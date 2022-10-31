AP News Summary at 3:29 a.m. EDT

Brazil's Lula to reclaim presidency after beating Bolsonaro

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilians have delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a divisive presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics. Da Silva received 50.9% of the vote and Bolsonaro 49.1%. Yet hours after the results were in -- and congratulations poured in from world leaders -- Bolsonaro had yet to publicly concede or react in any way. Bolsonaro’s campaign had made repeated — unproven — claims of possible electoral manipulation before the vote, raising fears he would not accept defeat and try to challenge the results.

South Korea probes Halloween crowd surge as nation mourns

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean police are investigating what caused a crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul last weekend. It was the country’s worst disasters in years. The Interior Ministry said Monday that police launched a 561-member task force to delve into details of the crush. Police say officers are analyzing footage taken by security cameras placed in the Itaewon area at the time of the crash and related video clips posted on social media. They were also interviewing witnesses to find exactly when and where the crowd surge started and how it developed.

Witnesses describe 'a hell' inside South Korean crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A stunned Seoul is beginning to unearth the extent of a Halloween crowd surge that killed more than 150 mostly young people out enjoying festivities in the party neighborhood of Itaewon on Saturday. The night began with thousands of revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan district. People eager to show off their Halloween costumes wore brightly colored capes, wizard hats and bat wings. But after panic ignited, an unmanageable mass of people packed into a narrow alley where toppled revelers were stacked on top of one another “like dominoes.” The chaotic crush was so intense, people had their clothes ripped off.

Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 132 in India

MORBI, India (AP) — Military teams are searching for people missing after a century-old pedestrian bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening, killing at least 132 people. More than 100 people fell into the Machchu river when the pedestrian bridge collapsed. Live video reports showed hundreds of others clinging to the broken structure and trying to make their way to safety. The colonial-era suspension bridge had reopened four days earlier after repairs. Officials said the bridge gave way because it was overloaded with tourists drawn to the recently reopened attraction during the Hindu festival season. The disaster was one of the worst accidents in India in the past decade.

'Our phoenix': Lula's ups and downs in Brazil defy belief

SAO PAULO (AP) — Four years ago, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s reputation and political future were in tatters. After an unlikely rise from poverty to union leader to Brazil’s presidency, the man universally known as Lula had landed in prison. On Sunday – in yet another twist – Brazilian voters chose him by the narrowest of margins to once again lead the world’s fourth-largest democracy. He will also be putting his legacy on the line. The life of da Silva has unfolded in such a unique, extraordinary way that, were it fiction, it would strain credulity.

Ukraine: Barrage of Russian strikes on key infrastructure

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials on Monday morning reported a massive barrage of Russian strikes on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kharkiv and other cities. Part of the Ukrainian capital was cut off from power and water supplies as a result, its mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Officials also reported possible power outages in the cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia resulting from the strikes. The attack comes two days after Russia accused Ukraine of a drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off the coast of the annexed Crimean peninsula. Ukraine has denied the attack, saying that Russia mishandled its own weapons, but Moscow still announced halting its particiaption in a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukraine.

Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky

ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed. Republican officials are betting big that the political environment dragging down Democrats nationwide will overcome what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself has called “candidate quality” issues. Republican Senate contenders from Arizona to New Hampshire are grappling with revelations about their personal lives, extreme positions and weak fundraising. Yet they may be in position to win. And as Republican confidence grows, Democrats have been forced into a defensive crouch with voters looking to punish the party that controls Washington for concerns about inflation, crime and the direction of the country.

Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The future of affirmative action in higher education is on the table as the Supreme Court wades into the admissions programs at the nation’s oldest public and private universities. The justices are hearing arguments Monday in challenges to policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard that consider race among many factors in evaluating applications for admission. Following the overturning of the nearly 50-year precedent of Roe v. Wade in June, the cases offer another test of whether the court now dominated by conservatives will move the law to the right on another of the nation’s most contentious cultural issues.

In Xi's China, even internal reports fall prey to censorship

BEIJING (AP) — China's ruling Communist Party has long relied on a critically important and secretive internal reporting system to learn about issues considered too sensitive for the public to know. But as Chinese leader Xi Jinping tightens censorship and consolidates his rule, Chinese academics and journalists say even this internal system is struggling to give frank assessments. They say with few channels of information, Beijing is increasingly making top-down decisions with little feedback from below, damaging China's interests. It's reflected in everything from China’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to its approach to the coronavirus.

In southern France, drought, rising seas threaten traditions

SAINTES-MARIE DE LA MER, France (AP) — For centuries people in southern France have observed Camarguaise bull festivities in the Rhone delta, where the Rhone river and the Mediterranean sea meet. But now the tradition is under threat by rising sea levels, heat waves and droughts which are making water sources salty and lands infertile, leaving bull-herders to rethink their livelihoods. Scientists in the region say the Camarague risks losing both its economic and cultural worth as well as its natural beauty if interventions aren’t taken to help curb climate change. Top climate experts around the world say sea levels will continue to rise and that drastic action is needed to stop making the problem worse.