AP News Summary at 3:00 p.m. EDT

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'

BUFFALO (AP) — President Joe Biden has traveled to Buffalo, New York, declaring that “evil will not win” in America. He's showing solidarity with the community after a white supremacist targeted Black people at a supermarket and left 10 people dead. He condemned what he called the “poison” of white supremacy and said the nation must “reject the lie” of the so-called replacement theory espoused by the shooter. That's the baseless contention that white people are being intentiionally replaced by people of color. It's another manifestation of the bigotry Biden vowed to confront while running for president. Biden says it was the 2017 white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and President Donald Trump's ambivalent reaction that drove him to run.

'Like every other day': 10 lives lost on a trip to the store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The 10 people shot and killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, were caregivers and protectors and helpers. Some were running an errand or doing a favor or finishing out a shift. One came from volunteering at a food bank. Another had been tending to her husband at his nursing home. Most were in their 50s and beyond, and were destined for more, even if just the dinner they planned to make. Their paths crossed with a young man driven by racism and hatred, and now their families are left to grieve and remember those lost.

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The fall of Mariupol appears at hand as Ukraine is moving to abandon a sprawling steel plant where its soldiers had held out under relentless bombardment for months, which would make it the biggest city to fall into Russian hands. Much of it, though, has been reduced to rubble. Ukraine estimates some 20,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian assault on Mariupol, a city on the Azov Sea that stands between the Russian mainland and the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014. Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters have left the Azovstal steel plant and turned themselves over to Russian hands.

FDA clears COVID booster shot for healthy kids ages 5 to 11

U.S. regulators have authorized a COVID-19 vaccine booster for healthy children ages 5 to 11. Everyone 12 and older already was supposed to get one booster dose for the best protection against the newest variants of the coronavirus. Some people, including those 50 and older, can choose a second booster. The Food and Drug Administration’s action Tuesday now opens a third Pfizer shot to elementary-age kids, too -- at least five months after their last dose. There is one more hurdle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention must decide whether to formally recommend the booster for this age group.

Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump faces the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of congressional Republicans. GOP primary voters in Pennsylvania and North Carolina are deciding Tuesday whether to rally around the ex-president's choices for critical U.S. Senate seats. Trump’s preferred candidate in North Carolina’s GOP Senate primary, congressman Ted Budd, is expected to best a packed field. In Pennsylvania’s GOP race for governor, Doug Mastriano was leading before Trump backed him. Trump's pick in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary, TV's Dr. Mehmet Oz, could struggle against far-right opponent Kathy Barnette. Trump calls Oz tough and smart. Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho also vote Tuesday.

Abortion resistance braces for demands of a post-Roe future

When desperate people can’t obtain abortions near home -- when they need plane tickets, bus fare, babysitters -- they reach out to groups like the Midwest Access Coalition. The demand has become staggering. And is expected to grow exponentially if the U.S., Supreme Court guts Roe v. Wade. Already, state after state has tightened restrictions, pushing pregnant people further from home, for some hundreds of miles away. Helpless to prevent the coming crisis, the groups' goal is to assist abortion seekers one by one, either legally by helping them travel, or illegally if that’s what it eventually comes down to.

Suspect charged in deadly California church shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged the suspect in the California church shooting with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer also announced Tuesday that 68-year-old David Chou of Las Vegas faces four counts of possessing destructive devices with intent to kill or harm. Arraignment is expected later Tuesday. Authorities have said Chou is a U.S. citizen who grew up in Taiwan and was motivated by hatred of Taiwanese people. Chou is accused of opening fire during a Sunday luncheon for members of a Taiwanese Presbyterian church in the city of Laguna Woods. A doctor who heroically charged the gunman was killed and five other people were wounded.

Girlfriend: Man accused in Dallas attack had Asian delusions

DALLAS (AP) — The girlfriend of a man arrested in Dallas in a shooting that wounded three women in a Koreatown hair salon told police he had been admitted to health facilities because he was having delusions about Asian Americans. That's according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by The Dallas Morning News. Jail records show 37-year-old Jeremy Theron Smith, who is Black, faces three charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The FBI said Tuesday that it has opened a federal hate crime investigation into the shooting. Police chief Eddie Garcia is expected to release additional information about the arrest later Tuesday.

N. Zealand attack survivor heartbroken by Buffalo killings

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A survivor of the New Zealand mosque shootings three years ago says extremists should see that the violence that day achieved none of the gunman's aims. Temel Atacocugu continues to recover from his wounds and said he was heartbroken over the shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The man accused of killing 10 Black people in Buffalo was allegedly inspired by the New Zealand shootings. Brenton Tarrant subscribed to the white supremacist “great replacement” theory and aimed to sow racial discord that would force nonwhite people to leave. But if anything, the opposite happened in New Zealand as Muslims and non-Muslims embraced each other in a shared and enduring grief.

Cannes Film Festival opens with Zelenskyy video address

CANNES, France (AP) — After a canceled 2020 edition and a scaled back gathering last year, the Cannes Film Festival kicked off Tuesday which what organizers hope will be a fully resuscitated French Riviera spectacular. Formally attired stars including Eva Longoria, Julianne Moore and Forest Whitaker were among those streaming down the Cannes’ famous red carpet Tuesday for the opening of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. The war in Ukraine was at the forefront, with a video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy playing Tuesday night before the premiere of Michel Hazanavicius’ zombie comedy “Final Cut.” More star-studded premieres — “Top Gun: Maverick!” “Elvis!” — await over the next 12 days.

