AP News Summary at 3:10 p.m. EDT

Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky

ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — Republicans are increasingly confident in Senate candidates who party leaders had once believed were essentially unelectable or at least seriously flawed. Republican officials are betting big that the political environment dragging down Democrats nationwide will overcome what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell himself has called “candidate quality” issues. Republican Senate contenders from Arizona to New Hampshire are grappling with revelations about their personal lives, extreme positions and weak fundraising. Yet they may be in position to win. And as Republican confidence grows, Democrats have been forced into a defensive crouch with voters looking to punish the party that controls Washington for concerns about inflation, crime and the direction of the country.

Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to hold House Speaker hostage

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, told police he wanted to hold the speaker hostage. David DePape has been charged with two federal crimes. Police say DePape broke into the Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and struck the Democratic leader’s 82-year-old husband in the head with a hammer. Pelosi was seriously injured in the attack. The announcement of the federal charges comes as San Francisco’s district attorney is set to announce state criminal charges as well against DePape. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder, elder abuse and burglary.

Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos, vets say

Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and fled to Iran after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal are being recruited by the Russian military to fight in Ukraine. That’s according to three former Afghan generals who spoke to The Associated Press. They said the Russians want to attract thousands of the elite Afghan commandos with promises of $1,500-a-month payments and safe havens for themselves and relatives so they can avoid deportation home to what many assume would be death at the hands of the Taliban. Said one general: “They don’t want to go fight — but they have no choice."

Justices raise doubts on race-conscious college admissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the Supreme Court’s conservative majority are questioning the continued use of affirmative action in higher education. In lengthy arguments Monday, the justices wrestled with persistent, difficult questions of race. The justices heard from six different lawyers in challenges to policies at the University of North Carolina and Harvard. Those policies consider race among many factors in evaluating applications for admission. One conservative justice likened affirmative action to giving some college applicants a head start in a foot race..

'Manmade disaster': Officials criticized over Seoul deaths

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean officials are facing tough questions about preparations for Halloween celebrations and demands for accountability after a crowd surge at the festivities left more than 150 people dead. Seoul police assigned 137 officers to manage a crowd anticipated to number over 100,000 over the weekend. By comparison, nearly 7,000 police officers were sent to another part of the South Korean capital on Saturday to monitor dueling protests that drew tens of thousands but still fewer people than flocked to the popular nightlife district the same night. Even the task force created to investigate why the crowd surged is more three times larger than the detail assigned to crowd control. The national government has insisted there was no way to predict the crowd would get out of control.

Trump asks justices to keep tax returns from House committee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is going to the Supreme Court, again, this time to try to stop his tax returns from being handed to a congressional committee. In an emergency appeal filed Monday, Trump wants the court to order at least a temporary hold on the Treasury Department turning over his returns to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. Lower courts ruled that the committee has broad authority to obtain tax returns and rejected Trump’s claims that it was overstepping. Trump had most recently sought the justices’ intervention in a legal dispute stemming from the search of his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August. The court rejected that appeal.

Brazil's Lula to reclaim presidency after beating Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians have delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a divisive presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics. Da Silva received 50.9% of the vote and Bolsonaro 49.1%. Yet the morning after the results came in -- and congratulations poured in from world leaders -- Bolsonaro still hadn't publicly conceded nor reacted in any way. Bolsonaro’s campaign had made repeated — unproven — claims of possible electoral manipulation before the vote, raising fears he would not accept defeat and try to challenge the results.

Nine arrested after bridge collapses in India, killing 134

MORBI, India (AP) — Police in western India have arrested nine people as they investigate the collapse of a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge. The collapse Sunday evening in Gujarat state plunged hundreds of people into a river, killing at least 134. As families mourned the dead, attention turned to why the bridge, built during British colonialism, had collapsed and who might be responsible. Security video showed hundreds of people clinging to the broken structure and trying to make their way to safety. The pedestrian bridge had reopened just four days earlier after more than six months of repairs. Officials said it was overloaded with people drawn to the attraction during the Hindu festival season.

Musk floats paid Twitter verification, fires board

Billionaire Elon Musk is already floating major changes for Twitter as he begins his first week as owner of the social-media platform. One proposal would make some users pay if they want to keep a blue check mark on their profile. Twitter has historically used the mark to verify higher-profile accounts, including Musk’s, so that other users know it’s really them. Critics have derided the mark as an elite status symbol. Musk has invited a group of tech-world friends and investors to help guide the San Francisco-based company’s transformation, which is likely to include a shakeup of its staff.

GOP seizes on voter hesitancy to attack EVs as costly to US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Republican candidates are seeking to capitalize on Americans’ precarious financial situations heading into next week’s midterm elections to vilify a key component of President Joe Biden’s climate agenda: electric vehicles. On social media, in political ads and at campaign rallies, Republicans say Democrats’ push for battery-powered transportation will leave Americans broke, stranded on the road and even in the dark. Many of the attack lines are not true. The auto industry itself has largely embraced a shift to EVs, for instance. But political analysts say the GOP messaging exploits voter hesitancy on EVs that may have put Democrats on the defensive.