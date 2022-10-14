AP News Summary at 3:10 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.

Police: Teen kills 2 in Raleigh neighborhood, 3 along trail

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighborhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled toward a walking trail, where he killed three more people and wounded two others. Raleigh police Chief Estella Patterson said Friday that the teen is hospitalized in critical condition following the shootings late Thursday afternoon. Those killed were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. The dead include off-duty Raleigh police Officer Gabriel Torres, who was on his way to work when the shooting began. The teen eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home and arrested. Authorities haven't determined a motive.

UK's Truss drops tax cuts, axes Treasury chief amid turmoil

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss has abandoned a planned cut to corporation tax, scrapping a key part of an economic plan that sparked weeks of market and political turmoil. Truss said at a hastily arranged news conference Friday that she was acting to “reassure the markets of our fiscal discipline.” Truss also fired Kwasi Kwarteng as Treasury chief on Friday, replacing him with former Cabinet minister Jeremy Hunt. Truss is trying to restore order after three weeks of turmoil sparked by the government’s tax-cutting “mini budget.” Truss vowed to press on with other aspects of her economic plan, saying “I want to deliver a low tax, high wage, high growth economy.”

Putin calls his actions in Ukraine 'correct and timely'

KYIV, UKRAINE (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin expects his troop mobilization for combat in Ukraine to end in about two weeks. That would allow him to end the unpopular and chaotic call-up meant to counter Ukrainian battlefield gains and solidify his illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory. Putin faces domestic discontent and military setbacks in a neighboring country increasingly armed with advanced Western weapons. He told reporters Friday he “did not set out to destroy Ukraine" and doesn’t regret starting the conflict. Russia’s difficulties in achieving its war aims are becoming apparent in the illegally annexed Kherson region. Anticipating an advance by Ukrainian forces, Moscow-installed authorities there urged residents to flee Friday.

As the causes of US inflation grow, so do the dangers

WASHINGTON (AP) — What keeps driving inflation so high? The answer, it seems, is nearly everything. Supply chain snarls and parts shortages inflated the cost of factory goods when the economy rocketed out of the pandemic recession two years ago. Then it was a surge in consumer spending fueled by federal stimulus checks. Then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine disrupted gas and food supplies and sent those prices skyward. Since March, the Federal Reserve has been aggressively raising interest rates to try to cool the price spikes. So far, there’s little sign of progress. Thursday’s report on consumer prices in September came in hotter than expected.

A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on 'spoiler'

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest this fall, the Democratic candidate doesn’t seem so assured of winning. Oregon is the unlikely site of one of one of the most competitive governor’s races in the country. The main reason for the race’s unpredictability is Betsy Johnson, a longtime former Democratic lawmaker who is running as an unaffiliated candidate. Democrats call her a spoiler who is taking votes from Tina Kotek. That could mean a victory for Republican Christine Drazan. President Joe Biden will campaign for Kotek on Friday. Mail-in ballots become available to voters next week.

Officials: Musk seeks US funds for Ukraine satellite network

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senior U.S. officials say the Defense Department has gotten a request from SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk to take over funding for his satellite network that has provided crucial battlefield communications for Ukrainian military forces during the war with Russia. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter not yet made public, said the issue has been discussed in meetings and senior leaders are weighing the matter. There have been no decisions. Musk’s Starlink system of more than 2,200 low-orbiting satellites has provided broadband internet to more than 150,000 Ukrainian ground stations. Early Friday, Musk tweeted that it was costing SpaceX $20 million a month to support Ukraine’s communications needs.

Haiti gang makes demands in test of power with government

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A standoff between a powerful gang federation and Haiti’s government is testing how much power both sides wield and threatens to further derail a paralyzed country where millions of people are struggling to find fuel and water. A former police officer who leads a gang alliance known as “G9 and Family” has proposed his own plan for Haiti’s future — even seeking seats in the Cabinet, And he's demanding that the government grant amnesty and void arrest warrants against the group’s members. The government is seeking foreign troops to help quell the gang violence.

How are mail-in and absentee ballots verified?

Whether a state requires voters to request an absentee ballot or participates in universal mail-in voting, all ballots cast by mail or dropped off at a drop box are vetted to ensure their legitimacy. The ballots are logged when sent out and turned in, checked against registration and, in many cases, checked against voter signatures on file to ensure the voter assigned to the ballot is the one who cast it. Different states have different ballot verification protocols, ranging from a signature only to submitting a copy of your ID with the ballot. Though claims of voter fraud are widespread, research shows it is exceedingly rare.

Actor Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter's Hagrid, dies at 72

LONDON (AP) — Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a forensic psychologist on TV series “Cracker” and Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 72. Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. She did not give a cause. Coltrane came to fame as a hard-bitten detective in the 1990s series “Cracker,” for which he won best actor at the British Academy Television Awards three years running. He played gentle half-giant Hagrid, a mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films. Other roles include a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough.”