AP News Summary at 2:57 p.m. EDT

East Ukraine under heavy fire in advance of Russian holiday

IRPIN, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow’s offensive in eastern Ukraine is gathering momentum — and some observers say it’s likely that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to score a major battlefield success before Victory Day, an important Russian holiday on May 9. Ukrainian authorities reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas, an eastern region the Kremlin wants to capture. The fresh attacks came as the United Nations chief surveyed destruction in small towns outside Kyiv. Shortly after a meeting between the U.N. chief and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, explosions rocked Kyiv, and flames poured out of windows in at least two buildings in the capital city, which has been relatively unscathed in recent weeks.

US economy shrinks, threats loom, but growth likely to last

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank last quarter for the first time since the pandemic recession struck two years ago, contracting at a 1.4% annual rate, but consumers and businesses kept spending in a sign of economic durability. The economy’s overall decline in the January-March quarter does not mean a recession is likely in the coming months. Most economists expect a rebound as solid hiring and wage gains sustain growth. Instead, the steady spending by households and companies suggests that the economy will likely keep expanding this year even though the Federal Reserve plans to raise rates aggressively to fight inflation. The first quarter was hampered mainly by a slower restocking of goods and by a sharp drop in exports.

Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids

Moderna is asking U.S. regulators to open its COVID-19 vaccine to the nation's youngest children. Kids under 5 are the only group in the U.S. not yet eligible for vaccination. Frustrated parents are waiting impatiently for a chance to protect them. Moderna submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration Thursday. The company hopes the FDA will rule in time for tots to start getting vaccinated by summer. It's a complex decision partly because while other countries give Moderna shots to older children, the U.S. so far has restricted them to adults. Rival Pfizer also is studying its vaccine in the littlest kids.

Biden seeks $33B for Ukraine, signaling long-term commitment

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is asking Congress for an additional $33 billion to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion. The money is expected to last for five months, and would be a big boost in U.S. efforts to bolster Kyiv in an intensifying war that’s showing no signs of ending anytime soon. Biden says the “cost of this fight is not cheap, but caving to aggression is going to be more costly.” The proposal has more than $20 billion in military assistance for Ukraine and for bolstering defenses in nearby countries. Biden is also seeking new powers to seize and repurpose the assets of Russian oligarchs.

FDA issues plan to ban menthol in cigarettes, cigars

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government has released its long-awaited plan to ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. The Food and Drug Administration said phasing out the mint-flavored cigarettes would save hundreds of thousands of lives by helping adult smokers quit. Menthol is the only cigarette flavor that was not banned under the 2009 law that gave the FDA authority over tobacco products. The Biden administration has been under pressure from African American groups and health advocates to eliminate the flavor. Menthol accounts for more than a third of cigarettes sold in the U.S, and the mint flavor is overwhelmingly favored by Black smokers and young people.

Oklahoma House sends Texas-style abortion ban to governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma House has given final approval to a Texas-style abortion ban that prohibits abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy. The bill passed Thursday by the GOP-led House now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it within days. The bill prohibits abortions once cardiac activity can be detected in the fetus. Experts say that’s typically about six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant. Like Texas, the bill allows private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion for up to $10,000. The U.S. Supreme Court allowed a similar law in Texas to stand. That has led to a huge increase in the number of women from Texas seeking abortions in Oklahoma.

Increased infectious disease risk likely from climate change

Climate change will result in thousands of new viruses spread among animal species by 2070 — and it's likely to increase the risk of emerging infectious diseases jumping from animals to humans, especially in Africa and Asia, according to a new study. Those continents have been hotspots for deadly diseases spread from humans to animals or vice versa over the last several decades. These include the flu, HIV, Ebola and coronavirus. Researchers examined how mammal species might migrate and share viruses across species over the next 50 years if the world warms by 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit). They found that cross-species virus spread will happen over 4,000 times among mammals.

Occupied Ukrainian city fears sham Russian referendum plans

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — While the world’s attention has focused on the fighting around Ukraine’s capital and the east, Russia swiftly captured and has held onto swaths of the country’s southern territory for two months. Occupying forces appear to have taken a different approach to the city of Kherson, which borders Crimea, for various reasons. Ukrainian officials and local residents say Russia plans to soon hold a “sham referendum” in the city with the aim of transforming the territory into a pro-Moscow so-called “people’s republic." Analysts say the make-up of Russia's military units, many of whom are Ukrainians from Crimea and the breakaway Luhansk and Donetsk regions, may have inspired a “softer” occupation.

Survivors unite to deliver message on Holocaust remembrance

NEW YORK (AP) — Holocaust survivors across the world are uniting to deliver a message on the dangers of unchecked hate and the importance of remembrance at a time of rising global antisemitism. The video was released Thursday by the New York-based Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany to mark Israel’s Holocaust Remembrance Day. The video includes 100 Holocaust survivors who ask people to stand with them and remember the Nazi genocide to avoid repeating the horrors of the past. About 6 million European Jews and millions of other people were killed by the Nazis and their collaborators. The annual remembrance known as Yom HaShoah is one of the most solemn on Israel’s calendar.

Buffeted by weather, a historic Black town strives to endure

PRINCEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Historic Princeville, on the banks of the Tar River in eastern North Carolina, is one hurricane away from disaster. The town, which stakes its claim as the oldest in the U.S. founded by Black Americans nearly 140 years ago, has flooded many times. Two hurricanes 17 years apart created catastrophic flooding in the town, which was built on swampy, low-lying land. The town also has endured racism, bigotry and attempts by white neighbors to erase it from existence. Now, with an ever-changing climate, the future is uncertain. Hurricanes are likely to be more intense, and melting glaciers are causing sea levels to rise, making more flooding inevitable.

