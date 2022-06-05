AP News Summary at 2:51 p.m. EDT

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine by launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin warned Sunday that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.” The Russian leader’s cryptic threat of a military escalation did not specify what the new targets might be, but it came days after the United States announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine. Those weapons include four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.

Pope Francis fuels new speculation on future of pontificate

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has added fuel to rumors about the future of his pontificate. The Vatican announced Saturday he would visit the central Italian city of L’Aquila in August for a feast initiated by Pope Celestine V, one of the few pontiffs who resigned before Pope Benedict XVI stepped down in 2013. That has added to unsourced speculation in Italian and Catholic media that the 85-year-old Francis might be planning to follow in Benedict’s footsteps, given his increased mobility problems. Those rumors gained steam last week when Francis announced a consistory to create 21 new cardinals scheduled for Aug. 27. Sixteen of those cardinals are under 80 and eligible to vote in a conclave to elect Francis’ successor.

And she waved: Festive pageant caps queen's Platinum Jubilee

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her on the final day of festivities marking her 70 years on the throne. The 96-year-old monarch has had problems moving around recently. Earlier, a boisterous, colorful street pageant celebrating Elizabeth's life and Britain’s diversity paraded through London. When it was finished, thousands flooded in front of the palace to see the queen. One man said “it’s a massive honor to be part of this. We’ve got the best queen in the world, don’t we?" In a statement later, the queen said “she was humbled and deeply touched” that so many people turned out for her Platinum Jubilee.

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

WASHINGTON (AP) — Even the staunchest defense hawks in the Republican Party stood virtually united by Donald Trump’s side when the then-president was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring Ukraine’s leader for “a favor” and withholding $400 million in military aid. But when Russia invaded Ukraine this February, Republicans and Democrats cast aside impeachment politics, rallied to Ukraine’s side and swiftly shipped billions for the country's defense. The question ahead is whether the rare bipartisanship on Capitol Hill is resilient enough to withstand Trump’s isolationist influences on his party. Or will Republicans who yielded to Trump’s “America First” approach do so again, putting military and humanitarian support for Ukraine at risk.

Alaska's unusual House primary draws Palin, Santa, 46 others

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska voters are facing an election unlike any they’ve seen, with 48 candidates running to succeed the man who held the state’s only U.S. House seat for 49 years. While some of the candidates in the upcoming special primary have name recognition, many are relative unknowns or political novices. The huge number of candidates and the short timeline for holding the election after the March 18 death of Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young has some voters overwhelmed and scrambling to learn more about their options. This will be the first election under a voter-approved system that ends party primaries, meaning all candidates are on the same one-page ballot.

Students of color push back on calls for police in schools

After the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school, schools around the country pledged to boost security measures and increased the presence of law enforcement on campus — partly to reassure parents and students. But police inside schools can make some students more uneasy, not less. Especially for Black students and other students of color, their personal experiences with policing can leave them feeling unsafe and alienated from school when they see officers on campus. Researchers have found that Black students report feeling less safe around police officers than their white peers.

Bolsonaro using medals to celebrate allies, family, himself

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has been bountiful in decorating ideological allies, ministers, loyalists and family members with medals and honors. He's even received six himself from his own administration. The nation’s three most prestigious medals have been given to more than three-quarters of Bolsonaro's current and former cabinet ministers. He's given out more medals to ministers since 2019 than any of his three elected predecessors did throughout their two terms. He recently gave the country's top Defense Ministry honor to Elon Musk — the first foreign civilian without a government position to receive the award since it was created in 2002.

World War II veterans honored a day before D-Day anniversary

RANVILLE, France (AP) — More than 20 British World War II veterans have gathered near Pegasus Bridge for D-Day commemorations in Normandy. The bridge is one of the first sites liberated by Allied forces from Nazi Germany. A series of commemorations are honoring the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the United States, Canada and elsewhere who landed in Normandy on June 6, 1944. Many felt the celebrations paying tribute to those who brought peace and freedom to Europe had a special meaning this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Mary Scott, a 95-year-old who once listened to coded war messages, was in tears when she saw the French beaches. She also was upset over the war in Ukraine, saying “why can’t we learn from past experiences?"

Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a shooting near a Tennessee nightclub led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries. Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference that 14 people were hit by gunfire early Sunday and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene. Murphy says two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle. She says 16 victims were adults and one was a juvenile and several remained in critical condition. Murphy said there were multiple shooters, but authorities think it was an isolated event and don’t believe there’s an ongoing public safety threat.

Ukraine misses out on World Cup after losing 1-0 to Wales

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ukraine has missed out on qualifying for the World Cup after the war-disrupted team was beaten 1-0 by Wales in the European playoff final for the FIFA soccer showpiece. Andriy Yarmolenko inadvertently headed the ball into his own net while trying to clear Wales captain Gareth Bale’s first-half free kick. This was an agonizing end to Ukraine’s emotionally charged mission to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar while remaining under invasion by Russia. Wales will head to a first World Cup in 64 years and will open against the United States on Nov. 21 before playing Iran and England.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0