AP News Summary at 2:45 p.m. EDT

Canadian police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) — Canadian police are searching for two men two men suspected of killing 10 people in a series of stabbings in an Indigenous community and a nearby town. The massive manhunt for the perpetrators of one of the deadliest attacks in the nation’s history stretched into its second day Monday. Authorities have said some of the victims were targeted and others appeared to have been chosen at random. The series of attacks took place on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon in Saskatchewan province. Officials have given no motive for the crimes, but a senior Indigenous leader suggested drugs were somehow involved. Police believe the suspects were last spotted around midday on Sunday in the provincial capital of Regina.

Judge grants Trump bid for special master in document search

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has granted a request by former President Donald Trump’s legal team to appoint a special master to review documents seized by the FBI during a search of his Florida home last month. The decision by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon came despite the objections of the Justice Department, which said an outside legal expert was not necessary in part because officials had already completed their review of potentially privileged documents. The appointment may slow the pace of the department’s investigation into the presence of top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago, but it is not clear whether it will affect any investigative decisions or the ultimate outcome of the probe.

Red wave crashing? GOP momentum slips as fall sprint begins

NEW YORK (AP) — The great red wave is looming. But as the 2022 midterm elections enter a final two-month sprint, leading Republicans fear their party’s advantage may be slipping. That's even as Democrats confront their president’s weak standing, deep voter pessimism and the weight of history. The shifting political landscape follows a string of President Joe Biden’s legislative victories on climate, health care and gun violence, just as Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidates in electoral battlegrounds struggle to broaden their appeal. But nothing has undermined the GOP’s momentum more than the Supreme Court’s decision to end abortion protections, which triggered a backlash even in the reddest of red states over the summer.

Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Conservative Party has chosen Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the party’s new leader, and she will take office Tuesday as the U.K.'s new prime minister to steer the country through an acute cost-of-living crisis. Truss’ selection was announced Monday in London after a leadership election in which only about 170,000 dues-paying members of the Conservative Party were allowed to vote. Truss beat rival Rishi Sunak, the government’s former Treasury chief. She faces immediate pressure to deliver on her promises to tackle the economic crisis walloping the U.K. Queen Elizabeth II is scheduled to formally name Truss as Britain’s prime minister on Tuesday.

'Tale of two borders': Mexicans not seen at busy crossings

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The Border Patrol is seeing a dramatic shift in the type of migrants who come across the busiest places on the U.S.-Mexico. Migrants are now coming from more than 100 countries, and Mexicans are virtually absent. Mexicans still cross at other, more remote areas, where they may be more likely to escape detection. But migrants from countries outside Mexico and Central America's Northern Triangle countries accounted for 41% of all stops the Border Patrol made from October to July. That's up from 12% three years ago. A pandemic rule that denies many a chance to seek asylum is driving change.

16 Uvalde fourth graders waited an hour with wounded teacher

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — When Elsa Avila looks at the scar that runs down her torso, she can't help remember May 24, when a gunman stormed her fourth grade wing at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers and leaving her and others wounded. For one hour, she waited motionless on the floor of her classroom as her 16 students took care of her and one another, waiting for the promised help. Now, as Uvalde families prepare to return to school on Tuesday, she and other survivors continue to heal physically and emotionally as parents call for accountability and gun safety.

Israeli army: 'High probability' soldier killed reporter

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has announced the long-awaited results of its investigation into the deadly shooting of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. It says there was a “high probability” an Israeli soldier had mistakenly killed her during a raid in the occupied West Bank last May. Monday's announcement was the closest that Israel has come to accepting responsibility for the shooting. But in a report that seemed to raise as many questions as it sought to answer, the military revealed little new evidence to back its claim that the Palestinian-American journalist had been killed in the crossfire of a battle between Israel troops and Palestinian gunmen. Both Palestinian officials and Abu Akleh’s family accused the army of evading responsibility.

Man charged in jogger abduction kidnapped attorney in 2000

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The man charged with kidnapping a Tennessee woman jogging near the University of Memphis last week spent 22 years behind bars for a previous kidnapping. According to an arrest affidavit, U.S. Marshals arrested 38-year-old Cleotha Abston on Saturday after police detected his DNA on a pair of sandals found near where Eliza Fletcher was last seen. While the 34-year-old woman has not been found, Memphis police say they believe she was seriously injured in the abduction, which was caught on surveillance video. The Commercial Appeal reports Abston previously kidnapped a prominent Memphis attorney in 2000, when Abston was 16 years old. He was convicted of kidnapping and robbery. Abston was released from prison in 2020.

Lawyer's mission: Translate Tenn.'s bewildering abortion ban

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chloe Akers considers herself a grizzled criminal defense attorney. Until a few months ago, she didn’t spend much time thinking about abortion. For all her 39 years, abortion was not a crime, so she’d never imagined having to defend someone accused of performing one. Then the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Akers pulled up Tennessee’s criminal abortion statute. She was shocked. It makes performing an abortion a Class C felony. There are no exceptions, not even to save a mother's life. Akers quit her job and is now touring the state explaining abortion law to doctors, and the intricacies of pregnancies to lawyers who might soon have to defend them.

New Orleans political patriarch Moon Landrieu has died

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Moon Landrieu, the patriarch of a Louisiana political family who was a lonely voice for civil rights until the tide turned in the 1960s, has died. He was 92. Landrieu was opposed to segregation and assembled a multi-racial coalition that took over New Orleans politics. His two terms as mayor were notable for integrating the city’s government and supporting Black leaders. He was a cabinet secretary for President Jimmy Carter and later an appellate judge, making room for the political careers of his children, Mayor Mitch Landrieu and U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu. A family friend said Landrieu died Monday.