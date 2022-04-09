AP News Summary at 2:49 a.m. EDT

Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at station

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he wants a tough global response to Russia after its forces fired a missile at a crowded train station, killing at least 52 people. Zelenskyy’s voice rose in anger during his nightly address late Friday, when he said the strike on the Kramatorsk train station, where 4,000 people were trying to flee a looming Russian offensive in the east, amounted to another war crime. The strike seemed to shock world leaders. Russia accused Ukraine of carrying out the attack, an assertion dismissed by Western experts. The attack came as workers elsewhere in the country unearthed bodies from a mass grave in Bucha, a town near Kyiv.

North Carolina Senate race tests Trump's endorsement power

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — When Ted Budd won a surprise endorsement from former President Donald Trump last year, he was a little-known congressman running for a Senate seat in North Carolina against some of the state’s most recognizable Republicans, including a former governor. As he enters the final stretch before the state’s May 17 primary, Budd is again hoping for a boost, banking on the power of Trump’s endorsement to put him on top of a field that includes a dozen other Republicans. Trump will return to the state Saturday for a rally in rural Johnston County, just southeast of Raleigh.

Shanghai hospital pays the price for China's COVID response

BEIJING (AP) — A series of deaths at a hospital for elderly patients in Shanghai is underscoring the dangerous consequences of China’s stubborn pursuit of a zero-COVID approach amid an escalating outbreak in the city of 26 million people. Relatives say multiple patients have died at the Shanghai Donghai Elderly Care hospital. They say their loved ones weren’t properly cared for after caretakers infected with the virus were taken away to be quarantined, in adherence to the strict pandemic regulations, depleting the hospital of staff. Family members have taken to social media to plea for help and answers and are demanding to see surveillance video after getting little to no information about their loved ones from the hospital.

Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors have acquitted two defendants of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but couldn't agree on a verdict for two others. The verdicts were read Friday at the federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted. The jurors could not agree on verdicts for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Croft is from Delaware and the others are from Michigan. Defense attorneys portrayed their clients as weekend warriors, often stoned and prone to wild talk. They said FBI undercover agents and informants tricked the men into agreeing to a conspiracy. Prosecutors entered evidence that the men discussed abducting Whitmer before the FBI sting began.

Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress' partisan path

WASHINGTON (AP) — A milestone Supreme Court confirmation that endured a flawed process. The collapse of a bipartisan compromise for more pandemic funding. The departure of a stalwart of the dwindling band of moderate House Republicans. Three events on Capitol Hill this week illustrated how Congress’ near- and long-term paths point in one direction — intensifying partisanship. Congress’ partisan fights are as old the republic, and they routinely escalate as elections approach. But the bar for when to cast party differences aside has fallen in recent years. And the Senate fight over confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson as a new justice, and the other moments, illustrate that.

Pakistan's embattled PM faces tough no-confidence vote

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s embattled prime minister faces a tough no-confidence vote introduced by his political opponents, who say they have the votes to defeat him. A combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from left to radically religious says it has the 172 votes it needs in Pakistan’s 342-seat Parliament to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday. Khan took to national television on the eve of the vote calling on supporters to take to the streets to protest on Sunday, an indication he believed he would lose the vote. Pakistan’s five-member Supreme Court on Thursday blocked Khan’s bid to stay in power, ruling that his move to dissolve Parliament and call early elections was illegal.

CNN: Trump Jr. text shows ideas to overturn 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. texted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows two days after the 2020 presidential election with strategies for overturning the result if Trump’s father lost. That's according to CNN, which reported that the text was sent two days before Joe Biden was declared the winner. Trump Jr.’s lawyer Alan S. Futerfas told CNN that "this message likely originated from someone else and was forwarded.” Separately Friday, Ali Alexander, a conservative activist who helped found the “Stop the Steal” movement, said he had received a subpoena to provide testimony to a federal grand jury as part of the Justice Department’s wide investigation into the insurrection.

Amazon seeks to overturn union win, says vote was tainted

Amazon is seeking to overturn the historic union victory at one of its New York City warehouses. The e-commerce giant listed 25 objections in a legal filing obtained by The Associated Press on Friday. The retailer said the federal labor board must order a re-do election. The company says the National Labor Relations Board acted in a way that tainted the results. It accused organizers with the nascent Amazon Labor Union of intimidating workers to vote for the union. An attorney representing the union has called the claim “patently absurd.” The company also accused the labor board of improper influence.

Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The motion picture academy has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. The move was decided Friday in a meeting of the academy’s Board of Governors. The academy in a statement called Smith’s actions “unacceptable and harmful.” Smith said in a statement that he accepts and respects the decision. Smith pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting. He'll remain eligible to win Oscars. The academy also apologized for its handling of the slap and allowing Smith to remain and receive his best actor Oscar.

