AP News Summary at 3:03 p.m. EDT

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'very mild symptoms'

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he's “doing great” after testing positive for COVID-19. The White House said Thursday the 79-year-old Biden is experiencing “very mild symptoms,” including a stuffy nose, fatigue and cough. He's taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. Biden is fully vaccinated and has received two boosters. When a fully vaccinated person experiences infection, the chance of severe illness or death is low. The White House says Biden is isolating at the White House but carrying out his duties via phone and Zoom. He canceled a planned visit to Pennsylvania on Thursday and tweeted: “I’m doing great. Thanks for your concern.”

EXPLAINER: What's known about Biden catching COVID-19?

President Joe Biden is reporting a runny nose, fatigue and an occasional dry cough from his COVID-19 infection. Biden tested positive on Thursday at the White House. He has begun taking an antiviral pill that has been shown to reduce the chances of severe disease. His infection was detected first with an antigen test, the same type that many Americans use at home. It was then confirmed with a PCR test. Biden’s symptoms started Wednesday evening. The president is fully vaccinated and twice boosted. The White House says the president will work in isolation until he tests negative.

What to watch as Jan. 6 panel returns to prime time

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is headed back to prime time for its eighth hearing. It might be the final time this summer that lawmakers lay out evidence about the U.S. Capitol insurrection and President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Thursday’s night's hearing is expected to focus on what Trump was doing in the White House as the violence unfolded. Republican congressman and committee member Adam Kinzinger says he expects the hearing will “open people’s eyes in a big way.” This will be the panel’s second prime-time hearing. The first was watched by more than 20 million people.

Ex-cop Lane gets 2 1/2 years on Floyd killing federal charge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A judge has sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison on a federal civil rights charge for his role in the killing of George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Lane on Thursday for his conviction of depriving Floyd of medical care as he lay dying under Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee in May 2020. The sentence was well below what prosecutors and Floyd’s family sought, and sparked anger from Floyd's family members. The killing of Floyd, who was Black, launched a national reckoning on race. Lane, who is white, didn’t speak at the hearing. Magnuson says Lane, who faces sentencing in September on state charges in Floyd’s killing, will remain free on bond until he must turn himself in Oct. 4.

Italy heads to early election after Draghi's coalition fails

ROME (AP) — Italy is headed for an early election after its president accepted Premier Mario Draghi’s resignation and decided there was no possibility for cobbling together another government. The election was set for Sept. 25. The demise of Draghi’s coalition and the uncertainty of what Italian voters will decide has dealt a destabilizing blow to the country and Europe amid rising inflation and Russia’s war in Ukraine. President Sergio Mattarella said he was resorting to early elections because the lack of support for Draghi also indicated there was no possibility of forming another government that could carry a majority of lawmakers.

New York reports 1st US polio case in nearly a decade

NEW YORK (AP) — New York health officials are reporting the first U.S. case of polio in nearly a decade. Officials said the Rockland County resident is an unvaccinated young adult who developed paralysis. State health officials scheduled polio vaccination clinics in Rockland County as part of the response. Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis — many of them in children.

HIMARS and howitzers: West helps Ukraine with key weaponry

The deliveries of Western arms have been crucial for Ukraine’s efforts to fend off Russian attacks in the nearly five-month-old war. Ukrainian officials praise the billions of dollars of Western weapons systems they have already received but say their numbers are too small to turn the tide of the war. Ukraine's first lady was in Washington on Wednesday to appeal to the U.S. Congress for air defense systems. The small numbers of U.S.-made multiple rocket launchers have given Ukraine a long-sought capability to strike Russian targets from a safe distance with precision. And supplies of Western heavy artillery systems, armored vehicles and other weapons have been essential to replenish Kyiv's equipment losses.

House OKs bill to protect contraception from Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have pushed legislation through the House that would inscribe the right to use contraceptives into law. It's Democrats' latest campaign-season response to concerns that a conservative Supreme Court that’s erased federal abortion rights could go further. House passage sends the measure to the Senate, where it seems likely to die. The push illustrates how Democrats are latching onto their own version of culture war battles to appeal to female, progressive and minority voters. Democrats are casting the court and Republicans as extremists intent on obliterating rights taken for granted for years.

Vatican says they're gifts; Indigenous groups want them back

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Restitution of Indigenous and colonial-era artifacts is one of the many agenda items awaiting Pope Francis on his trip to Canada, which begins Sunday. The visit is aimed primarily at letting the pope apologize in person, on Canadian soil, for abuses Indigenous people and their ancestors suffered at the hands of Catholic missionaries in notorious residential schools. But Indigenous groups from Canada who visited the Vatican Museums' Anima Mundi Ethnological Collection this spring say they saw some items there that they want returned. It's a debate facing museums across Europe about what to do with their colonial and Indigenous collections.

Amid threats, security rises at meetings of public officials

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Threats against election officials in the U.S. have risen to such a level that those attending a conference this week in Wisconsin were not given the agenda until after they arrived, were warned not to wear their name tags in public and were shuttled to an undisclosed location for trivia night. It's not just gatherings of election officials. Threats and the potential for violence have led to much tighter security at gatherings of public officials this summer. That includes the meeting of the National Governors Association in Maine, where security was the highest in the state in decades.