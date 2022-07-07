AP News Summary at 3:00 a.m. EDT

UK's Johnson defiant even as opponents tell him time is up

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected clamors for his resignation from the Cabinet and from across the Conservative Party. He is digging in his heels even as dozens of officials quit and previously loyal allies urged him to go after yet another scandal engulfed his leadership. Johnson has instead opted to fight for his political career and fired one of his Cabinet officials, Michael Gove. The Guardian’s front page on Thursday called Johnson “Desperate, deluded.” A fourth Cabinet minister resigned early Thursday, and some 40 junior government officials have also quit amid a furor over Johnson’s handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a senior official and a string of issues before that.

EXPLAINER: Should red-flag law have stopped parade shooting?

CHICAGO (AP) — Days after a rooftop gunman killed seven people at a parade, attention has turned to how the assailant obtained multiple guns and whether the laws on Illinois books could have prevented the Independence Day massacre. Illinois gun laws are generally praised by gun-control advocates as tougher than in most states. But they did not stop Robert E. Crimo III from carrying out the attack in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park. One focus is on the state’s so-called red-flag law, which is intended to temporarily take away guns away from people with potentially violent behavior. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia have such laws.

Ukrainians cling to life at front line: 'We are patriots'

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia's invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fifth month, some residents close to the front lines remain in shattered and nearly abandoned neighborhoods. One such place is Kharkiv's neighborhood of Saltivka, once home to about half a million people. Only perhaps dozens live there now, in apartment blocks with no running water and little electricity. While some towns and villages around the capital, Kyiv, have begun rebuilding, other places cannot. In Saltivka, shops are closed and apartment blocks gape with broken windows. Tall grass overtakes abandoned playgrounds. Soldiers’ trenches are abandoned. In a few apartments that are now ripped open, laundry still hangs on the line.

New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A new report on the Uvalde elementary school massacre in Texas says a police officer had a chance to open fire on the gunman but missed it while waiting for permission to shoot. The report also says some of the 21 victims at Robb Elementary School likely “could have been saved” on May 24 had they received medical attention sooner. The report is yet another damning assessment of how police failed to act on opportunities that might have saved lives in what became the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. since the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre in 2012.

Ex-cop Chauvin to get federal sentence for Floyd's killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is about to learn his sentence for federal civil rights violations in the killing of George Floyd. A plea deal is in place that will likely extend his time behind bars while shifting him to possibly more favorable conditions in a federal prison. It calls for 20 to 25 years in prison. But the final decision is up to U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson on Thursday. Prosecutors last month asked for the full 25 on the grounds that Chauvin’s actions were cold-blooded and needless. The defense has asked for 20 years, saying Chauvin accepts responsibility for what he did.

Scramble as last Mississippi abortion clinic shuts its doors

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s only abortion clinic has been buzzing with activity in the chaotic days since the U.S. Supreme Court upended abortion rights nationwide. The case originated in Mississippi with the bright pink medical facility called Jackson Women's Health Organization. Physicians there have been trying to see as many patients as possible before the facility, best known as the Pink House, permanently closes its doors at the end of business Wednesday. Clashes have intensified between anti-abortion protesters and volunteers who escort patients into the clinic. Unless there’s an intervention by the state’s conservative Supreme Court, Mississippi will enact a law Thursday to ban most abortions.

Yellowstone flooding reveals forecast flaws as climate warms

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Some weather experts say the recent flooding that devastated Yellowstone National Park underscores an urgent need to update how the government issues forecasts as extreme weather becomes more frequent. The National Weather Service had warned of rising rivers but failed to predict the calamitous June flooding that occurred in the park and neighboring areas of Montana. Weather experts say forecasting models based on historical records have become inadequate as climate change bakes the planet and massive rain events and heat waves become more common. No lives were lost in the Yellowstone floods but hundreds of homes were damaged and more than 10,000 people had to be evacuated.

Haiti's struggle worsened in year since slaying of president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A year has passed since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his private home. Not only have authorities failed to identify all those who masterminded and financed the killing, but Haiti has gone into a freefall as violence soars and the economy tumbles. Many have fled Haiti in the past year, making potentially deadly voyages aboard rickety boats. They chose to face that risk rather than go hungry and fear for their lives, as do many people who have stayed behind. Killings have soared and thousands of families have been driven from their homes by gangs battling over territory since the assassination. Attempts to form a coalition government have faltered in recent weeks and efforts to hold general elections have stalled.

Iran's outdoor painters seek to capture, preserve old Tehran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Tehran residents accustomed to seething at slow-moving traffic, sweltering in summer heat and suffocating in smog may be surprised to find a growing number of outdoor painters reveling in the Iranian capital’s historic charm. The overcrowded metropolis may be dusty and in need of beautification, but the old alleyways are nonetheless drawing throngs of artists out of their studios and into the streets. The practice thrived during the pandemic, as artists found solace and inspiration under the open sky when galleries and museums shuttered. These devotees aim not only to capture Tehran’s vanishing old neighborhoods, but also help preserve them. Many areas have been bulldozed. The city's 19th-century gems have made room for modern high-rises.

Inflation pushed 71M people into poverty since Ukraine war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A staggering 71 million more people around the world are experiencing poverty as a result of soaring food and energy prices that climbed in the weeks following Russia’s war in Ukraine. The United Nations Development Program's report released Thursday estimates that 51.6 million more people fell into poverty in the first three months after Russia invaded Ukraine, living off $1.90 a day or less. An additional 20 million people slipped to the poverty line of $3.20 a day. The UNDP recommends that rather than spending billions on blanket energy subsidies, governments instead target expenditure to reach the most impacted and affected people through targeted cash transfers.