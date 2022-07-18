AP News Summary at 2:56 p.m. EDT

Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain

LA TESTE-DE-BUCH, France (AP) — A heat wave broiling Europe spilled northward to Britain and fueled ferocious wildfires in Spain and France. French authorities evacuated thousands of people and scrambled water-bombing planes and firefighters to battle flames the Monday. Two people were killed in the blazes in Spain that the country’s prime minister linked to climate change. That toll comes on top of the hundreds of heat-related deaths reported in the Iberian peninsula, as high temperatures have gripped the continent in recent days and triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkan region. Climate change makes such life-threatening extremes less of a rarity.

Economics of war: Pain for Europe now, later for Russia

Europe is feeling the pain from Russia's war in Ukraine. Mounting pressure from high energy prices is driving record inflation and raising the likelihood of a plunge back into recession. An energy crisis fueled by European reliance on Russian natural gas has spread through the economy. Food banks in Italy are feeding more people, dairies wonder how they will pasteurize milk and the euro has sagged to a 20-year low against the dollar. While Europe struggles, Russia has stabilized its currency and inflation through a fortress economy built to withstand international sanctions. But economists say that picture is misleading and Russia has bought itself long-term economic stagnation by launching the war.

Damning report, new footage show chaos of Uvalde response

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A damning report and hours of body camera footage laid bare the chaotic response to a mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school. Hundreds of law enforcement officers massed at the scene but then waited to confront the gunman even after a child trapped with the shooter called 911. The findings of an investigative committee were released Sunday. They were the first to criticize both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in the South Texas city for the bewildering inaction by heavily armed officers as a gunman fired inside two adjoining fourth-grade classrooms at Robb Elementary School. He killed 19 students and two teachers.

Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty of Parkland gunman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A prosecutor says the gunman who attacked the high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 should be executed because he killed his victims in a cold and calculated manner. Prosecutor Mike Satz told the 12 jurors who will decide whether Nikolas Cruz is sentenced to death or life in prison without parole how he killed each victim. Cruz pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The 23-year-old is contesting only his sentence. The case is expected to last for four months. It is the nation’s deadliest mass shooting to go before a jury.

Police laud actions of man who killed Indiana mall attacker

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the person who shot five people at a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, before a shopper shot and killed him was a 20-year-old local man. Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said at a news conference Monday that Jonathan Sapirman, of Greenwood, began firing after leaving a bathroom at the Greenwood Park Mall shortly before it closed Sunday evening. He says Sapirman continued shooting people until a 22-year-old man who was legally armed shot and killed him. Authorities say the 22-year-old was shopping at the mall with his girlfriend and that he acted heroically.

GOP establishment steps up push to block Trump ally in Ariz.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump’s allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state. Now Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to lift up little-known housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake. What once looked like an insurmountable lead for Trump-backed Lake could end in a more competitive finish on Aug. 2. On Monday, former Vice President Mike Pence endorsed Robson, underscoring the divide between the GOP establishment and Trump. Both Pence and Trump will campaign in the state on Friday for their candidates.

US Rep. Hice fights subpoena in Georgia election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jody Hice is fighting a subpoena seeking to have him testify before a special grand jury that is investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia. Hice's lawyer said in a court filing that the subpoena orders the Republican congressman from Georgia to appear before the special grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday. That filing seeks to have the matter heard in federal court rather than in a state superior court. Hice was one of several GOP lawmakers who attended a December 2020 meeting at the White House in which Trump allies discussed various ways to overturn Joe Biden’s electoral win.

Fauci expects to retire by end of Biden's current term

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, says he plans to retire by the end of President Joe Biden’s term in January 2025. Fauci, 81, became director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984 and has advised seven presidents. Fauci said on CNN Monday that he doesn't have a specific retirement date in mind and hasn’t started the process. Fauci was thrust into the national spotlight at the height of the coronavirus pandemic under then-President Donald Trump, who suggested the pandemic would “fade away,” promoted unproven treatment methods and vilified scientists who countered him.

Q&A: Jordan Peele on the dreams and nightmares of 'Nope'

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s little in contemporary movies quite like the arrival of a new Jordan Peele film. They tend to descend ominously and mysteriously, a little like an unknown object from above that casts an expanding, darkening shadow the closer it comes. “Nope,” the writer-director’s third film, is nearly here. And after Peele’s “Get Out" and “Us,” the closely-kept-under-wraps “Nope” brings a new set of horrors and unsettling metaphors. In an interview, Peele says his movie is “an answer to the way Hollywood began.” “Nope” opens in theaters Friday.

Pitch clocks, shift limits, larger bases in MLB's future

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Baseball is considering a pitch clock for next year along with shift limits, larger bases and restrictions on pickoff attempts. A clock experiment in the minor leagues cut the average this year to 2 hours, 37 minutes from 3 hours, 4 minutes at a similar point for non-clock games last year. The average time of nine-inning MLB games increased from 2 hours, 43 minutes in 2003 to 3 hours, 13 minutes in 2020 before dropping to 3 hours, 2 minutes so far this season. An 11-person competition committee with six management representatives, four players and one umpire will make the decisions. Limited use of robot plate umpires is possible as early as 2024.