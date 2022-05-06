AP News Summary at 3:00 p.m. EDT

United Nations races to rescue civilians from Mariupol plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations is racing to rescue more civilians from the tunnels under a besieged steel plant in Mariupol and the city at large. The effort comes even as fighters holed up at the sprawling complex made their last stand to prevent Moscow’s complete takeover of the strategic port. The fight in the last Ukrainian stronghold of a city reduced to ruins by the Russian onslaught appeared increasingly desperate amid growing speculation that President Vladimir Putin wants to finish the battle for Mariupol so he can present a triumph to the Russian people in time for a major holiday Monday. Some 2,000 Ukrainian fighters are believed to be holed up beneath Azovstal steelworks. Ukraine said a few hundred civilians were also trapped there.

'We're so sorry': Mariupol plant evacuees feel relief, grief

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — More than 100 civilians have finally emerged from the bombarded Azovstal steel plant, the last Ukrainian holdout in the ruined city of Mariupol. Interviewed by The Associated Press, they offered the clearest picture yet of their two months living in the center of hell. It is a story of deprivation and fear deep under the earth; in the dank darkness, they felt themselves rot and watched others die. But it is also a tale of quiet heroism. “We’re so sorry,” one evacuating family told civilians staying behind as they started toward the surface. “Don’t worry,” the others replied. “We’ll follow.”

Sheriff: Car linked to Alabama escapee, jail worker found

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say they have located an abandoned vehicle used by a man wanted in Alabama for murder and the jail official who disappeared with him. Williamson County Sheriff said via Twitter Monday that a vehicle used by escaped Alabama inmate Casey White and former Correctional Officer Vicky White was located in Bethesda. A nationwide manhunt is ongoing for Casey White, who was awaiting trial in a capital murder case, and Vicky White, the assistant director of corrections for the jail in Lauderdale County, Alabama.

Powerful blast at Havana hotel kills 8 people, injures 40

HAVANA (AP) — A powerful explosion apparently caused by a natural gas leak has blown away outer walls from a five-star hotel in the heart of Cuba’s capital, killing eight people and injuring at least 40. Havana Gov. Reinaldo García Zapata told the Communist Party newspaper Granma that no tourists had been staying at the 96-room Hotel Saratoga because it was undergoing renovations. Officials say about a dozen people are missing and that searchers are hunting for people who may be trapped. An elementary school next door was evacuated after the blast, with no reports of student injuries. The blast happened as Cuba tries to revive its important tourism sector.

Judge: Marjorie Taylor Greene is qualified for reelection

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge in Georgia has found that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene can run for reelection, finding that a group of voters who had challenged her eligibility failed to prove she engaged in insurrection after taking office. But the decision will ultimately be up to Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. State Administrative Law Judge Charles Beaudrot announced his decision Friday after a daylong hearing in April that included arguments from lawyers for the voters and for Greene, as well as extensive questioning of Greene herself. State law says Beaudrot must submit his findings to Raffensperger, who has to decide whether Greene should be removed from the ballot.

Nearly 1 million COVID-19 deaths: A look at the US numbers

The count of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 is nearing 1 million, and there's a wealth of data making clear which groups have been hit the hardest. More than 700,000 people 65 and older died. Men died at higher rates than women. White people made up most of the deaths overall. Yet an unequal burden fell on Black, Hispanic and Native American people considering the younger average age of minority communities. Racial gaps narrowed between surges then widened again with each new wave. Most deaths happened in urban counties, but rural areas paid a high price at times.

What they wore: Clothes spotlight sex abuse in Amish, others

LEOLA, Pa. (AP) — A small exhibit delivered a big message in Pennsylvania's Lancaster County, home to the nation's largest Amish community. Thirteen simple outfits from victims of sexual assault hung from a clothesline, attesting to the reality that child sexual abuse is a serious problem among the Amish, Mennonites and similar groups known for their plain dress. The moving display challenged the myth that sexual assault can be blamed on what a victim was wearing. In the words of one organizer and abuse survivor, “It was never about the clothes.” The exhibit was part of a conference in late April raising awareness about abuse.

Motherhood deferred: US median age for giving birth hits 30

Over the past three decades, birthrates have declined for women in their 20s and jumped for women in their late 30s and early 40s. That's according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau released this spring ahead of Mother's Day. Experts say decisions by women to invest in their education and careers so they can better support their children have contributed to the age shift. Older motherhood also is taking place in developed countries in Europe and Asia, and it means that U.S. population growth could continue to slow down since the ability to have children tends to decrease with age.

Daunte Wright's mother detained after recording traffic stop

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — The mother of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a suburban Minneapolis police officer, says she was injured while she was briefly detained by one of the same department’s officers after she stopped to record the arrest of a person during a traffic stop. Katie Wright said Thursday that she was worried about what the Brooklyn Center officers might do to the person being handcuffed when she pulled over Wednesday night. She says the officer injured her wrist. Brooklyn Center police say they released body camera video of the encounter to “promote public safety and dispel widespread rumor or unrest.” In April 2021, Katie Wright's 20-year-old son, who was Black, was killed during a traffic stop by Kim Potter, a white officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser.

