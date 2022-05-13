AP News Summary at 2:48 p.m. EDT

Russia takes losses in failed river crossing, officials say

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian and British officials say Russia suffered heavy losses when Ukrainian forces destroyed the pontoon bridge enemy troops were using to try to cross a river. That's another sign of Moscow’s struggle to win decisive victories and salvage a war gone awry. Russia’s campaign in Ukraine’s east is making faltering progress. Ukraine’s airborne forces command has released images of what it said was a damaged Russian pontoon bridge over a river and several destroyed or damaged military vehicles. The command said its troops “drowned the Russian occupiers.” Britain’s Defense Ministry said Russia lost “significant armored maneuver elements” of at least one battalion tactical group. Ukrainian authorities opened the first war crimes trial of the conflict Friday.

Qatar, key US ally, faces new accusations of terror funding

Qatar is facing new scrutiny over alleged financial ties to terrorism in a lawsuit from the family of a beheaded American journalist and a separate federal investigation of a member of the country’s royal family. The family of slain American journalist Steven Sotloff filed a federal lawsuit Friday. It accuses prominent Qatari institutions of wiring $800,000 to an Islamic State “judge” who ordered the murder of Sotloff in 2014. Separately, federal prosecutors are investigating potential ties between terror groups and the half-brother of Qatar’s ruling emir. That's according to documents reviewed by AP and people familiar with the investigation. The Qatari embassy did not immediately comment.

Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on $44B deal

DETROIT (AP) — Elon Musk has put his plan to buy Twitter on temporary hold, raising fresh doubts about whether he’ll proceed with the $44 billion acquisition. In a tweet early Friday, the Tesla billionaire said he's skeptical that the number of inauthentic accounts presented by Twitter is as low as the company suggests. The issue of fake accounts on Twitter is not secret. In its quarterly filing with the SEC, even Twitter expressed doubts that its count of bot accounts was correct, conceding that the estimate may be low.

Turkey's leader opposes letting Finland, Sweden join NATO

HELSINKI (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says his country is “not favorable” toward Finland and Sweden joining NATO. His statement on Friday indicates that Turkey could use its own membership in the Western military alliance to veto moves to admit the two Nodic countries. The Turkish leader explained his opposition by alleging that Sweden and other Scandinavian countries support Kurdish militants and others whom Turkey considers to be terrorists. He also accused Greece of using the alliance against Turkey. Erdogan didn't say outright that he would block any accession attempts. However, NATO makes all its decisions by consensus, meaning each of the 30 member countries has a potential veto over who can join.

'From crisis to death': Probing teen's last, desperate hours

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — When police were called to deal with a teenager in the throes of a mental health crisis, everything went wrong. Cedric “C.J.” Lofton had had a troubled life, and his final hours were horrendous — he was dragged from the porch of his foster home, taken to a juvenile facility instead of a mental hospital, and shackled face down until he lost consciousness. No one has been charged in C.J.'s death; the prosecutor in the case raised questions about nearly everyone involved in C.J.’s care, from the juvenile workers to the foster care system, and said this death never should have happened.

Israeli police beat pallbearers at journalist's funeral

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police pushed and beat pallbearers during the funeral for slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, causing them to briefly drop the casket. The shocking scenes illustrated the outpouring of grief across the Arab world that has followed her death. It also illustrated the deep emotions over east Jerusalem,- which is claimed by both Israel and the Palestinians and has sparked repeated violence. Abu Akleh was killed Wednesday during an Israeli military raid in the occupied West Bank. Witnesses say she was killed by army fire. Israel says there was an exchange of fire with Palestinian gunmen, and it is not clear who fired the deadly shot.

US, Russian defense chiefs speak for 1st time since invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — After rebuffing U.S. requests for months, Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu spoke with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday. Officials say the call didn’t appear to signal any change in Moscow’s war in Ukraine. A senior Defense Department official says Austin believes the hour-long conversation was important in keeping communication open but didn’t resolve any “acute issues” or lead to any change as the war enters week 12. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the call, which was initiated by Austin and marked the highest level American contact since the war began in late February

Americans bet $125B on sports in 4 years since legalization

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Americans have bet more than $125 billion on sports with legal gambling outlets in the four years since a U.S. Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for all 50 states to offer it. On Saturday’s anniversary of the decision in a case brought by New Jersey, two-thirds of the states in the country have legalized sports betting. In just four years, the industry has worked itself into the daily lives of millions of Americans, from those who plunk down their money to those not interested in sports — or gambling — at all who are bombarded with ads for sports betting during their favorite programs.

Bitcoin tumbles, a stablecoin plunges in wild week in crypto

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been a wild week in crypto, even by crypto standards. Bitcoin tumbled, stablecoins were anything but stable and one of the crypto industry’s highest-profile companies lost a third of its market value. On Friday, bitcoin traded around $30,000 after earlier in the week falling to the lowest level since December 2020. Investors have been selling bitcoin along with other risky assets as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates. Meanwhile, a popular stablecoin called Terra lost its peg to the dollar and plunged to 14 cents. The cryptocurrency trading platform Coinbase lost about a third of its market value.

Moon goes blood red this weekend: 'Eclipse for the Americas'

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A total lunar eclipse will grace the night skies this weekend, providing longer than usual thrills for stargazers across North and South America. The celestial action unfolds Sunday night into early Monday morning. The moon will be bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth's sunsets and sunrises for about 1 1/2 hours. It will be one of the longest totalities of the decade and the first so-called blood moon in a year. Observers in the eastern half of North America, and all of Central and South America, will have prime seats for the whole show, weather permitting.

