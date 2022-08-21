AP News Summary at 3:10 p.m. EDT

Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger

MECKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — It's almost six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy. Governments, businesses and families worldwide are feeling the effects just two years after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged global trade. Inflation is soaring, and rocketing energy costs have raised the prospect of a cold, dark winter. Europe stands at the brink of recession. High food prices and shortages could produce widespread hunger and unrest in the developing world. Everyone has been hit, from a family-owned company that rustproofs steel parts in Germany to a Pakistani man needing a second job to meet expenses and a Thai street-food vendor wondering how long her business can hold on.

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say a car bomb killed the adult daughter of an influential political theorist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain.” The Moscow branch of the Russian Investigative Committee said preliminary information indicated a bomb exploded in the SUV driven by 29-year-old Daria Dugina. She was a TV commentator and the daughter of nationalist philosopher Alexander Dugin. Russian media say the explosion took place as she was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father, a vehement supporter of Russia sending troops into Ukraine. An adviser to Ukraine's president denied Ukrainian involvement in the car bomb attack.

Polio in US, UK and Israel reveals rare risk of oral vaccine

LONDON (AP) — Polio viruses recently found in Jerusalem, New York and London were mutated versions of viruses that first originated in vaccines meant to stamp out the paralytic disease. That is a surprising twist in the decades-long effort to eradicate polio. For years, global health officials have used an oral vaccine in an attempt to wipe out the disease in its last remaining strongholds in countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria. In recent weeks, scientists have found evidence of polio spreading within Israel, the U.S. and Britain. Genetic analyses show that the viruses were linked to the oral vaccine itself.

Court puts on hold Graham's testimony in Ga. election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court has agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court’s order requiring that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia. A subpoena had instructed the South Carolina Republican to appear before the special grand jury on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May on Monday denied Graham’s request to quash his subpoena and on Friday rejected his effort to put her decision on hold while he appealed. Graham’s lawyers appealed to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit on Sunday issued an order temporarily pausing May’s order declining to quash the subpoena.

Trump’s long shadow keeps 2024 hopefuls from Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Potential White House hopefuls from both parties often swing by Iowa’s legendary state fair during a midterm election year. It's a way for them to connect with voters who could sway the nomination process. But this year, the political traffic at the fair has been noticeably light. Democrats remain uncertain about President Joe Biden’s political future and many Republicans are avoiding taking on former President Donald Trump. Several would-be 2024 candidates have quietly made political inroads in Iowa by campaigning with state Republicans. But not everyone has shied away from the fairgrounds. Former Vice President Mike Pence visited on Friday, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan came last week.

DC's pioneering 'Baby Bonds' plan aims to narrow wealth gap

WASHINGTON (AP) — A landmark social program is being pioneered in the nation’s capital. The program is called “Baby Bonds” and it's designed to narrow the wealth gap. The children of Washington's poorest families would get up to $25,000 when they reach adulthood. The money is intended for purposes such as college, investing in a business or making a down payment. In just over a decade, the Baby Bonds idea has moved from fringe concept on the left to actual policy. The District of Columbia is the first laboratory, and U.S. lawmakers are monitoring the experiment. The bonds are more accurately trust funds, designed to provide a boost of capital at a critical time in the lives of the country’s poorest children

Defense in school shooter's trial set to present its case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are about to present their case for why they believe he should be sentenced to life in prison and not death. Lead public defender Melisa McNeill is expected to give her opening statement on Monday and then begin her team's case. They will be trying to persuade at least one juror that their 23-year-old client should not be executed for the 2018 massacre at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead. Prosecutors recently spend three weeks presenting their case. It included surveillance video of the shootings, graphic photos and a tour of the sealed off building, which remains bloodstained.

Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial

There's no dispute about some of the evidence in the trial of two men accused of wanting to kidnap Michigan’s governor. Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox enjoy getting high. The jury repeatedly has heard about their marijuana use, mostly from the defense. Fox and Croft are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020. But defense lawyers say the two men were “big talkers” who sometimes said outrageous things when they had been smoking pot. Defense attorney Joshua Blanchard says Croft was “frankly high on marijuana all the time.” Fox’s attorney has also referred to marijuana when questioning witnesses. The government isn't making much of their drug use. Prosecutors say the men were dangerous extremists.

After years of scrutiny of NY detective, a case gets retried

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in Brooklyn are for the first time retrying a long-ago case they won with the help of a former homicide detective whose work has been questioned. Nearly 20 people have had decades-old convictions for murder and other crimes tossed out after accusing former Detective Louis Scarcella of framing them. Prosecutors agreed with most of those dismissals but stood by other convictions. This new retrial illustrates the tricky line the Brooklyn district attorney's office has been walking through a decade of doubts about the work of a onetime star homicide detective. Scarcella denies any wrongdoing.

Lopez and Affleck celebrate marriage with friends, family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “I do” again this weekend. But instead of in a late night Las Vegas drive through chapel, this time it was in front of friends and family in Georgia, a person close to the couple who was not authorized to speak publicly said Sunday. According to People Magazine, the wedding was held at Affleck’s home outside of Savannah, Georgia, with all of their kids present for the proceedings on Saturday. The celebrity couple were officially married last month in Las Vegas, which Lopez shared with fans in her “On the J Lo” newsletter.