AP News Summary at 3:02 p.m. EDT

S. Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea grieved the deaths of at least 153 people, mostly in their 20s and 30s. They got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered Saturday night in Itaewon for festivities. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years.

Witness recalls harrowing moment of Seoul crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ken Fallas watched a dozen or more unconscious partygoers being carried out from a narrow backstreet packed with youngsters dressed like movie characters. Overwhelmed, he couldn’t process what was happening. Fallas is a Costa Rican architect who has worked in Seoul for the past eight years. He said Saturday’s Halloween festivities at the city’s nightlife district of Itaewon were a long-awaited occasion to hang out with fellow expats following years of COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, the 32-year-old became a front-row witness to one of the most horrific disasters South Korea has seen. The smartphone video Fallas took shows groups of Halloween revelers carrying out their unconscious peers, one after another, from an alley near Hamilton Hotel.

AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke in. That word comes from a person briefed on the investigation who spoke on condition to anonymity to The Associated Press. It's the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. Police say the suspect confronted 82-year-old Paul Pelosi early Friday and, according to AP reporting, demanded to know, “Where is Nancy? Rioters who swarmed the Capitol trying to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump roamed the halls and shouted menacingly, demanding “Where’s Nancy?” Some in the siege were seen inside the Capitol carrying zip ties.

Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has resumed its blockade of Ukrainian ports, cutting off urgently needed grain exports to hungry parts of the world. U.S. President Joe Biden called the move a “really outrageous” act and warned that global hunger could increase. Russia has suspended a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage of ships carrying grain from Ukraine, one of the world’s breadbaskets. The Kremlin took the step because it alleged that Ukraine staged a drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off occupied Crimea. Ukraine has denied the attack. Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry reported that a total of 218 ships involved in grain exports have been blocked. One blocked ship carrying 40,000 tons of grain bound for Ethiopia could not leave Ukraine on Sunday.

Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians have began voting in a polarizing presidential runoff election pitting far-right President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Both are well-known, divisive figures who stir passion as much as loathing. The incumbent vows to safeguard conservative Christian values, while the challenger promises to return the country to a more prosperous past. More than 120 million Brazilians are expected to cast ballots. Because the vote is conducted electronically, the final result is usually available within hours of the polls closing.

At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

NEW DELHI (AP) — Local media say at least 60 people have died and many are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening. State minister Brijesh Merja said that 60 people have died so far and that 17 people were admitted to hospitals. Local media reports said over a hundred people plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s Morbi district collapsed. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bridge. The 19th-century, colonial-era bridge was reopened four days ago after renovation. Officials said the bridge gave way because it could not handle the number of people on it.

Thousands commemorate Italy's fascist dictator Mussolini

PREDAPPIO, Italy (AP) — Several thousand black-clad fascist sympathizers chanted and sang in praise of Benito Mussolini as they marched to the slain Italian dictator’s crypt Sunday, 100 years after Mussolini entered Rome and completed a bloodless coup that gave rise to two decades of fascist rule. The crowd of some 2,000 to 4,000 marchers was more numerous than in the recent past, as the fascist nostalgics celebrated the centenary of the March on Rome when thousands of fascists entered the Italian capital. The crowd in Predappio, Mussolini’s birth and final resting place, also was apparently emboldened by the fact that a party with neo-fascist roots is heading an Italian government for the first time since World War II.

Patriots' Kraft, school statements denounce antisemitism

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and other members of the sports world around the U.S. are condemning recent incidents of hate speech toward Jewish people. Some of the most prominent statements have come from the music mogul formerly known as Kanye West. There’s a strong push by team executives and athletes to continue to be vocal against hatred and intolerance — on and off the field. An antisemitic phrase was projected on a football stadium during the Florida-Georgia college football game. The NBA and the Brooklyn Nets issued statements after Kyrie Irving appeared to back an antisemitic movie. And foundation funded by the Patriots owner is pushing back Sunday by airing an ad calling for people to stand up against hate speech toward Jewish people.

Families get final say before Parkland shooter is sentenced

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison this week, but not before the families of the 17 people he murdered get the chance to tell him what they think. A two-day hearing is scheduled to begin Tuesday that will conclude with Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer formally sentencing Cruz for the 2018 massacre at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Because the jury at his penalty trial could not unanimously agree that the 24-year-old deserved a death sentence, Scherer can only sentence Cruz to life without parole. Each family of the 14 students and three staff members Cruz murdered will be allowed to speak, as will the 17 people he wounded.

AP Top 25: Tennessee, Ohio St tied at 2, UGA next for Vols

Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll. That sets up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week between the Volunteers and top-ranked Georgia. It'll be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season. Georgia remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week, receiving 30 first-place votes and 1,528 points. The last time there was a tie at No. 2 in the AP poll was Nov. 14, 2004, between Auburn and Oklahoma behind No. 1 Southern California.