AP News Summary at 3:30 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel probes 'unhinged' meeting, Trump rally call

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is highlighting the ways that violent far-right extremist groups answered what one lawmaker says was Donald Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington. The panel investigating the attack at the U.S. Capitol is also probing whether the extremist groups coordinated with Trump's White House. Tuesday's hearing is expected to hear from Stephen Ayres who pleaded guilty last month to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building. He said he posted an image stating that Trump was “calling on us to come back to Washington on January 6th for a big protest.” Also testifying will be an ally of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes.

Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — NASA has unveiled a new batch of images from its new powerful space telescope. Views released Tuesday included a foamy blue and orange shot of a dying star, five galaxies in a cosmic dance and a sparkling landscape of baby stars. The first image from the James Webb Space Telescope unveiled Monday was a jumble of distant galaxies that went deeper into the cosmos than humanity has ever seen. The latest images were released at an event at NASA’s Goddard Space Center in Maryland.

AP Exclusive: Venezuela jails 3 Americans amid US outreach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Three Americans were quietly jailed in Venezuela earlier this year for allegedly trying to enter the country illegally and now face long prison sentences in the politically turbulent nation, The Associated Press has learned. None of the arrests has previously been reported. Two of the men — a lawyer from California and a computer programmer from Texas — were arrested in late March, just days after President Nicolás Maduro’s socialist government freed two other Americans following a meeting with U.S. officials in Caracas. At least eight more Americans — including five oil executives and three veterans — remain imprisoned in Venezuela.

'These people must be saved': Ukrainians train in combat aid

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ilona Khomenko was widowed nearly two months ago when her husband died in fighting in Sievierodonetsk in eastern Ukraine. Now she’s looking to make a difference on the battlefield. Khomenko is helping to train soldiers and civilians in combat first aid to help save lives as Russia’s war in Ukraine is well into its fifth month. The training is mostly based in Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Up to 100 people attend each day. So far Khomenko and others have taught more than 5,000 people simple rules that can save their lives.

Pig organ transplants inch closer with testing in the dead

Researchers at New York University transplanted pig hearts into two brain-dead people over the last month, the latest in a string of developments in the long quest to one day save human lives with animal organs. The newest experiments come after a historic but failed attempt earlier this year to use a pig's heart to save a dying Maryland man. Tests with the deceased may prove an important stepping stone as regulators consider whether to allow rigorous studies of pig heart or kidney transplants in living patients.

Detroit cash bail reforms to strike at racial inequality

Michigan’s largest district court and bail reform advocates have settled a class-action lawsuit against bail practices in Detroit, where hundreds of defendants are jailed for no other reason than their inability to afford court-imposed bail. The settlement announced Tuesday stipulates that judges in the state’s 36th District Court identify a specific reason why cash bail is needed and that judges assume defendants are unable to pay even small amounts if they live in poverty. Advocates and court officials said the agreement is a model for bail reform across Michigan and the nation, even as states and jurisdictions have rolled back progressive policies in response to the pandemic-era uptick in crime.

'Don't fall ill': Sri Lanka doctors warn of drug shortage

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Doctors in Sri Lanka are urging their patients not to fall ill or get into accidents as the country's economic crisis leaves its trusted health care system without medicines and other vital supplies. Sri Lanka has run short of money to pay for basic imports like fuel and food, and medicines also have run short. Such troubles threaten to undo huge gains in public health in recent decades. Some doctors have turned to social media to try to get donations or supplies, or the funds to buy them. They're also urging Sri Lankans living overseas to help out. So far there's no sign of an end to the crisis that has thrust the country into a political meltdown.

López Obrador urges rejecting US-Mexico border 'status quo'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador is using a visit to the White House to call for rejecting the “status quo” on the border. But he's also praised a relationship with the U.S. that both he and President Joe Biden insisted remained strong despite a series of high-profile policy disagreements. In lengthy comments at the start of meetings with Biden on Tuesday, López Obrador touched on the New Deal politics of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and chided conservatives. He also vowed that the U.S. and Mexico “should close ranks to help each other.” Biden was equally conciliatory, saying, “I see, we see Mexico as an equal partner."

Pentagon: US kills IS group leader in Syria in drone strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says it has killed a leader of the Islamic State group in Syria in a drone strike. U.S. Central Command says Maher al-Agal was killed Tuesday and an unidentified senior official in the Islamic State group was seriously injured. The Pentagon says there were no civilian casualties, though it wasn’t possible to immediately confirm that. The U.S. carried out the strike outside Jindaris, a town in northwest Syria close to the Turkish border. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says al-Agal was a former prominent commander of the Islamic State group during its control of Raqqa.

Emmy surprises: 'Squid Game,' Dave Chappelle, 'This Is Us'

NEW YORK (AP) — The Emmy Award nominations announced Tuesday included some snubs and surprises, like “This Is Us” and “black-ish” walking away forever limply and Nathan Lane making history as the most-nominated best comedy guest actor in Emmy history. Dave Chappelle’s special “The Closer” was nominated for best variety special and best directing for a variety special despite criticism over its anti-transgender comments. And Hulu’s buzzy true crime satire “Only Murders in the Building” was eligible for the first time this year and slayed with 17 nominations, including writing, outstanding comedy and stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.