AP News Summary at 3:14 a.m. EDT

IAEA chief says mission to big Ukraine nuclear plant on way

KYIV (AP) — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says that the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s long-awaited expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia power plant in Ukraine “is now on its way.” IAEA director general Rafael Grossi has for months sought access to the Zaporizhzhia plant — Ukraine’s and Europe’s biggest — which Russian forces have controlled since soon after the war began. Grossi wrote on Twitter that “the day has come.” He said the mission will arrive later this week. Russia and Ukraine have traded claims of strikes at or near the plant in recent days, intensifying fears that the fighting could cause a massive radiation leak.

Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in 'climate catastrophe'

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June and the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.” Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis. The country’s National Disaster Management Authority reported Sunday the death toll since the monsoon season began earlier than normal this year in mid-June. Deaths reached 1,061 people after new fatalities were reported in several different provinces.

NASA fuels moon rocket for liftoff on 1st test flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is fueling its new moon rocket for liftoff on its first test flight, after a weather delay. Thunderstorms prevented the launch team from starting the fueling operation on time early Monday at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. Forecasters are optimistic the weather will improve enough for the 322-foot rocket to blast off Monday morning with a crew capsule bound for lunar orbit. No one is inside the Orion capsule, just three test dummies. This is the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA, out-muscling even the Saturn V (five) rocket that carried astronauts to the moon a half-century ago.

Liz Cheney in 2024? Deep skepticism emerges in key states

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Liz Cheney is openly considering a presidential run. But in the days since she lost her Wyoming congressional primary, would-be supporters have expressed skepticism about a White House bid. That includes Republican voters and local officials in three of the states that matter most in presidential politics — Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. They believe the soon-to-be-unemployed congresswoman has little path to relevancy in a 2024 presidential primary, never mind a path to victory. Some sympathizers fear she would actually help former President Donald Trump if she runs.

Democrats: Abortion rulings may be 'a blessing in disguise'

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democratic candidates have decried North Carolina’s newly reinstated abortion restrictions in the week after a federal judge lifted an injunction on a state law banning nearly all abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. But some North Carolina Democrats say the ruling was the catalyst their party needed to reinvigorate its political prospects in what would have likely been a losing year. Republicans in the state legislature are just five seats shy of the supermajority they need to nullify the Democratic governor’s veto on future restrictions. In a swing state like North Carolina, outrage and uncertainty over diminishing abortion access could generate enough political power for Democrats to hold their ground in November.

Palestinian toll mounts as Israel steps up West Bank raids

TUBAS, West Bank (AP) — At least 85 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank this year as Israeli forces carried out nightly raids in cities, towns and villages. That makes 2022 the deadliest year in the occupied territory since 2016, according to tallies from the Palestinian Health Ministry and an Israeli rights group. The military says the vast majority were militants or stone-throwers and began the raids in response to deadly attacks against Israelis. The tally includes Palestinian attackers, but also a handful of civilians, as well as local youths. Israel says it is dismantling militant networks that threaten its citizens. Palestinians say the raids are aimed at maintaining Israel's military rule.

China's drought-hit areas get rain, bringing flood risks

BEIJING (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated to safer areas as heavy rains brought flood risks to a region of southwest China that for most of the summer was devastated by heat and drought. Heavy rain was forecast for parts of Sichuan and Chongqing provinces through at least Tuesday. Chongqing, a megacity built in a hilly area and including mountains and countryside, issued a flash flood warning. Authorities have moved 61,000 people in Sichuan to safer places as heavy rain fell. One village that had been suffering drought conditions recorded 7.4 inches of rain. Factories were able to operate with full power again as concerns eased over hydropower output, and the rain should help withering crops.

Diana's last moments: French medic recalls 'tragic night'

PARIS (AP) — It has been nearly 25 years since Princess Diana died in a high-speed car crash in Paris. The French doctor who treated her at the scene has recounted what happened. Dr. Frederic Mailliez told The Associated Press how he tried to save her on that night of Aug. 31, 1997. He remembers speaking English to her, giving her a respiratory bag and calling the emergency services. Diana, her companion Dodi Fayed and their chauffeur died in a car crash in the Alma Tunnel next to the Seine River. The Flame of Liberty monument nearby has become a memorial site attracting fans of all generations and nationalities.

Detroit police: Suspect arrested in fatal 'random' shootings

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit police say a man suspected of randomly shooting four people, three fatally, on the city's west side has been arrested. Police said the suspected arrested Sunday evening after an hourslong manhunt appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period. Detroit Police Chief James White said tips led officers to the suspect, but did not release further information. White said police traced all four shootings to one firearm and believe there is one shooter. He said investigators don’t believe there was any connection between the victims, noting one person was walking a dog and another waiting for a bus.

Taylor Swift wins top prize, announces new album at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift took home the top prize at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards before she closed out the show with a surprisingly big announcement: Her new album. The pop star said Sunday night that her new album will be released Oct. 21. She revealed on social media that her 10th studio album will be called “Midnights.” Her announcement came came at the end of her acceptance speech where she praised the other women in the category - which included Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo. Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj both pulled triple duty at the award: both musicians performed, won awards and served as the show's hosts alongside LL Cool J.