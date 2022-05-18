AP News Summary at 3:01 p.m. EDT

Interrogation, uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia says that nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troops who doggedly defended a giant steelworks in Mariupol have surrendered. The plant became a symbol of their country’s resistance. The announcement Wednesday comes as the battle for the strategic port city appeared all but over. Ukraine ordered the fighters to save their lives and said their mission to tie up Russian forces is now complete. The fighters face an uncertain fate. Russia's Defense Ministry spokesman said 959 Ukrainian troops have now abandoned the stronghold since they started coming out Monday.

Oz, McCormick still neck and neck in Pa. GOP Senate primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Heart surgeon-turned-TV celebrity Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. Vote counting continues Wednesday. Some counties have yet to tabulate mail-in ballots in the presidential battleground state. Counting of provisional, overseas and military absentee ballots could last all week. There is no runoff law in Pennsylvania. But the race was close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law. Oz has been helped by an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won the Democratic nomination as he recovered from a stroke he suffered Friday.

Biden's burdens grow: Sagging global economy adds to US woes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden embarks for Asia on Thursday facing a new risk for the economy at home: a global economic slowdown caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the pandemic shutting down Chinese cities and factories. The world economy cannot any ballots in this year's elections, but it's a hidden force in the voting that will decide if Democrats retain control of the House and Senate. It’s one more challenge that highlights a steep climb for Biden, whose approval ratings have plunged as prices for everyday goods in the U.S. have soared.

Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. As part of Wednesday’s plea deal, a count of aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder against Thomas Lane will be dismissed. Lane and prosecutors have agreed to a recommended sentence of three years, which is below state sentencing guidelines. Lane and former Officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have already been convicted on federal counts of violating the civil rights of Floyd, who was Black. Lane hasn't been sentenced yet in the federal case. Their former colleague, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of murder last year and also pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation.

Stocks fall sharply as Target's woes renew inflation fears

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling sharply on Wall Street Wednesday as dismal results from Target renew fears that inflation is battering U.S. companies. Target lost more than a quarter of its value, dragging other retailers down with it, after saying its profit fell by half in the latest quarter as prices spike for fuel and other essentials. That comes a day after Walmart cited inflation for its own weak results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 1,000 points, or 3.3% and the tech-heavy Nasaq pulled back 4.6%. The S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, fell 3.8%. Treasury yields fell as investors sought safer ground.

US Soccer equalizes pay in milestone with women, men

The U.S. Soccer Federation has reached milestone agreements to pay its men’s and women’s teams equally. That makes the American national governing body the first in the sport to promise both sexes matching money. The federation has announced separate collective bargaining agreements through 2028 with the unions for both national teams. The move ends years of often acrimonious negotiations. One of the main sticking points was World Cup prize money. The unions agreed to pool FIFA’s payments for the men’s World Cup later this year and next year’s Women’s World Cup. It will also pool the 2026 and 2027 tournaments.

NATO talks with Finland, Sweden falter but will continue

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO diplomats say national envoys have failed to reach a consensus about whether to start membership talks with Finland and Sweden. Wednesday's development comes just as Turkey renewed its objections to the two Nordic countries joining. The envoys met at NATO headquarters after Finland and Sweden’s ambassadors submitted written applications to join the military organization. The diplomats, who did not want to be named because of the sensitive nature of the proceedings, declined to say precisely who or what was holding up the procedure. Meetings and diplomatic outreach will continue in coming days. U.S. President Joe Biden voiced optimism on the matter Wednesday. “I think we’re going to be OK,” he said.

New 'disinformation' board paused amid free speech questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security has paused a new and controversial board’s work on disinformation and accepted the resignation of it's leader. Wednesday's move follows weeks of criticism from Republicans and questions about whether the board would impinge on free speech rights. Nina Jankowicz, picked to lead the board, wrote in her resignation letter that the board’s future was “uncertain.” Federal and state agencies treat disinformation as a national security threat. But the new board — known as the Disinformation Governance Board — was hampered from the start by questions about its purpose and an uneven rollout. In a statement, the Homeland Security Department said the board “was never about censorship or policing speech.”

Buffalo shooting leaves neighborhood without a grocery store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo store where 10 Black people were killed in a racist shooting rampage was more than a place to buy groceries. As the only supermarket for miles, residents say Tops Friendly Market was a sort of community hub where they chatted with neighbors and caught up on each other’s lives. Now they’re grappling not just with the attack, but also with being targeted in a place that has been so vital to the community. Before Tops opened in 2003, residents had to travel long distances to buy nutritious food or settle for snacks and higher-priced staples from corner stores and gas stations. Residents say the fact that there are no other options lays bare the racial and economic divide that existed in Buffalo long before the shooting.

Taylor Swift gets honorary degree from New York University

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift has Grammys galore and now she has a new title — “doctor.” The superstar received an honorary doctorate of fine arts from New York University Wednesday, blowing kisses as the crowd roared when she walked toward the stage at a packed Yankee Stadium. Sporting her signature red lipstick and newly awarded honorary robe, Swift joked to the thousands of graduates packed at Yankee Stadium Wednesday morning that she was 90% sure she was there because of her song “22.” Swift told graduates they shouldn't be afraid of mistakes and should absolutely try, calling effortlessness “a myth.”

