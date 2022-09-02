AP News Summary at 2:53 a.m. EDT

Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar

An Associated Press analysis found many U.S. states barely use “red flag” laws that allow police to take guns away from people threatening to kill, a trend blamed on lack of awareness of the laws and a reluctance to enforce them even as gun deaths soar. The AP found the 19 states and the District of Columbia that have such laws used them 15,049 times since 2020, fewer than 10 per 100,000 adult residents. Experts called that woefully low and not nearly enough to make a dent in gun violence, considering the millions of firearms in circulation across the country.

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Holding little back, President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as extremist threats to the nation’s democracy from what he views as the evil force of Trumpism. In a newly confrontational speech Thursday night, he framed the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden declared that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans “fan the flames of political violence” and subvert American democracy. Biden pointed to the large number of Trump adherents who still deny the nation's 2020 election results and sow doubt about future contests.

UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant amid fighting

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — A U.N. inspection team has arrived at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a mission to safeguard it from catastrophe. It reached the site Thursday amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces that prompted the shutdown of one reactor and underscored the urgency and the danger of the task. The 14-member team from the International Atomic Energy Agency reached Europe’s biggest nuclear plant in a convoy of SUVs and vans, after months of negotiations to get inside the complex and take steps to prevent a disaster on the continent.

Argentina: Attempt to kill VP fails when handgun misfires

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina's president says a man tried to kill politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernández outside her home, but failed because the handgun misfired. The man was quickly overpowered in the incident Thursday night and the vice president appeared unhurt. President Alberto Fernández says the pistol was loaded but did not discharge when the man pulled the trigger. Vice President Fernández is a former president herself. The attack came as she is facing a trial for alleged acts of corruption during her 2007-2015 presidency — charges that she vehemently denies and that have led her supporters to surround her home in the upscale Recoleta neighborhood of Argentina’s capital.

Fighting at 40: Older fans take heart in Serena’s success

NEW YORK (AP) — Watching 40-year-old Serena Williams defeat the world’s second-ranked player and advance to the third round of the U.S. Open has inspired many older tennis fans. They say her success sends a message that they too can perform better and longer through fitness, practice and grit. Pioneering player Billie Jean King, now 78, said Williams gives older fans and players hope and “a pep in their step.” Williams, who plays again on Friday, has hinted that this Open is her last major tournament.

Yoga sect allegedly exploited women to lure men like Domingo

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Former members of a sect-like Argentine group say women in the group were called “geishas” and “slaves.” Leaders of the group are accused of sexually exploiting women to lure wealthy and powerful men who could provide money and other benefits. One of the men was allegedly opera star Placido Domingo. The sprawling investigation has led to more than 20 members of the group being arrested and more sought, including six in the United States. While investigators in Argentina say Domingo was a “consumer of prostitution,” he isn't accused of a crime. Prostitution is legal in Argentina.

Extremist lawmaker surges ahead of elections in Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An extremist Israeli lawmaker who was once relegated to the margins of Israeli politics is surging in the polls ahead of the country's November elections. Itamar Ben-Gvir is poised to emerge as a major force in the upcoming elections and could propel former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu back to power. His rise from extremist rabble-rouser to influential politician highlights the Israeli electorate's shift to the right, legitimizing ultranationalist views that were once shunned by the mainstream and all but extinguishing hopes for Palestinian statehood.

Mississippi capital's water disaster developed over decades

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — For at least the third time in a dozen years, portable toilets are parked outside the ornate Mississippi Capitol because Jackson’s water system is in crisis. The big “Gotta Go” trailer is just one example of the city’s desperation. Many homes, businesses and government offices have had little or no running water this week, forcing people to wait in long lines for bottled water to drink or to flush toilets. The scenes testify to the near collapse of a water system that residents could not trust even in the best of times. The failure to provide such an essential service reflects decades of government dysfunction, population change and decaying infrastructure.

Covering Gorbachev: AP remembers his wit, wisdom, warmth

When Mikhail Gorbachev died at age 91, Associated Press journalists began sharing their “Gorby” stories from the collapse of the Soviet Union and its aftermath. There was his temper: AP correspondent Brian Friedman remembers Gorbachev knocking a tape recorder out of his hand, remarking “This we don't need” when asked a question he didn't want to answer. But there was also plenty of warmth, especially in his later years, combined with opinions freely shared about Russia's fate after he left power as the last Soviet leader. Gorbachev was a man who changed the world, and the AP was there.

Big reveal: Biden to help unveil Obama White House portrait

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s been more than a decade since President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, welcomed back George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, to unveil their White House portraits. The ritual was part of a beloved Washington tradition that for decades managed to transcend partisan politics. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are set to revive the tradition — after an awkward gap in the Trump years — when they host the Obamas for the big reveal of their portraits on Wednesday. The Obama paintings won’t look like any in the White House portrait collection. They were America's first Black president and first lady.