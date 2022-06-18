AP News Summary at 3:09 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

Instead of convincing Donald Trump's most loyal supporters of his misdeeds, the revelations from the hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are prompting many of them to reassert their views that he was correct in falsely asserting a claim to victory. They're concocting new stories to explain why the former president's own daughter Ivanka told Congress she didn't accept his claims about a rigged election. They're also creating new conspiracy theories to explain testimony from Trump's former Attorney General Bill Barr, who told investigators that Trump's claims were “bogus” and that the former president wasn't interested in the facts.

Iowa doors swing open for Republicans eyeing White House run

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — At least a half-dozen GOP presidential prospects are planning Iowa visits this summer now that the state's June primary has come and gone. These forays, advertised as promoting candidates and the state Republican organization ahead of the fall midterm elections, in reality are trips aimed at building relationships and learning the political geography in the state scheduled to launch the campaign for the party’s 2024 nomination. In a time-tested midterm campaign year ritual, Republicans including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and others are planning summer visits, marking the next phase in this quadrennial rite.

Russia frees captive medic who filmed Mariupol's horror

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A celebrated Ukrainian medic whose footage was smuggled out of the besieged city of Mariupol by an Associated Press team was freed by Russian forces. Yuliia Paievska is better known as Taira, and her release comes three months after she was taken captive on the streets of the city. Using a body camera, she recorded 256 gigabytes of her team’s efforts over two weeks to save the wounded, including both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers. She transferred the clips to an Associated Press team, the last international journalists in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, one of whom fled with it embedded in a tampon on March 15. Taira and a colleague were taken prisoner by Russian forces the next day.

EXPLAINER: How did Russia-Ukraine war trigger a food crisis?

LONDON (AP) — Russian hostilities in Ukraine are preventing grain from leaving the “breadbasket of the world.” That is making food more expensive across the globe and threatening to worsen shortages, hunger and political instability in developing countries. World food prices were already climbing, and the war made things worse, preventing some 20 million tons of Ukrainian grain from getting to the Middle East, North Africa and parts of Asia. Weeks of negotiations on safe corridors to get grain out of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports have made little progress, with urgency rising as the summer harvest season arrives.

Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival. In another show of Western support, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson toured several sites in Kyiv and promised continued aid and military training. He said the British-led training program could “change the equation of this war.” In St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow “has nothing against” Ukraine joining the EU, because it “isn’t a military organization, a political organization like NATO.” Johnson’s trip followed one a day earlier by the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania, who vowed to support Ukraine’s fight.

FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers

U.S. regulators have authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers. That paves the way for vaccinations for children under 5 to begin next week. The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization Friday follows a unanimous recommendation by its advisory panel. The kid-sized shots are made by Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA's action allows the companies to begin shipping millions of preordered doses across the country. A final signoff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected this weekend. The nation's vaccination campaign began with adults in late 2020, about a year into the coronavirus pandemic.

Jan. 6 hearings: What we’ve learned, and what’s next

WASHINGTON (AP) — In its first three hearings, the House panel investigating the Capitol insurrection has laid out the beginnings of its case against former President Donald Trump. The panel has featured live witnesses and video to make its case that Trump lied about the 2020 election and pressured his vice president to overturn it, and that directly led to the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee’s June hearings come after a yearlong probe and more than 1,000 interviews. In laying out their initial findings, members of the panel say they are trying to remind a weary public of what was at stake that day and what could have happened if Vice President Mike Pence and others had not rebuffed Trump’s efforts to overturn his defeat.

Bill Cosby civil trial jury must start deliberations over

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — After two days of deliberations, jurors in a civil trial deciding on sexual abuse allegations against Bill Cosby will have to start from scratch on Monday. By the end of Friday, jurors had decided on nearly all questions put before them, including whether Cosby had sexually assaulted plaintiff Judy Huth at the Playboy Mansion in 1975 when she was 16. Los Angeles County Judge Craig Karlan, who had promised one juror she could depart after Friday, wanted to accept the partial verdict, but courthouse closure rules left him no choice but to close down. Jurors will begin again with an alternate.

Brazil Indigenous expert was 'bigger target' in recent years

SAO PAULO (AP) — Before disappearing in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest, Bruno Pereira was laying the groundwork for a mammoth undertaking: a 350-kilometer (217-mile) trail marking the southwestern border of the Javari Valley Indigenous territory, an area the size of Portugal. The project, still ongoing, aims to clearly define where Javari territory begins, so that cattle farmers won't encroach. It was just the latest effort by Pereira to help Indigenous people protect their natural resources and traditional lifestyles. He was last seen alive on June 5 on a boat in the Itaquai river, along with British freelance journalist Dom Phillips, near an area bordering Peru and Colombia. On Wednesday, a fisherman confessed to killing Pereira, 41, and Phillips, 57.

At Westminster dog show, new focus on veterinarians' welfare

NEW YORK (AP) — The dogs will get the spotlight when the Westminster Kennel Club show starts Saturday. But the storied canine competition is also illuminating the human issue of veterinarians’ mental health. In conjunction with a first-time Veterinarian of the Year award that will be presented Wednesday to Pennsylvania vet Dr. Joseph Rossi, the club is giving $10,000 to a charity focused on veterinary professionals’ psychological welfare. Nearly 3,500 dogs are expected to compete in various events at the Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, New York. Events begin with an agility competition Saturday and continue Monday through Wednesday. Best in show will be awarded Wednesday night.

