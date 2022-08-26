AP News Summary at 2:46 a.m. EDT

Trump search redacted affidavit set to be released

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is set to release a heavily blacked-out document explaining the justification for an FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government records and other classified documents. The document, expected by noon, is likely to offer at least some new details about an ongoing criminal investigation that has brought fresh legal peril for Trump just as he lays the groundwork for another presidential run. Justice Department officials are expected to have removed sensitive details about witnesses, and the scope and direction of the probe, but even a redacted affidavit may contain some fresh revelations.

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be trying to replenish his military by ordering a 13% increase in the country’s troop strength. Russian forces have suffered heavy losses in six months of war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian official says the death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine's Independence Day has risen to 25. Russia says it targeted a military train and claims to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists. At the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a transmission line was damaged, and the plant was temporarily cut off from the power grid. The incident heightened fears of a nuclear disaster.

Britain to see 80% spike in energy bills as crisis worsens

LONDON (AP) — British residents will see an additional 80% increase in their annual household energy bills. The U.K.’s energy regulator announced Friday that costs will go from 1,971 pounds ($2,332) a year to 3,549 pounds in October. It follows a record 54% annual spike in April. The costs are roiling the British economy, which has the highest inflation rate among the Group of Seven wealthiest democracies and seen disruptive strikes for months as workers push for pay to keep pace with the increasingly expensive cost of living. Charities, public health leaders and even energy firms warn of catastrophic effects on poorer people already struggling to afford essentials.

Student loan relief highlights burden on Black borrowers

On average Black borrowers carry a heavier burden of student loan debt than white borrowers. The disparity reflects a racial wealth gap in the U.S. — one that some advocates say the debt relief plan does not do enough to narrow. One in four Black borrowers would see their debt cleared entirely under the administration’s plan, which cancels $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. Wisdom Cole, national director of the NAACP Youth & College Division, said more work needs to be done to make higher education accessible and affordable.

Abe murder suspect says life destroyed by mother's religion

TOKYO (AP) — Tetsuya Yamagami, the alleged assassin of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, was born into an affluent but troubled family. Yamagami is accused of killing Abe during a campaign speech in western Japan. A glimpse of his painful childhood has led to a surprising amount of sympathy in Japan, where three decades of economic malaise and social disparity have left many feeling isolation and unease. His alleged crime has also shed light on the lack of protection for children who suffer because of their families' links to a controversial church where the suspect's mother was a member.

Work permits are a lifeline for Gaza, and a lever for Israel

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel has issued over 15,000 permits since last year, allowing Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to work in Israel. They work mostly menial jobs but earn far higher wages than those available inside the blockaded coastal territory. Gaza's economy is in freefall and these permits are highly coveted, providing an important economic boost to thousands of families. Israel acknowledges the system is a powerful tool to preserve calm or — as critics say — control. The permits appear to have been a key factor when Gaza's rulers, the militant Hamas group, decided to stay out of recent fighting between Israel and the smaller Islamic Jihad militant group.

Herschel Walker skips details in bid to oust Raphael Warnock

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has plenty to say about how his Democratic rival, Sen. Raphael Warnock, does his job in Washington. But he is considerably less revealing about what he’d do with the role himself. He tags Warnock as a yes-man for President Joe Biden, yet when asked for concrete alternatives to “the Biden-Warnock agenda,” Walker defaults mostly to generalities or he turns questions around. The broader approach tracks the way many challengers — including Warnock two years ago — try to put incumbents on the defensive. But Walker’s rendition is testing the bounds of that strategy as Democrats accuse him of being unfit for high office.

Drought forces earliest harvest ever in French wine country

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Climate change is encroaching on the prestigious vineyards of Bordeaux. The harvest that once started in mid-September is now happening earlier than ever in one of France’s most celebrated wine regions and other parts of Europe. Vintners started picking grapes in mid-August as a result of severe drought and the wine industry’s adaptation to the unpredictable effects of climate change. Paradoxically, the season of heat waves and wildfires produced excellent grapes, despite lower yields. But achieving such a harvest required creative changes in growing techniques. And producers across Europe who have seen first-hand the effects of global warming are worried about what more is to come.

Pot-bellied Japanese 'salarymen' reach TikTok stardom

TOKYO (AP) — They’re your run-of-the-mill Japanese “salarymen,” hard-working, pot-bellied, friendly and, well, rather regular. But the chief executive and general manager at a tiny Japanese security company are among the nation’s biggest TikTok stars. Their account has drawn 2.7 million followers and 54 million likes. They've been honored with awards as a trend-setter on the video-sharing app. The clips of goofy dances, gobbled instant noodles and other everyday fare are the brainchild of the president. Daisuke Sakurai is dead serious about not only enhancing brand power but also recruiting young people to his company, a challenge he sees as a matter of survival.

Watson case revives old fight for massage therapy industry

CLEVELAND (AP) — Michelle Krause grapples with the challenge of telling people she is a massage therapist. It's just easier to say she works in finance or nutrition. She's among the hundreds of massage therapists attending the American Massage Therapy Association’s three-day national convention in Cleveland, which began Thursday. It's an opportunity to talk about a job made more difficult amid the pandemic. There was the 2021 attack on three Atlanta-area massage businesses in which eight people were killed. And then there's the lingering stain of NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson’s ongoing case that has perpetuated the sex worker stigma around the industry. These professionals are trying to move forward, focusing on education, ethics, vetting potential customers and setting boundaries.