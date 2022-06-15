AP News Summary at 2:49 p.m. EDT

Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve intensified its drive to tame high inflation by raising its key interest rate by three-quarters of a point — its largest hike in nearly three decades — and signaling more large rate increases to come that would raise the risk of another recession. The move the Fed announced after its latest policy meeting will increase its benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans. The central bank is ramping up its drive to tighten credit and slow growth with inflation having reached a four-decade high of 8.6%, spreading to more areas of the economy and showing no sign of slowing.

Buffalo supermarket gunman charged with federal hate crimes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The gunman who killed 10 Black people in a racist attack at a Buffalo supermarket has been charged Wednesday with federal hate crimes and could face the death penalty if convicted. Payton Gendron already has pleaded not guilty to state-level charges, including hate-motivated domestic terrorism and murder following the May 14 rampage. The 18-year-old has been jailed without bail since his arrest at the Tops Friendly Market he allegedly targeted for its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Authorities say Gendron’s radical, racist worldview and extensive preparation for the massacre are laid out in online documents.

Biden says US will send $1 billion more in aid to Ukraine

Biden to send Ukraine more weapons; Russia targets depot

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. will send another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine, the largest single tranche of weapons and equipment since the war began. The aid will include anti-ship missile launchers, howitzers and more rounds for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. Those are all key weapons systems that Ukrainian leaders have urgently requested. The Russian military, meanwhile, said it used long-range missiles to destroy an arms depot in Ukraine's western Lviv region. The area is close to NATO member Poland. In Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, fighting raged Wednesday for the city of Sievierodonetsk, where a local official said Russian forces were making some advances.

Floods leave Yellowstone landscape 'dramatically changed'

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Historic floodwaters that raged through Yellowstone National Park may have permanently altered the course of a popular fishing river and left the sweeping landscape forever changed. Park officials say more than 10,000 visitors were ordered out of the nation’s oldest national park after unprecedented flooding tore through its northern half, washing out bridges and roads and sweeping an employee bunkhouse miles downstream. Remarkably, no one was reported injured or killed. Superintendent Cam Sholly said Tuesday the only visitors left in the massive park straddling three states were a dozen campers still making their way out of the backcountry. He says the park's northern entrances may be closed all summer.

John Hinkley Jr. freed from court oversight after decades

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — John Hinckley Jr. has been freed from court oversight. The action ends decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. Hinckley shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981. The lifting of all restrictions had been expected since late September. U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman in Washington said he’d free Hinckley on Wednesday if he continued to remain mentally stable in the community in Virginia where he has lived since 2016.

US report: nearly 400 crashes of automated tech vehicles

DETROIT (AP) — Automakers reported nearly 400 crashes of vehicles with partially automated driver-assist systems, including 273 involving Teslas, according to new statistics from U.S. safety regulators. But the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration cautioned Wednesday against using the numbers to compare automakers, saying it didn’t weight them by the number of vehicles from each manufacturer that use the systems, or how many miles those vehicles traveled. Automakers reported crashes from July of last year through May 15 under an order from the agency, which is examining such crashes broadly for the first time.

Stocks hold gains after Fed hikes rates to fight inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are still higher on Wall Street Wednesday, but they’re swinging up and down following the Federal Reserve’s biggest hike to interest rates since 1994 in its quest to beat back inflation. The S&P 500 briefly sank after the announcement, then quickly bounced back near to where it was, up 0.7%. Treasury yields held near their highest levels in more than a decade. The increase of three-quarters of a percentage point was three times as big as the central bank usually makes. The Fed signaled that more increases are on the way as it tries to tackle the worst inflation in four decades.

Britain vows more Rwanda deportation flights after setback

LONDON (AP) — The British government is vowing to organize more flights to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda after a last-minute court judgment grounded the first plane due to take off. Home Secretary Priti Patel said ”preparation for the next flight begins now” despite courts ruling that none of the migrants earmarked for deportation could be sent to the East African country. The U.K. government plans to send some migrants who arrive in the U.K. as stowaways or in small boats on a one-way trip to Rwanda. The plan has faced heavy criticism. The European Court of Human Rights ruled late Tuesday that those aboard the first flight due to depart faced “a real risk of irreversible harm.”

Trans kids' treatment can start younger, new guidelines say

A leading transgender health association has lowered its recommended minimum age for gender transition treatment in teens, including starting sex hormones at age 14 and some surgeries at 15. The guidance is from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health and says age is just one factor to consider. The group acknowledges potential risks but says preventing transgender kids from seeking early treatment could lead to lifelong harms. The update is based on expert opinion and scientific evidence. The group provided The Associated Press with an advance copy of the guidance ahead of publication in a medical journal.

