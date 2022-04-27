AP News Summary at 2:47 p.m. EDT

Russia strikes back by cutting off gas to 2 NATO nations

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has dramatically escalated its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine, cutting natural gas off to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria. European leaders are decrying the move as “blackmail.” The step comes a day after the United States and Western allies vowed to speed more and better military supplies to Ukraine. The tactic could eventually force targeted nations to ration gas, but it could also deprive Russia of badly needed income to fund its war effort. On the battlefield, fighting continues in Ukraine's east. One person was killed and at least two injured when rockets hit a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv.

Russia releases US Marine vet as part of prisoner exchange

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia and the United States have exchanged prisoners. Russia released a Marine veteran jailed in Moscow while the U.S. released a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a prison sentence in Connecticut. Wednesday's exchange occurred as Russia’s war with Ukraine has driven relations with the U.S. to their lowest point in decades. Russia gave up Trevor Reed, a Texas resident arrested in 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer. The U.S. returns Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian pilot who'd been serving 20 years for conspiracy to smuggle cocaine into the U.S. President Joe Biden says negotiations for Reed's release “required difficult decisions.” Americans still jailed in Russia include WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Post-Floyd probe finds discrimination by Minneapolis police

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A state investigation launched after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer has determined that the department has engaged in a pattern of race discrimination. Minnesota’s Department of Human Rights announced the finding of the nearly two-year probe on Wednesday. The department has the power to enforce the state’s Human Rights Act, which makes it illegal for police departments to discriminate against someone due to their race. The department says it will work with the city to negotiate a court-enforceable agreement to address the long list of problems identified in the report, with input from residents, officers, city staff and others.

Fauci: 'Pandemic phase' over for US, but COVID-19 still here

Dr. Anthony Fauci has given an upbeat assessment of the state of the coronavirus in the U.S., saying the country is “out of the pandemic phase” on new infections, hospitalizations and deaths. But the top infectious disease expert says it appears to be making a transition to becoming an endemic disease — occurring regularly in certain areas. He told the PBS “NewsHour” Tuesday it's still a pandemic for much of the world, but the threat is not over for the U.S. In comments Wednesday to The Washington Post, Fauci seemed to clarify his remarks, saying that unlike the “full-blown explosive pandemic phase” of the winter omicron surge, he was describing an apparent transition toward COVID-19 becoming an endemic disease.

Musk ordered to abide by SEC settlement over 2018 tweets

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk’s request to scrap a settlement with securities regulators over 2018 tweets claiming he had the funding to take Tesla private is being denied by a federal judge in New York. Judge Lewis Liman on Wednesday also denied a motion to nullify subpoenas of Musk seeking information about possible violations of his agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk had asked the court to throw out the settlement, which required that his tweets be approved by a Tesla attorney. The SEC is investigating whether the Tesla CEO violated the October 2018 agreement. Under the settlement, Musk and Tesla each agreed to pay civil fines over Musk’s tweets about having “funding secured” to take Tesla private at $420 per share. The funding wasn't secured and Tesla remains public.

McCarthy defends 1/6 audio, House GOP backs 'next speaker'

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy told colleagues he never asked then-President Donald Trump to resign over the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol. In a meeting Wednesday, McCarthy defended his private conversations around the siege that have jeopardized his leadership. That’s according to two Republicans in the room for the private meeting who were granted anonymity to discuss it. They said McCarthy, who is in line to become House speaker if Republicans win control in the fall midterm election, received a standing ovation. But McCarthy was challenged by two of the party’s hard-right lawmakers — Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia — who said they felt particularly singled out by McCarthy's reported criticism.

New York court rejects congressional maps drawn by Democrats

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s highest court has rejected new congressional maps that had widely been seen as favoring Democrats. The state’s Court of Appeals agreed Wednesday with a group of Republican voters who say that the district boundaries had been unconstitutionally gerrymandered and that the Legislature didn't follow proper procedure in passing the maps. A lower court had also ruled that the maps were unconstitutional. It had given the Legislature an April 30 deadline to come up with new maps or else leave the task to a court-appointed expert. The court says it will “likely be necessary” to move the congressional and state Senate primary elections from June to August.

Trump appeals New York contempt ruling, $10K per day fine

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has appealed a New York judge’s decision to hold him in contempt of court and fine him $10,000 per day for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued in the state attorney general’s civil investigation into his business dealings. Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, filed a notice of appeal Wednesday with the appellate division of the state’s trial court, making good on her pledge to challenge Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s ruling, issued Monday. New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he failed to produce any documents to satisfy a March 31 court-imposed deadline to meet the terms of the subpoena.

Disney government in dark about effect of law dissolving it

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — At the first meeting of Disney World’s private government since Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a measure to dissolve it next year, officials were still confused about what the new legislation meant, even as some ripple effects were starting to be felt. The administrator of the Reedy Creek Improvement District told its board of supervisors Wednesday that the expansion of a solar power program would likely be delayed because a developer was experiencing financing challenges related to the legislation. DeSantis signed the measure into law last week as punishment for Disney’s opposition to a new law that critics call “Don’t Say Gay.”

Madeleine Albright honored by Biden, other world leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) — World leaders and Washington's political and foreign policy elite paid their respects to Madeleine Albright, who was America's first female secretary of state. Some 1,400 mourners gathered Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral, led by President Joe Biden and predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Biden delivered a tribute to Albright and said her name is synonymous with the idea that America is "a force for good in the world.” Albright died of cancer last month at age 84. Albright rose through the ranks of Democratic Party foreign policy circles to become ambassador to the United Nations. Clinton selected her as secretary of state in 1996.

