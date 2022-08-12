AP News Summary at 3:17 p.m. EDT

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (AP) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, has been attacked and apparently stabbed in the neck by a man who rushed the stage as he was about to give a lecture in western New York. A bloodied Rushdie, who is 75, was flown to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known. An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man confront Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution and punch or stab him 10 to 15 times as he was being introduced. The author was pushed or fell to the floor, and the man was arrested. Authorities did not immediately identify the attacker or offer any information on his motive.

Trump won't object to release of home search warrant

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge will decide soon whether to grant the Department of Justice’s request to unseal the warrant that authorized the FBI to search former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. Attorney General Merrick Garland has declared there is “substantial public interest in this matter,” and Trump has backed the warrant’s “immediate” release.. Garland's request came after the Justice Department asked a court to unseal the warrant, citing “substantial public interest in the matter.” Trump has been provided at least some of the records the government is seeking to unseal, but he and his lawyers have declined, so far, to make them public.

Ohio gunman appeared to threaten FBI after Trump search

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A law enforcement official says a gunman who died in a shootout after trying to get inside the FBI’s Cincinnati office appeared to have posted calls on social media for FBI agents to be killed and for people to take up arms in the wake of the search at Donald Trump’s home. The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The gunman, 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer, was killed on Thursday. The official said investigators are examining whether he had ties to far-right extremist groups such as the Proud Boys.

Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say it is possible that hundreds of people in New York state have gotten polio and don’t know it. The pronouncement came Friday after they said the virus that causes the potentially deadly disease has been detected in New York City’s wastewater. Authorities say the presence of the virus in wastewater suggests that it is circulating locally. They are urging parents to get their children vaccinated. One person suffered paralysis weeks ago because of a polio infection north of the city. Most people infected with polio have no symptoms but can still give the virus to others for days or weeks.

Anne Heche on life support, survival of crash 'not expected'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A spokesperson for Anne Heche says the actor is on life support after suffering a brain injury in a fiery crash a week ago and isn't expected to survive. The statement released on behalf of her family said she is being kept on life support to determine if she is a viable organ donor. Earlier Thursday, police said they are investigating Heche for driving under the influence of drugs. Heche crashed her car into a Los Angeles area house on Aug. 5. A police spokesman said Thursday that detectives with a search warrant took a blood sample from Heche, and it showed narcotics in her system. A spokeswoman for Heche declined comment on the investigation.

European drought dries up rivers, kills fish, shrivels crops

LUX, France (AP) — An unprecedented drought is afflicting nearly half of Europe. It is damaging agriculture, forcing water restrictions, causing wildfires and threatening aquatic species. Water levels are falling on major rivers such as the Danube, the Rhine and the Po, endangering shipping. There hasn't been significant rainfall for almost two months in the continent's western, central and southern regions. Britain on Friday declared a drought across southern and central England amid one of the driest summers on record. Human-caused global warming is exacerbating conditions as hotter temperatures speed up evaporation and reduced snowfall limits fresh water supplies for irrigation. One French farmer has already started using his stores of winter fodder for his dairy cows as the grass turns brown.

Wisconsin GOP leader fires 2020 election investigator

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican legislative leader from Wisconsin has fired the former state Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 election, just three days after the lawmaker beat a primary opponent the investigator had endorsed and campaigned for. Friday's firing of Michael Gableman caps a 14-month ride that saw him hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the election under pressure from Donald Trump. But as the probe progressed under bipartisan criticism, Vos’s relationship soured with both Trump and Gableman. Vos said Friday that after talking with fellow Republicans, it became clear to him the only choice was to close Gableman's office.

More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of Black NFL retirees denied payouts in the $1 billion concussion settlement now qualify for awards after their tests were rescored to eliminate racial bias. A report released Friday shows that 61 men now qualify or will get increased awards. Changes to the settlement made last year are meant to make the tests race-blind. The use of “race norming” in the scoring made it more difficult for Blacks to prove they had dementia and qualify for awards averaging $500,000 or more. Now, nearly 650 men who didn't initially qualify have had their tests rescored. And thousands more can be rescored or retested.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: An image purporting to show Ghislaine Maxwell with the judge who approved the FBI search warrant for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was manipulated by combining two unrelated photos. Monkeypox hasn't been detected in Georgia drinking water. A video of a speech by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta was translated incorrectly to English. The World Health Organization Director-General is vaccinated against COVID-19, and scientists say a recent finding that Earth is spinning slightly faster is no cause for concern.

Jon Batiste leaves Stephen Colbert's 'The Late Show'

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Batiste, his career soaring after winning multiple Grammys, is leaving his perch as bandleader of “The Late Show” after a seven-year run backing up host Stephen Colbert. Louis Cato, who has served as interim bandleader this summer, will take over on a permanent basis when the show returns for its eighth season. He has been with the show since its launch. Colbert announced the exit Thursday during his show. The mutual respect Colbert and Batiste shared was obvious. The bandleader often cheered the comedian’s nightly monologue from the piano, appeared in segments and accompanied the musical guests. The multi-instrumentalist won five Grammys this year.