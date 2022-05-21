AP News Summary at 3:13 p.m. EDT

COVID-19, shootings: Is mass death now tolerated in America?

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — After mass shootings killed and wounded people grocery shopping, going to church and simply living their lives, the nation marked a milestone of 1 million deaths from COVID-19. The number was once unthinkable. Now it’s a pedestrian reality in the United States, just as is the reality of the continuing epidemic of gun violence that kills tens of thousands of people annually. Americans have always tolerated high rates of death among certain segments of society. But the sheer numbers of what should be preventable deaths, and the apparent acceptance that there’s no policy change coming has people wondering: Is mass death now acceptable in America?

Australian Labor topples conservatives; PM faces early tests

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s center-left opposition party has toppled the conservative government after almost a decade in power. Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese in his Saturday election victory speech promised sharper reductions in greenhouse gas emissions while he faces an early foreign policy test. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he quickly conceded defeat despite millions of votes yet to be counted because an Australian leader must attend a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders from Japan and India. Albanese has described himself as the only candidate with a “non-Anglo Celtic name” to run for prime minister in the 121 years that the office has existed. He referred to his own humble upbringing in the Sydney suburb of Camperdown.

Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Concern is mounting over the fate of Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol who have become Moscow’s prisoners as Russia claimed seizure of the port city's steel plant. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed to be taking Ukrainian soldiers into custody after announcing that its forces had removed the last holdouts from the plant’s miles of underground tunnels, capping a nearly three-month siege that left more than 20,000 Mariupol residents feared dead. The plant's seizure delivers Russian President Vladimir Putin a badly wanted victory in the war he began in February. A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said they were sure to face a tribunal for their wartime actions.

Herschel Walker's ties to veterans program face scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — Herschel Walker boasts of his charity work helping members of the military who struggle with mental health. The football legend and leading Republican Senate candidate in Georgia says the outreach is done through a program he created, called Patriot Support. But court filings and company documents offer a more complicated picture. They show Walker did not found the program. It's also not a charity. It's an arm of a for-profit hospital chain. Court documents reveal the company has a checkered history treating veterans and reached a $122 million settlement after the Justice Department sued for improperly treating patients. The company denies the allegations. Walker's campaign criticized the media for writing a story about the program.

Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket was remembered at her funeral for her love of family and friends and “smile that could light up a room.” Mourners said their final goodbyes to Roberta Drury on Saturday at the Assumption Church in Syracuse, not far from where she grew up in Cicero. Drury moved to Buffalo a decade ago to help tend to her brother in his fight against leukemia. She was shot to death last Saturday on a trip to buy groceries at the supermarket targeted by the white gunman.

US, SKorea open to expanded military drills to deter North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol say after meeting that they will consider expanded joint military exercises to deter the nuclear threat from North Korea. The announcement Saturday during Biden's visit to Seoul reflects a shift in direction from former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump had considered scrapping the exercises and had expressed affection for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The announcement may also put to rest concerns in Seoul that Washington would revert to the Obama administration's policy of “strategic patience” in which it largely looked the other way while North Korea expanded its nuclear arsenal.

Parris Island wages battles, not war, against climate change

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — A Defense Department-funded “resiliency review” finds Parris Island facing growing threats from climate change. The South Carolina military base has molded recruits into Marines for more than a century. Now experts say three-quarters of the island could be under water during high tides each day by 2099. Military authorities say they can keep the base intact through small-scale changes, like raising roads and equipment during existing projects. Others advocate much more expensive solutions, such as spending millions on seawalls to avoid spending billions to repair hurricane damage. But to date there is no grand overhaul planned.

With public camping a felony, Tennessee homeless seek refuge

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is about to become the first U.S. state to make it a felony to camp on local public property such as parks. It is already a felony in Tennessee to camp on most state-owned property. The crime is punishable by up to six years in prison and the loss of voting rights. Supporters say the law is needed to get some people to move off the streets. Critics say it is cruel and will make homelessness worse. Many landlords won't rent to felons and many employers won't hire them.

On Venezuelan roads, old cars prevail, break down everywhere

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's auto mechanics are increasingly busy these days, trying to coax a little more life out of aging vehicles. The country's new car market has collapsed and few can afford a better used one. Industry officials say Venezuela produced only eight trucks last year — and nary a single car. At the century’s peak, some 172,000 vehicles rolled out of domestic plants. Imports haven’t filled the gap. Analysts say only 1,886 new light vehicles were sold in Venezuela last year. Years of hyperinflation obliterated much of the middle class that could once dream at least of a used car.

Veering from Mad Max, George Miller debuts '3,000 Years'

CANNES, France (AP) — It’s taken a lot of time and a good deal of yearning for Australian director George Miller to make “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” his long-awaited follow-up to “Mad Max: Fury Road.” Miller premiered “Three Thousand Years of Longing” over the weekend at the Cannes Film Festival. It was the culmination of a journey that began 20 years ago when Miller first read the A.S. Bryant story upon which the film is based. The film is a kind of a fairy tale, starring Idris Elba as a wish-granting genie and Tilda Swinton as a modern woman whose imagination and desire is awakened by their encounter. In Cannes, it was received with a touches of bewilderment, disappointment and admiration for its ambition.

