AP News Summary at 3:15 p.m. EDT

Cheers for Jackson, who declares, 'We've made it, all of us'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tearfully embracing a history-making moment, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Friday her confirmation as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court shows the progress of America. On the sunny White House South Lawn, she declared, "We’ve made it — all of us.” With President Joe Biden at her side, she delivered emotional remarks a day after the Senate approved her nomination, saying it was a moment the entire country could be proud of. She will take her place on the court this summer, when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.

Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say a missile hit a train station where thousands of people had gathered to flee in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 50. Meanwhile, workers unearthed bodies from a mass grave in a town that has become the center of war crimes allegations against Russian troops. Photos from the station in Kramatorsk showed the dead covered with tarps on the ground and the remnants of a rocket with the words “For the children” painted on it in Russian. The office of Ukraine’s prosecutor-general said about 4,000 civilians were in and around the station at the time of the strike. Most were women and children heeding calls to leave the area before Russia launches a full-scale offensive in the country’s east.

Doctors, crater disprove Russia's hospital airstrike misinfo

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Accounts by three doctors at a Ukrainian maternity hospital hit by an airstrike and an analysis of the crater disprove Russian misinformation about the March 9 attack that killed a pregnant woman and her unborn child. An Associated Press team of journalists was in Mariupol the day of the airstrike and raced to the scene. Their images prompted a massive Russian misinformation campaign that continues to this day to blame Ukraine for deaths in the city. The latest effort is an interview done by Russian media with a new mother who survived the attack and cast doubt on whether it was an airstrike. But three doctors and two munitions analysts say the size of the crater, strength of the shockwave and scale of the destruction leave no doubt of an airstrike.

'Get used to it': Outbreaks give taste of living with virus

The U.S. is getting a first glimpse of what it’s like to experience COVID-19 outbreaks during this new phase of living with the virus, and the roster of the newly infected is studded with stars. Cabinet members, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Broadway actors and the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut have all tested positive. Outbreaks at Georgetown University and Johns Hopkins University are bringing back mask requirements to those campuses as officials seek out quarantine space. The outbreaks in the Northeast may — or may not — signal what’s to come, experts say. Case counts are no longer reliable because official testing and reporting has been scaled back and more Americans are testing at home.

2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors have acquitted two defendants of all charges in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but couldn't agree on a verdict for two others. The verdicts were read Friday at the federal court in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta were acquitted. The jurors could not agree on verdicts for Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. Croft is from Delaware and the others are from Michigan. Defense attorneys portrayed their clients as weekend warriors prone to wild talk, who were often stoned. They said FBI undercover agents and informants tricked the men into agreeing to a conspiracy. Prosecutors entered evidence that the men discussed abducting Whitmer before the FBI sting began.

Police official on leave amid probe over Ronald Greene death

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The second-in-command of Louisiana State Police has been placed on leave while an investigation continues into the wiping of his cellphone data during an investigation into Black motorist Ronald Greene’s death. State police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis announced that he placed Lt. Col. Doug Cain on paid administrative leave “to eliminate any questions into the integrity of the investigation.” Cain acknowledged last month that he was under investigation for having his cellphone data erased amid the ongoing federal investigation into the video-recorded arrest of Greene, who died in custody after being repeatedly punched, stunned and dragged by troopers following a highway chase.

Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The motion picture academy has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars or any other academy event for 10 years following his slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. The move comes after a meeting Friday of the academy’s board of governors to discuss a response to Smith’s actions. The academy in a statement called Smith’s actions “unacceptable and harmful.” Smith pre-emptively resigned from the academy last week during the run-up to the meeting and said he would accept any punishment the academy handed down.

Macron confident as far-right rival closes in ahead of vote

PARIS (AP) — President Emmanuel Macron says he has no fear of losing France’s presidential election despite far-right rival Marine Le Pen narrowing the gap in opinion polls days before the first-round vote. Still, suspense is the watchword in Sunday’s voting. A predicted low turnout could help decide the race. “I have the spirit of conquest rather than the spirit of defeat,” Macron, a centrist, said in an interview with RTL radio on the final day of campaigning Friday. He cautioned, “Nothing is ever a given.” Le Pen has consistently placed second behind Macron in polls. She appeared to close the gap even further according to latest polls, which have given a difference of between 1 and 6 points between the two.

Wisconsin governor vetoes Republican election bills

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection in November, has vetoed a package of bills passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature that would have made a series of changes to the battleground state’s election laws. Republicans who fast-tracked the bills don’t have the votes to override his vetoes issued Friday. The bills are part of a nationwide Republican effort to reshape elections following President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump. The bills were quickly passed earlier this year amid Trump's insistence that the 2020 election was stolen from him and that there was widespread fraud, despite no evidence to back up his claims.

Food prices soar to record levels on Ukraine war disruptions

ROME (AP) — The United Nations says prices for world food commodities like grains and vegetable oils have reached their highest levels ever because of Russia's war in Ukraine. The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday that its Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices for a basket of commodities, averaged 159.3 points last month, up 12.6% from February. As it is, the February index was the highest level since its 1990 inception. FAO says the war in Ukraine was largely responsible for the 17.1% rise in prices for grains, including wheat. Russia and Ukraine together account for around 30% and 20% of global wheat and corn exports, respectively.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0