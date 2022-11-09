AP News Summary at 3:07 p.m. EST

GOP closing in on House win; Senate control up for grabs

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were closing in on a narrow House majority on Wednesday while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races. The midterm election defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. Democrat John Fetterman flipped Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate seat. The Georgia Senate race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker was headed to a Dec. 6 runoff. Republicans found a bright spot in Wisconsin, where Sen. Ron Johnson’s victory raised the stakes of races where results were unclear and vote counting continued.

Midterm milestones: 1st lesbian governor; MD's Black gov

There were plenty of milestones in this year's midterm elections. A Massachusetts Democrat is the country’s first openly lesbian candidate to be elected governor. Maryland voters elected the state’s first Black governor. And Vermont will finally send a woman to Congress after being the only state not to ever have done so. The number of women serving as governors will hit double digits in 2023 for the first time. At least 12 women are set to lead their states. The U.S. has never had more than nine female governors in office at one time.

Warnock, Walker advance to runoff for Senate seat in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet in a Dec. 6 runoff in Georgia after neither reached the general election majority required under state law. That sets up a four-week blitz that again will test whether voters are more concerned about inflation under Democratic control of Washington or the Republican candidate’s rocky past. Warnock styles himself as a pragmatist in a partisan era. Walker has tried to make the choice a referendum on national Democrats, caricaturing Warnock as a rubber-stamp for President Joe Biden amid sustained inflation.

Russia claims pullout from occupied city; Ukraine skeptical

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s military says it’s withdrawing from the only Ukrainian regional capital it’s captured but Ukrainian officials and analysts warn it could be a trap. A pullout from Kherson would mark one of Russia’s most significant and humiliating setbacks in the 8-month-old war. Ukrainian authorities cautioned against considering the announced planned retreat from Kherson, a gateway to the Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula, and nearby areas as a done deal. Kyiv’s forces have zeroed in on the strategic industrial port city and cut off supply lines in a counteroffensive in eastern and southern Ukraine that has pushed Russian troops out of wide swaths of territory. A military analyst told the AP Russia’s announced retreat could be an ambush and trap.

Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner's lawyers say she has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession. A Russian court rejected an appeal of her nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury was convicted Aug. 4. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner’s arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington. The politically charged case could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

CDC to conduct health study at polluted former Army base

Federal health officials are conducting a new study to determine whether veterans once stationed at a now-shuttered California military base were exposed to dangerously high levels of cancer-causing toxins. The announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention comes nine months after an Associated Press investigation found that drinking water at Fort Ord contained toxic chemicals and that hundreds of veterans who lived at the central California coast base in the 1980s and 1990s later developed rare and terminal blood cancers. The AP’s review of public documents showed the Army knew that chemicals had been improperly dumped at Fort Ord for decades. Even after the contamination was documented, the Army played down the risks.

Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study

Mindfulness meditation appears to work as well as a standard drug to treat anxiety. That's according to the first head-to-head comparison of the two options. The study tested a widely used mindfulness program featuring weekly classes and daily practice at home. Researchers randomly assigned patients to that treatment or to daily use of a drug that is commonly used for depression and anxiety. After two months, anxiety severity decreased by 30% in both groups. The results were published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.

Tropical Storm Nicole forces evacuations in Bahamas, Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole is forcing people from their homes in the Bahamas and it threatens to grow into a rare November hurricane in Florida on Wednesday. It has made landfall in the Bahamas and also has shut down airports in Florida — as well as prompting evacuation orders that include former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. Crews have evacuated dozens of people from vulnerable locations in the northwestern Bahamas before the approaching storm, which has already sent seawater washing across roads on Hutchinson Island in Martin County, Florida. Nicole is the first storm to hit the Bahamas since Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that devastated the archipelago in 2019,

Climate talks host Egypt gets green energy, transport deals

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt, the host of this year’s U.N. climate talks, is racking up a number of deals to green its energy and transport systems still heavily reliant on heavily polluting fossil fuels. The agreements include a $10 billion investment to replace “inefficient thermal power plants.” Egypt also struck agreements with Norway and Germany in recent weeks to establish production facilities for hydrogen made with renewable energy. Currently Egypt gets more than 90% of its electricity from natural gas and oil, which scientists say need to be replaced by renewable energy sources to tackle climate change.

World Cup: French company charged with forced labor in Qatar

PARIS (AP) — A subsidiary of French construction company Vinci was handed preliminary charges Wednesday of forced labor and other alleged violations of the rights of migrant workers in Qatar. The company denies the charges and is appealing them. It accused magistrates of rushing through the decision ahead of the World Cup in Qatar opening Nov. 20. But a human rights group behind the legal case hailed Wednesday’s move as a breakthrough. The group has spent seven years trying to hold the company accountable for the alleged abuses. Qatar has faced scrutiny for its labor laws and treatment of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers.