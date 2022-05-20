AP News Summary at 2:49 p.m. EDT

Biden's approval dips to lowest of presidency: AP-NORC poll

A new poll shows President Joe Biden’s approval rating dipped to the lowest point of his presidency in May, with deepening pessimism emerging among members of his own Democratic Party. Only 39% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s performance as president, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research. Overall, only about 2 in 10 adults say the U.S. is heading in the right direction or the economy is good, both down from about 3 in 10 a month earlier. Those drops were concentrated among Democrats, with just 33% within the president’s party saying the country is headed in the right direction.

Wall Street nears bear market at the end of a bruising week

NEW YORK (AP) — Another drop for stocks on Friday pushed the S&P 500 index 20% below its peak set early this year. The benchmark index was down 2% for the day in afternoon trading and on pace for its seventh straight losing week. Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine, and a slowdown in China’s economy are all punishing stocks and raising fears about a possible U.S. recession. If the S&P 500 finishes the day 20% or more below its record, it would enter what Wall Street calls a “bear market.” The last one was in 2020, an unusually brief downturn that sliced 34% off the S&P 500.

'How dare you!': Grief, anger from Buffalo victims' kin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Relatives of the 10 Black people massacred in a Buffalo supermarket are pleading with the nation to confront and stop racist violence. Their agony poured out Thursday in the tears of a 12-year-old child, Jaques “Jake” Patterson, who lost his father. The child covered his face with his hands as his mother said, “His heart is broken.” She spoke at a press conference with civil rights activist Rev. Al Sharpton. Earlier Thursday, the white man accused in the killings, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, silently faced a murder indictment in court. Authorities are investigating the possibility of hate crime and terrorism charges against him.

West rushes more aid as Mariupol teeters and fighting rages

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say that their troops repelled a Russian attack in the east, as Moscow struggles to gain ground in the region that is now the focus of the war. Britain’s Defense Ministry said Friday that Russian troops battered by their months-long siege of the vital port city of Mariupol need time to regroup. But they may not get it. On Friday, an unknown number of soldiers were still holed up in the Azovstal plant in the city. Russia's defense minister says more than 1,900 soldiers at the plant have surrendered in recent days. A commander at the plant says efforts to remove the dead from the battle were also underway.

Elon Musk visits Brazil's Bolsonaro to discuss Amazon plans

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk has met with Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro to discuss connectivity and other projects in the Amazon rainforest. The meeting, held in a luxurious resort in Sao Paulo state, was organized by Communications Minister Fábio Faria, who has said he is seeking partnerships with the world’s richest man to bring or improve internet in schools and health facilities in rural areas using technology developed by SpaceX and Starlink, and also to preserve the rainforest.

Trump pays $110K fine, must submit paperwork to end contempt

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has paid the $110,000 in fines he racked up after being held in contempt of court for being slow to respond to a civil subpoena issued by New York’s attorney general. The office of Attorney General Letitia James says Trump paid the fine Thursday but must still submit additional paperwork in order to have the contempt order lifted. A Manhattan judge declared Trump in contempt of court April 25 and fined him $10,000 per day for not complying with a subpoena in James’ long-running investigation into his business practices. Trump's lawyer did not immediately comment.

Religious backers of abortion rights say God's on their side

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — The loudest voices in the abortion debate are often characterized along a starkly religious divide, the faithful versus not. But the reality is much more nuanced, both at an Alabama abortion clinic and in the nation that surrounds it. The clinic’s staff of 11 — most of them Black, deeply faithful Christian women — have no trouble at all reconciling their work with their religion. And as the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to dismantle the constitutional right to an abortion, they draw on their faith that they will somehow continue. God is on our side, they tell each other. God will keep this clinic open.

Lawmaker calls for investigation of Oregon ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for a formal investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday's primary by weeks in the state's third-largest county, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance. The call from Rep. Janelle Bynum, a Democrat, comes amid mounting pressure on Clackamas County Elections Clerk Sherry Hall, who has overseen elections in the suburban county south of Portland for nearly 20 years. As many as 60,000 ballots are unreadable by vote-counting machines because of blurry barcodes and the voter's intent must be transferred by hand to a new ballot in each instance.

The AP Interview: New Pakistani FM seeks better ties with US

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Pakistan's new foreign minister says his country has resumed engagement with the United States after year of strained relations under former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke in an interview with The Associated Press in New York, where he was attending meetings this week on the global food crisis at U.N. headquarters. He has also held talks with top diplomats, including a one-hour discussion with U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken. Bhutto Zardari, the 33-year-old son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, called the talks with Blinken “very encouraging and very positive and productive.”

Broadcast TV's reduced role made clear in fall presentations

There were constant reminders this past week, when major entertainment companies hawked their wares to advertisers in Manhattan presentations, of the diminished role of broadcast networks. In some ways, ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox were after-thoughts. They've lost a tremendous amount of viewership in the past two decades, and ceded leadership in creativity to the streaming services. Yet their fall schedules illustrate how the networks are coming to terms with their new roles — by emphasizing dependable franchise dramas, live or unscripted programming, and sports. And, as one broadcast executive noted, they still supply a lot of popular shows for the streamers.

