AP News Summary at 3:02 p.m. EDT

Steve Bannon convicted of contempt for defying 1/6 subpoena

WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump has been convicted of contempt charges for defying a congressional subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The verdict was handed down on Friday after a trial in federal court in Washington. He was charged in a two-count indictment. One count was for refusing to appear for a deposition and the other was for refusing to provide documents in response to the committee’s subpoena. The 68-year-old Bannon faces up to two years in federal prison when he’s sentenced. Each count carries a minimum sentence of 30 days in jail.

Jan. 6 probes: What's next for Congress, criminal cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol has wrapped up its public hearings — each featuring revelatory details about the day of violence itself or the weeks of efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election. But that’s hardly the end of the story. Investigations persist in multiple jurisdictions and venues. More hearings are coming in September, and new details are likely to be unearthed. Additional criminal cases against the rioters who stormed the Capitol are a safe bet. And other prosecutions — Georgia Republicans were recently warned that they could face charges — could be on the horizon, too.

'A beacon of hope': Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal

ISTANBUL (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian officials have signed deals to safely export wheat and other food staples across the Black Sea. Ukraine is one of the world's key breadbaskets but a Russian blockade of its ports during the war has threatened food security around the world. The two countries signed separate agreements Friday in Istanbul with Turkey and the United Nations to export agricultural products stuck in Ukraine's ports. The U.N. chief called the deal “a beacon of hope” on the Black Sea that will help millions of hungry people. He described it as an unprecedented agreement between parties in a bloody conflict. The agreements include provisions for the safe passage of ships through heavily mined waters.

White House announces $270M military package for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is sending an additional $270 million in security assistance to Ukraine, a new package that will include additional medium range rocket systems and tactical drones. The latest tranche announced by the White House Friday comes atop about $8 billion in security assistance provided since the war began in late February. It is being paid for through $40 billion in economic and security assistance for Ukraine approved by Congress in May. The new package includes four High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, and allows Kyiv to acquire up to 580 Phoenix Ghost drones, both crucial weapon systems that have allowed the Ukrainians to stay in the fight despite Russian artillery supremacy.

Biden's COVID symptoms improve; WH shows him working phones

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's physician says the president's COVID symptoms have improved after a full day of treatment with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid and Tylenol. Dr. Kevin O'Connor says Biden’s temperature had registered 99.4 F on Thursday but has been normal since then. O'Connor says Biden has normal pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation, but he did not provide specific metrics. Biden tested positive for COVID on Thursday. The White House released a photo Friday of Biden working the phones, masked, from a room in the White House residence. It's working to portray the image of a president still on the job despite his illness.

Police: Gunman kills 3 at Iowa state park; shooter also dead

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (AP) — Police say three people have been killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa and the suspected gunman is also dead. Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said in a statement that police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 7 a.m. Friday. Krapfl says officers responding to reports about a shooting found three people dead at the scene. He did not specify how they died and has not released their identities. Officials say they later found a Nebraska man at the campground who had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lee Zeldin, GOP nominee for NY governor, attacked at rally

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been charged with attempted assault after brandishing a sharp object and attacking U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in western New York. The head of the state Republican party chair said the congressman got a small scrape but wasn't seriously injured. Zeldin said he was able to grab the attacker's wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him. A Monroe County sheriff’s spokesperson identified the attacker as David Jakubonis. It's not clear whether Jakubonis has an attorney who can speak for him.

Indigenous Canadians wary, hopeful as pope prepares apology

MASKWACIS, Alberta (AP) — Indigenous Canadians are voicing a range of skepticism, wariness and hope as Pope Francis prepares to arrive in their country next week. He's scheduled to deliver a historic apology for abuses at Catholic-run residential schools. Generations of Indigenous children were sent to the schools in a system designed to sever them from their tribal families and traditions. Thousands died from disease, fire and other causes at Catholic and Protestant-run schools. Francis apologized in April to a Canadian Indigenous delegation at the Vatican for the “deplorable conduct” at the schools. Now he'll be apologizing on Canadian soil at the site of a former residential school.

Liz Cheney braces for primary loss as focus shifts to 2024

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Liz Cheney’s pointed criticism of former President Donald Trump on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is likely to hurt her reelection chances in Wyoming. Many Cheney allies are prepared for Cheney to lose Wyoming’s Aug. 16 Republican primary against Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman. But as primary day approaches, some on Cheney’s team believe her unorthodox strategy in 2022 may put her in a stronger position for the 2024 presidential contest. Her anti-Trump message as vice chairman of the Jan. 6 committee has strengthened her national brand and expanded a network of donors and Trump critics in both parties who could boost a prospective White House run.

Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US

NEW YORK (AP) — The spread of monkeypox in the U.S. could represent the dawn of a new sexually transmitted disease, though some health officials say the virus that causes pimple-like bumps might yet be contained before it gets firmly established. Experts don’t agree on the likely path of the virus. Some fear that it's becoming so widespread that it's on the verge of becoming an entrenched STD — like gonorrhea, herpes and HIV. But no one’s really sure, and some say testing and vaccines can still stop the outbreak from taking root. So far, more than 2,400 U.S. cases have been reported as part of an international outbreak that emerged two months ago.