AP News Summary at 2:59 p.m. EDT

Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe

The actions of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers moved swiftly to the center of the investigation into this week’s shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities acknowledged Friday that children and teachers repeatedly begged 911 operators for help while the police chief told more than a dozen officers to wait in a hallway at Robb Elementary School. The delay in confronting the shooter — who was inside the school for more than an hour — could lead to discipline, lawsuits and even criminal charges against police.

As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains

HOUSTON (AP) — Nearly 10 years ago, the mass shooting of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School looked like it might lead to a breakthrough in the political stalemate on guns in the United States. That hope was dashed shortly afterward when the National Rifle Association's CEO gave a defiant speech. Now, Republicans are making similar points as the nation reels from the shooting that killed at least 19 children at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. While much has changed since Sandy Hook, and the NRA is not the powerhouse it once was, it seems that an expansive view of gun rights is so tightly woven into the fabric of conservatism it might not matter.

Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted that European nations halt sanctions on his country and weapons shipments to Ukraine. Putin held a three-way telephone call on Saturday with the leaders of France and Germany. The Kremlin says the Russian leader affirmed Moscow's openness to resuming talks to end the fighting. But Russia’s recent progress in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region could embolden Putin to keep pursuing his military goals in the neighboring country. Moscow claimed that its forces had captured another small city in the Donbas, the second this week. After failing to occupy Ukraine's capital, Russia set out to seize the last parts of the eastern region not controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists.

VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what's right

The last of the victims of a gunman’s racist attack on Black people at a Buffalo supermarket is being memorialized at a service that has become a call to action. Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday urged the mourners to stand up for what's right. At 86, Ruth Whitfield was the oldest of the 10 people killed. Whitfield was inside the Tops Friendly Market after visiting her husband of 68 years in a nursing home when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire May 14. He is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump called for holding all “accomplices” in the crime accountable.

FBI records on search for fabled gold raise more questions

A scientific analysis commissioned by the FBI shortly before agents went digging for buried treasure suggests that a huge quantity of gold could be below the surface of a rural site in western Pennsylvania. That's according to newly released government documents and photos that deepen the mystery of the 2018 dig at Dent's Run. The report was authored by a geophysicist who performed testing at the site. The government has long claimed its excavation did not yield any of the Civil War-era gold that legend says was buried there. The newly revealed geophysical survey was part of a court-ordered release of government records on the FBI’s treasure hunt.

Weather's unwanted guest: Nasty La Nina keeps popping up

La Nina, the flip side of the better known El Nino weather condition, keeps popping up. La Nina is the natural but temporary cooling of parts of the Pacific that changes weather worldwide. The world is in year two, almost year three, of one that set a record in April for strength. For the U.S., La Nina is connected to more drought and fires out West, more Atlantic hurricanes and agricultural losses. They are happening more often. In the late 20th century, La Nina hit 28% of the time. Now it's nearly half the time.

Judge gives initial OK to $1B deal in Florida condo collapse

A Florida judge has given initial approval to a settlement of more than $1 billion to families who lost loved ones in the collapse last year of a Florida beachfront condominium building in which 98 people died. The quick settlement Saturday of the unprecedented collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South building means that potentially years of court battles will be avoided. The agreement had been announced on Friday and had been awaiting Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman's approval. Hanzman said it was the best possible outcome given the loss of life and property in the June 2021 disaster.

Ex-Proud Boys leader to stay jailed until Capitol riot trial

A federal judge has ruled that former Proud Boys national chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio must remain jailed while awaiting trial on charges that he conspired with other members of the far-right extremist group to attack the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said in an order issued late Friday that Tarrio poses a danger to the public. The judge refused to release Tarrio on bond. An indictment in March charged Tarrio and others with plotting to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and interfere with the congressional certification of the Electoral College vote, which Democrat Joe Biden won over Republican President Donald Trump.

Sri Lanka police tear gas protesters opposed to president

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Police have used tear gas and a water canon to disperse demonstrators trying to approach Sri Lanka’s president’s office to demand his resignation over the country’s economic crisis. The protesters were rallying to mark 50 days of protests in which they have camped outside President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office. Police broke up the rally and briefly detained three protestors before releasing them. Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt, having defaulted on its foreign loans, and is battling acute shortages of essential goods and much-needed foreign currency for imports. The protesters say the primary responsibility for the economic crisis rests with Rajapaksa and his family, who they accuse of corruption and mismanagement.

Air travelers face cancellations over Memorial Day weekend

NEW YORK (AP) — Airline travelers are not only facing sticker shock this Memorial Day weekend. They’re also dealing with a pileup of flight cancellations. According to the website FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights were canceled as of 2 p.m EST on Saturday. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations on Friday. Delta Air Lines suffered the most, with more than 240 flights eliminated on Saturday. That's 9% of its operations. In particular, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was heavily affected by the travel delays. Delta says Saturday’s cancellations were due to bad weather and “air traffic control actions." Delta says it’s trying to cancel flights at least 24 hours in advance this weekend.

