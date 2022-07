AP News Summary at 3:05 a.m. EDT

Wickremesinghe becomes interim Sri Lankan president

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as Sri Lanka’s interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse forced him from office. Wickremesinghe was acting president since Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday after angry protesters had stormed his official residence. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana said Friday that Parliament will convene to choose a new leader and within seven days a new president will be elected.

As Biden visits, a look at those targeted in Saudi Arabia

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is credited for pushing through bold reforms. But his reputation remains that of a brazen leader who has simultaneously unleashed a sweeping crackdown on intellectuals, secularists, clerics, rights activists, businessmen and senior royals. He has also overseen Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen. It's against this backdrop of dozens of the royal’s critics who remain imprisoned or banned from leaving the country that U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Prince Mohammed on Friday. Biden says that while he “always” raises human rights issues in his conversations, the purpose of his trip to Saudi Arabia is “broader” and designed to “reassert” U.S. influence in the Middle East.

Biden heads to West Bank, with little to offer Palestinians

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Palestinian leaders in the West Bank on Friday, at a moment when there's little chance of reviving peace talks with Israel. The stalemate has dimmed hopes for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict, and millions of Palestinians continue to live under Israeli military rule with no end in sight. Biden is expected to announce more than $300 million in aid to the Palestinians. But American money is only a limited balm for a situation that has frequently flared into violence. No one expects peace talks to begin soon, with Israel bracing for another election and the Palestinian leadership facing declining support.

Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — John Fetterman has been fundraising, advertising on TV and grabbing attention with snarky social media posts, but he has yet to return to Pennsylvania's campaign trail in a significant way since a May 13 stroke. He's in one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races as Democrats defend their Senate majority. But with barely two months until voters can begin casting mail-in ballots, Fetterman is absent from traditional retail campaigning. The campaign has maintained that Fetterman is feeling better and will be on the campaign trail soon. Democrats, meanwhile, take some comfort from what they perceive as a relatively quiet campaign by Fetterman’s Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

German climate activists aim to stir friction with blockades

BERLIN (AP) — Climate activists in Germany and across Europe are escalating their tactics in a bid to prompt more government action on climate change. In Germany, protesters are gluing themselves to roads, severely inconveniencing motorists and causing uproar among some local politicians and tabloid media. The number participating in more radical demonstrations is also growing. Activists say their actions, although considered illegal, are justified, with the world running out of time to avoid catastrophic levels of global warming. While scientists agree that action on climate change is urgent, many have argued strongly against doomsday climate scenarios.

Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, wound over 100

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles that struck a city in central Ukraine killed at least 23 people and wounded more than 100 others, including children, while dozens were missing. Officials say cruise missiles fired from a Russian ship in the Black Sea struck a medical center, stores and residential buildings in Vinnytsia, a city southwest of Kyiv, the capital. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accusing Russia of intentionally aiming missiles at civilians and repeating his call for Russia to be declared a state sponsor of terrorism. One military analyst thinks Thursday's attack mirrors previous ones on residential areas that Moscow has launched “to try to pressure Kyiv to make some concessions.”

House making 1st attempt to protect abortion in post-Roe era

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is expected to vote on two bills that would restore and guarantee abortion access nationwide. It’s the Democrats’ first attempt at responding legislatively to the Supreme Court’s seismic decision overturning Roe v. Wade. The legislation coming to the floor Friday stands almost no chance of becoming law, with support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. Yet it marks the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the high court’s decision. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

Dem says Manchin blocking energy, tax provisions in big bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin has told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that he will oppose an economic measure if it includes climate or energy provisions or boosts taxes on the rich or corporations. That's according to a Democrat briefed on the conversations. Manchin's demands upend party leaders’ hopes for a more sweeping package and leave the measure’s future unclear. The West Virginia senator derailed his party’s far bigger and wider-ranging social and environment package last December. The official says that now, Manchin has told Schumer he will only support a package limited to curbing pharmaceutical prices and extending federal subsidies for buying health care coverage.

EXPLAINER: The Unification Church's ties to Japan's politics

TOKYO (AP) — The assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has revealed long-suspected, little-talked-of links between him and the Unification Church. The church started in South Korea but has spread around the world. Police and Japanese media have suggested the alleged attacker was angry about Abe’s reported ties to the church, which has pursued relationships with politically conservative groups and leaders. The suspect reportedly was upset over his mother’s massive donations to the church. Many Japanese have been surprised as revelations have emerged of the ties between the church and Japan’s top leaders, which have their roots in shared anti-communism efforts during the Cold War.

Doctor's lawyer defends steps in 10-year-old girl's abortion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The lawyer for an Indiana doctor who has found herself at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion says her client provided proper treatment. Attorney Kathleen DeLaney says Dr. Caitlin Bernard “has not violated any law, including patient privacy laws" in discussing the case. Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said Thursday he was investigating Bernard, but offered no specific allegations of wrongdoing. A 27-year-old man was charged Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, with raping the girl.