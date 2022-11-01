AP News Summary at 3:11 a.m. EDT

Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis are voting in national elections that are being held for the fifth time since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock that's paralyzed the country. The cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and Iran remains a central threat. Still, the foremost issue in Tuesday’s vote is once again the country’s former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. Polls predict a similar result: stalemate. But a powerful new player has threatened to shake things up. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, has surged in opinion polls lately. The lengthy impasse has mired Israel in an unprecedented political crisis that has eroded Israelis’ faith in their leaders and democratic institutions.

House GOP's possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House GOP’s Class of 2022 midterm candidates includes a distinct group — a new generation of political outsiders, populists and some extremists. They would bring an untested and potentially unruly majority if Republicans win the House in the Nov. 8 election. Republican strategist John Feehery says former President Donald Trump "inspires all of this.” Republicans are working to win over voters with Trump-styled media stars, “America First” military veterans, women, minorities and what’s left of the GOP’s traditional conservatives. They are confident they will win control as Democrats struggle against high inflation and Joe Biden's lagging approval ratings.

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker's knees

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Federal prosecutors say the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage and “break her kneecaps.” David DePape has been charged with two federal crimes and a state count of attempted murder. Police say DePape broke into the Pelosis' home in San Francisco and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. Pelosi was seriously injured in the attack. San Francisco’s district attorney announced additional state charges as well against DePape. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.

S. Korea police admit responsibility for Halloween tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s police chief has admitted a responsibility for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul. Police chief Yoon Hee Keun said Tuesday that officers didn’t effectively handle earlier emergency calls about the impending disaster. The South Korean government is facing growing public scrutiny over whether the crowd surge Saturday night im Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighborhood, could have been prevented and who should take the responsibility. It was the country’s worst disaster in years, leaving at least 156 people dead and 151 others injured.

Modi to visit India's bridge collapse site as families mourn

MORBI, India (AP) — India’s prime minister is scheduled to visit the site in western India where a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river. The deadly collapse had sent hundreds plunging into the water, killing at least 134 in one of the country’s worst accidents in years. Narendra Modi was expected to reach Morbi town in Gujarat state later Tuesday. Gujarat is Modi’s home state and he was already there visiting it at the time of the accident. Grieved and angered families mourned the dead as attention turned to why the pedestrian bridge collapsed Sunday evening and who might be responsible. An official said that no one was missing “as of now.” But emergency responders and divers were still deployed for search operations early Tuesday.

Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos, vets say

Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal are being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine. That’s according to three former Afghan generals who spoke to The Associated Press. They said the Russians want to attract thousands of the elite Afghan commandos with promises of $1,500-a-month payments and safe havens for themselves and relatives so they can avoid deportation home to what many assume would be death at the hands of the Taliban. Said one general: “They don’t want to go fight — but they have no choice."

Brazil’s brash President Bolsonaro mum after election loss

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil's usually boisterous president is staying uncharacteristically quiet after losing his reelection bid. On Monday, many hours after he was defeated by his rival, Jair Bolsonaro hadn't conceded defeat or challenged the results. Left-leaning candidate Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva won the runoff Sunday night with 50.9% of the votes, to Bolsonaro’s 49.1%. It was the closest election since Brazil’s return to democracy in 1985. Much like former U.S. President Donald Trump, Bolsonaro has repeatedly questioned the reliability of the nation’s electronic voting system, without providing any proof.

North Korea warns US of 'powerful' response to allied drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has criticized the United States for expanding combined military exercises with South Korea that it claims are practice for an invasion. Pyongyang warned of “more powerful follow-up measures” in response. The statement Tuesday came as the allies conduct aerial drills involving more than 200 warplanes. The allies are stepping up their defense posture in the face of North Korea’s increased weapons testing and growing nuclear threat. North Korea has ramped up its weapons tests to a record pace this year. The U.S. and South Korea have resumed large-scale military drills this year after downsizing or suspending them in past years as part of efforts to create diplomatic space with Pyongyang and because of the pandemic.

Powerball prize soars to $1.2B after no winners found Monday

There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and the red power ball 13. The increased jackpot will be the 4th-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016. Massive lottery jackpots have become more common in recent years as lottery officials have adjusted game rules and ticket prices to pump up the top prizes.

Antibody treatment tested as new tool against malaria

Research in Africa has found a one-time dose of an experimental drug protected adults against malaria for at least six months. The drug is a lab-made antibody. It works by breaking the life cycle of the parasite that causes malaria, which is spreads through mosquito bites. The antibody targets the parasites before they enter the liver where they can mature and multiply. The strategy may be an important complement to malaria vaccines. The new research was published Monday in the New England Journal of Medicine and presented at a medical meeting in Seattle.