early to call an anti-abortion initiative in Kentucky, a Republican stronghold. Michigan was voting on protecting reproductive rights months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion it guaranteed to women nationwide. The decision in June has led to near-total bans in a dozen states. Montana voters were considering newborn resuscitative care requirements with possible criminal penalties. Nationally, about two-thirds of voters say abortion should be legal in most or all cases, according to AP VoteCast, an expansive survey of over 90,000 voters across the country.

American Brittney Griner moved to a penal colony in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — The jailed American basketball star Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia. A Russian court rejected her appeal of her nine-year sentence for drug possession last month. Her legal team says Griner was transferred Nov. 4 from the detention center in Iksha and is on her way to a penal colony. They said they don't know her exact current location or her final destination.

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10. The jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles. The business will receive a maximum Powerball bonus of $1 million. The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night’s scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record $1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

Twitter to add 'official' mark to verified big accounts

Twitter says it will add a gray “official” label to some high-profile accounts it currently verifies. The move is part of new owner Elon Musk's overhaul of the platform's verification system. Twitter on Saturday announced it will offer subscriptions that include the existing “blue check” for $7.99 a month. That will effectively do away with the verification system that's been in place since 2009. Experts have expressed concern that making the checkmark available to anyone for a fee could lead to impersonations and the spreading misinformation and scams. The gray label, which Musk has floated earlier, is an apparent compromise.

Myanmar tops Asian summit's agenda as global issues loom

BANGKOK (AP) — Southeast Asian leaders are convening in Cambodia, faced with the challenge of trying to curtail escalating violence in Myanmar while the country’s military-led government shows no signs of complying with the group’s peace plan. U.S. President Joe Biden will attend the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations just as Washington and Beijing are increasingly jockeying for influence in the region. It sets the stage for the Group of 20 meetings in Bali that immediately follow and are expected to include Chinese President Xi Jinping and possibly Russian President Vladimir Putin, then the APEC economic forum in Bangkok. By attending the ASEAN summit in person, Biden will be able to push American interests and demonstrate Washington’s commitment to the region.

Seoul: N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward eastern sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea as it extends a recent barrage of weapons demonstrations including what it described as simulated attacks on South Korean and U.S. targets last week. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say what type of missile was fired Wednesday or how far it flew. The launch came after the North fired dozens of missiles last week in an angry reaction to a massive combined aerial exercise between the U.S. and South Korea that the North described as an invasion rehearsal. Earlier Wednesday, South Korea’s military said the recovered debris of one of the North Korean missiles that flew southward last week was determined to be a Soviet-era anti-aircraft weapon that dates back to the 1960s.

EXPLAINER: Laws and customs in Qatar ahead of 2022 World Cup

The massive influx of foreign sports fans into Qatar for the FIFA World Cup raises some cultural concerns. The conservative Muslim nation may show little tolerance for the booze-fueled hooliganism that has unfolded at tournaments past. Qatar has sought to portray itself as welcoming to foreigners but traditional Muslim values remain strong in the hereditarily ruled emirate. Qatar’s judicial system is based on an interpretation of Islamic law, or Shariah. The autocratic country may make allowances for tourists. But fans attending the World Cup should be mindful of Qatar’s laws and customs, including policies for alcohol, drugs, sexuality and dress code.