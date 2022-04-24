AP News Summary at 3:00 p.m. EDT

Polling agencies project reelection for French leader Macron

PARIS (AP) — French polling agencies are projecting that centrist President Emmanuel Macron will win France’s presidential runoff Sunday, beating far-right rival Marine Le Pen. The French presidential race overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and a surge in French support for extremist ideas. If the projections are borne out by official results, Macron would be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term. Five years ago, Macron won a sweeping victory. The margin is expected to be much smaller this time: Polling agencies projected that Macron will win at least 57% of the vote, with Le Pen getting over 41.5%. Macron still faces a divided nation and a battle to keep his parliamentary majority in France's legislative election in June.

Live updates | European leaders quick to congratulate Macron

Leftist leader Jean-Luc Melenchon says Marine Le Pen’s defeat in the French presidential election is “very good news for the unity of our people,” and has vowed to lead the fight against Emmanuel Macron’s party in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Melenchon, who failed to reach the second round of the presidential election by a few hundred thousand votes and had urged his supporters not to vote for Le Pen, said Macron’s “presidential monarchy survives by default and under the constraint of a biased choice.” In his address, Melenchon exhorted Macron’s opponents to vote in June’s parliamentary elections to “choose a different path” and elect a majority of leftist lawmakers. Melenchon said he would be prepared to lead an opposition government.

Ukraine leader pushes for more arms; US officials to visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the West for more powerful weapons as he prepared to meet with top U.S. officials in the war-torn country’s capital. Russian forces, meanwhile, concentrated their attacks on the east, including trying to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol. Zelenskyy announced the planned visit by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at a news conference Saturday night. The White House has not commented. Zelenskyy says he expects the Americans to bring specific weapon and security guarantees. The visit would be the first by senior U.S. officials since Russia invaded Ukraine 60 days ago.

Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter with prayers for those trapped

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in Kyiv with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them. The Orthodox church is split by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. But some worshippers hoped the holy day on Sunday could inspire gestures of peacemaking. Many brought baskets to be blessed by priests, with flicks of holy water over offerings of home-dyed eggs, lighted candles and even bottles of Jack Daniel's. The Easter holiday came as Ukraine prepares for the first trip by high-level U.S. officials to Kyiv since before the Russian invasion began. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has asked his Western allies for heavier weapons to fend off Russian troops.

DeSantis tests limits of his combative style in Disney feud

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In taking on Disney, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is testing the limits of his combative leadership style while sending an unmistakable message to his rivals. And that message is that there's nothing or no one he won’t fight as he plots his political future. Those who know DeSantis aren't surprised by his decision to punish the entertainment giant for challenging his political priorities. The 43-year-old Republican has repeatedly demonstrated a willingness to fight while in office. But DeSantis’ decision to use the levels of government to settle a political feud with Disney is a step further than he's gone before.

Ads from soft-spoken Arkansas Sen. Boozman reflect GOP fury

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two-term Republican Sen. John Boozman is known in Arkansas as a soft-spoken figure, but his reelection message seems to be taking a combative tone. One Boozman TV ads features a sheriff saying that Boozman will fight liberals over gun rights. In another, fellow GOP Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas praises Boozman as a conservative fighter. The sharper tone highlights Boozman's effort to appeal to voters who are mad that Donald Trump is no longer in office. Boozman faces at least two challengers in Arkansas' primary next month who are questioning his conservative credentials. He says the ads aren’t inconsistent with his low-key style and that he’s just focusing on concerns he’s hearing from voters.

Exit polls show opposition winning Slovenian election

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Exit polls in Slovenia’s parliamentary election on Sunday suggest that an opposition liberal party has won by a landslide, dealing a major defeat to populist Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who was accused of pushing the small European Union country to the right. The polls conducted by the Mediana polling agency and published by public broadcaster TV Slovenia and commercial Pop TV, showed that the opposition Freedom Movement won 35.8% support compared with the ruling conservative Slovenian Democratic Party with 22.5%, If confirmed in an official tally, the result means that the Freedom Movement stands likely to form the next government in a coalition with smaller center-left groups.

Warren calls McCarthy a 'liar' and 'traitor' over Jan 6 tape

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren is slamming Rep. Kevin McCarthy as a “liar and a traitor” over recordings that show the House Republican leader, despite his denials, placing responsibility on Donald Trump for the Capitol riot and suggesting Trump should resign. It’s unusually strong language to use against the House Republican leader, who's in line to become speaker if Republicans win control of the House in the November elections. But Warren’s statement reflects a swell of Democratic criticism against McCarthy. They point to McCarthy's recorded comments in January 2021 as proof that GOP lawmakers at the highest levels privately acknowledge Trump’s role at insurrection at the Capitol yet continue to defend him in public.

Supreme Court weighs policy for migrants to wait in Mexico

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — A Trump-era policy that forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court will be argued Tuesday before the U.S. Supreme Court. President Joe Biden halted the “Remain in Mexico” policy on his first day in office. A judge forced him to reinstate it in December, but barely 3,000 migrants were enrolled by the end of March, making little impact during a period when authorities stopped migrants about 700,000 times at the border. Criticisms of the policy are the same under Biden as they were under President Donald Trump: Migrants are terrified in dangerous Mexican border cities and it's difficult to find lawyers from Mexico.

Emergency declaration for multiple wildfires in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has signed emergency declarations as 20 wildfires continued to burn Sunday in nearly half of the state’s drought-stricken 33 counties. One wildfire in northern New Mexico that started April 6 merged with a newer fire Saturday to form the largest blaze in the state, leading to widespread evacuations in Mora and San Miguel counties. That fire was at 84 square miles Sunday and 12% contained. A still uncontained, wind-driven wildfire in northern New Mexico that began April 17 had charred 81 square miles of ponderosa pine, oak brush and grass by Sunday morning north of Ocate. Meanwhile in Arizona, some residents forced to evacuate due to a wildfire near Flagstaff were allowed to return home Sunday morning.

