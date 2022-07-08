AP News Summary at 3:06 a.m. EDT

Ex-leader Shinzo Abe critically shot in shock Japan attack

TOKYO (AP) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot and critically wounded during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital but officials said he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Abe was in “severe condition” and he hoped Abe will survive. The 67-year-old Abe was Japan’s longest-serving leader before stepping down in 2020. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the shocking attack in a country that’s one of the world’s safest. NHK aired dramatic footage of Abe giving a speech when a gunshot is heard. Abe then collapsed on the street, with guards running toward him and leaping on a man nearby. An apparent handmade gun was on the ground.

World leaders stunned by Abe's shooting pray for recovery

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — World leaders have reacted in shock and grief over the shooting of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a campaign speech and prayed for his recovery. Abe was shot in Nara, Japan, and airlifted to a hospital. Officials said he was not breathing and his heart had stopped. Police have arrested a suspected gunman at the scene. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said the U.S. was “deeply saddened and deeply concerned” over the attempted killing of Abe. Foreign ministers of the Philippines and Indonesia prayed for Abe's speedy recovery. Australia's ex-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd condemned the shooting as “an attack on supporters of democracy everywhere.”

Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will take executive action to protect access to abortion, according to three people familiar with the matter, as he faces mounting pressure from Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. He is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden’s actions before they were officially announced.

G-20 diplomats face unity headwinds on Ukraine, war's impact

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Deeply divided top diplomats from the world's richest and largest developing nations have opened talks with an appeal from the Indonesian host for an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. As the foreign ministers from the Group of 20 confront multiple crises, including the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic, all are overshadowed by the war in Ukraine and its ripple effects. Indonesia's foreign minister appealed for unity among the group, which includes Russia, China, the United States and its Western allies, despite signs that any consensus on the matter would remain elusive.

Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections. Concerns about inflation and personal finances have surged while COVID has evaporated as a top issue for Americans. Many U.S. adults also prioritize other issues, including abortion, women’s rights and gun policy. In a troubling sign for both parties, the poll finds many Americans say they think neither side of the aisle is better at focusing on the issues important to them or getting things done.

One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his resignation amid a mass revolt by top members of his government. His departure marks an end to three tumultuous years in power in which he brazenly bent and sometimes broke the rules of British politics. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. He said: “Them’s the breaks.” The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat as hajj reaches apex

MOUNT ARAFAT, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims from around the world were raising their hands to heaven and offering prayers of repentance on the sacred hill of Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia. Friday was an intense day of worship considered to be the climax of the annual hajj. Multitudes stood shoulder to shoulder, feet to feet, for the emotional day of supplication in the desert valley. That's where Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon, calling for equality and unity among Muslims. This year’s pilgrimage marks the largest since the coronavirus struck, although the influx of 1 million worshippers remains less than half of the pre-pandemic attendance.

Beijing appears to retract vaccine mandate after pushback

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The Chinese capital Beijing appears to be backing off a vaccine mandate it announced just two days ago. The mandate would require vaccination for entry into certain public spaces including gyms, museums and libraries starting next week. It drew intense discussion as city residents worried how the sudden policy announcement would disrupt their lives. While not explicitly saying the government had dropped the plan, a city official was quoted in state media late Thursday saying that people could enter venues with a negative virus test result and a temperature check, as has been the norm. They also said vaccinations would continue on the principle of “informed, voluntary consent.”

Services planned Friday for 3 Highland Park parade victims

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — Mourners plan to remember three of the seven people killed when a gunman opened fire on a July 4 parade at services. Friday's scheduled events are the first formal opportunity to grieve the deaths of two beloved grandfathers and a former synagogue preschool teacher shot Monday during the annual event in the northern Chicago suburb of Highland Park. Services are scheduled for 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza through Friday. Robert E. Crimo III, the accused 21-year-old gunman, was charged Wednesday with murdering seven people. Prosecutors have said they expect to bring attempted murder charges for each of the more than 30 people wounded in the attack on paradegoers.

Asian markets follow Wall St higher as recession fears ease

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets have followed Wall Street higher after two Federal Reserve officials said the U.S. economy might avoid a recession and news reports said China might boost construction spending to stimulate its struggling economy. Tokyo gave up some of its gains following the shooting of a former Japanese prime minister, Shinzo Abe, but stayed in positive territory for the day. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices declined but stayed above $100 per barrel. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.5% after two members of the Fed panel that sets interest rates said a U.S. recession looked unlikely.