AP News Summary at 3:17 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate bargainers have announced a bipartisan framework responding to last month’s mass shootings in New York and Texas. It's a noteworthy though limited breakthrough offering modest gun curbs and bolstered efforts to improve school safety and mental health programs. The proposal falls far short of tougher steps long sought by President Joe Biden and many Democrats. Even so, the deal was embraced by Biden, and enactment would signal a significant turnabout after years of stalemate in Congress. Twenty senators, including 10 Republicans, released a statement calling for passage. That's potentially crucial because the biggest obstacle to enacting the measure is probably in the 50-50 Senate, where at least 10 GOP votes will be needed.

As the number of people sentenced for crimes in the U.S. Capitol insurrection nears 200, an Associated Press analysis of sentencing data shows that some judges are divided over how to punish the rioters, particularly for the low-level misdemeanors arising from the attack. U.S. District Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender, has consistently taken the hardest line of any judge serving on Washington's federal trial court. Overall, the 20 judges who've sentenced riot defendants have given lighter sentences than prosecutors were seeking in nearly three-fourths of the cases. The judges have exceeded prosecutors’ recommendation for about only 10% of the defendants, according to AP’s analysis.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot say they’ve uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Rep. Adam Schiff says the department should be investigating “any credible allegation of criminal activity” by Trump, and he thinks is such evidence. Rep. Jamie Raskin says he doesn’t wish to “browbeat” Attorney General Merrick Garland but the committee believes Trump violated criminal law. Garland hasn’t indicated what he might do. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

Recent weeks have seen an especially intense set of revelations about sexual assault and misconduct in U.S. churches. An independent investigation found that Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled abuse cases and stonewalled victims. A woman from an independent Christian church confronted her pastor in a viral video for sexually preying on her as a teen. A documentary exposed sex abuse among the Amish and Mennonites. These and other reckonings are occurring five years after the rise of the hashtag #ChurchToo, part of the wider #MeToo movement. Says one advocate for survivors, “There is an absolute epidemic of abuse in the church.”

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance is expected to keep its parliamentary majority after the first round of voting. According to projections based on partial results, Macron’s party and its allies got about 25-26% of the vote Sunday on the national level. They were neck-in-neck with a new leftist coalition. Yet Macron’s candidates are projected to win in a greater number of districts than their leftist rivals. More than 6,000 candidates were running for 577 seats in France’s National Assembly in the first round of the election. For races that did not have a decisive winner on Sunday, up to four candidates will compete in a second round of voting on June 19.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says no one knows how long the war in his country will last but that Ukrainian forces are defying expectations by preventing Russian troops from overrunning eastern Ukraine. Zelenskyy says he is proud of the Ukrainians holding back the Russian advance in the Donbas region. Both sides say there is fierce fighting over one city in eastern Ukraine, where reportedly hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers and civilians are dodging Russian missiles by holing up in a chemical plant. The Russians have demanded that the Ukrainian soldiers surrender. The Russian military also said Sunday it destroyed a large weapons depot in western Ukraine, while local officials said the missile strikes had injured 22 people.

KOLONSCHYNA, Ukraine (AP) — A 15-year-old boy is being hailed in Ukraine for stealthy aerial reconnaissance work he did with his father when Russia invaded their country. The father-son team used their drone to help the country's military spot, locate and destroy Russian targets in the early days of the war. They took aerial photos and pinpointed the coordinates of Russian tanks and trucks that were subsequently destroyed. Stanislav and Andriy Pokrasa risked capture or worse had Russian troops been aware of their spying. Most of the drone piloting was done by the teenager, Andriy. He says the work was very scary but he's “happy that we destroyed someone.”

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The founder of a midwifery clinic in Mississippi's capital is trying to open the state's first birth center. As state Republican officials are trying to ban abortion and await a ruling that could overturn Roe v. Wade, Sisters in Birth CEO Getty Israel says nothing is being done to support women who choose to give birth. Federal statistics show Mississippi has the highest infant death rate in the nation, and Black babies die at roughly twice the rate of white children. Most of Israel’s patients are Black women on Medicaid. She wants to teach patients who she’s seen taken advantage of in the medical system how to take control of their bodies and advocate for themselves.

PHOENIX (AP) — Latinos are leading the way in U.S. activism around climate change from grassroots organizing to global advocacy, often drawing on traditions from their ancestral homelands and the experience of effects on their communities. They include a young activist who protested every Friday for weeks outside U.N. headquarters, a California scholar who argues for including grassroots efforts in global climate organizing and a Mexican-born advocate in Phoenix who teaches young Hispanics the importance of protecting Earth for future generations. Polls in recent months have found most U.S. Latinos consider climate change a real and important concern affecting them and their communities.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s prime minister says he may be compelled to buy more oil from Russia as he hunts desperately for fuel to keep the country running. In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also indicated he would be willing to accept more financial help from China, despite his country’s mounting debt. And while he acknowledged that Sri Lanka’s current predicament is of “its own making,” he said the war in Ukraine is making it even worse — and that dire food shortages could continue until 2024. Wickremesinghe was sworn in after days of violent protests over the country’s economic crisis forced his predecessor to step down.

