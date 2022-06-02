AP News Summary at 3:33 p.m. EDT

Texas senator: School police chief didn't know of 911 calls

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A Texas state senator says the commander at the scene of a school shooting in Texas was not informed of panicked 911 calls from inside the school building. Sen. Roland Gutierrez said during a news conference Thursday that the pleas for help from people inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde did not make their way to school district police Chief Pete Arredondo. The Democratic senator called it a “system failure” that the calls were going to the city police but not communicated to Arredondo. The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety has said police didn’t confront gunman more quickly because the Arredondo believed the situation had morphed from an active shooting to a hostage situation. Nineteen children and two teachers died.

Police: Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain

Police say a man who blamed his surgeon for ongoing pain after a recent back surgery bought an AR-style rifle hours before opening fire at a Tulsa medical office, killing the surgeon and three other people before fatally shooting himself. Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin identified the shooter as 45-year-old Michael Louis. He says the gunman had recently undergone back surgery and had called a clinic repeatedly complaining of pain. Franklin says the doctor who performed the surgery, Dr. Preston Phillips, was killed Wednesday, along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and patient William Love.

Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a church service to mark her Platinum Jubilee after experiencing “discomfort” at events on Thursday. The palace says that with “great reluctance” the 96-year-old monarch has decided to skip Friday’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The palace says “the queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort.” Britain is marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with four days of events over a long holiday weekend. Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to serve for seven decades. Many royal followers camped out overnight in London in hopes of getting a glimpse of the queen.

Debt wiped for Corinthian students as bigger decisions loom

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hasn't made a decision yet on how he'll handle the student loan debt issue, but his administration is trying to bring closure to one of the most notorious cases of fraud in American higher education. The Education Department is erasing $5.8 billion in federal debt for more than 560,000 borrowers who attended Corinthian Colleges, a for-profit chain that operated from 1995 to 2015. The company was once one of the largest of its kind, with more than 100 campuses and more than 110,000 students, but it collapsed in scandal. Vice President Kamala Harris says the announcement will “put real money in the pockets of real people.”

Smiles, unicorns, softball: Young shooting victims recalled

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Families of three victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, are remembering how they brightened the lives of people around them. Funerals were Thursday for 10-year-old Nevaeh Bravo, 11-year-old Maranda Mathis and 10-year-old Eliahna Torres. A cousin told The Washington Post that Nevaeh “put a smile on everyone’s faces.” Maranda's family said she had a great imagination, often expressed love for unicorns and mermaids and called purple her favorite color. Eliahna's family said she was a compassionate child who helped her grandparents deal with medical issues, loved being silly and practiced her softball swing for hours in the front yard of her home.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: Uphill battle to rebuild images

After an explosive six-week libel trial followed by millions on social media and live TV, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard each face an uphill battle as they try to rebuild their images and careers. Depp already has a head start: Wednesday's jury verdict largely favored his narrative, that his ex-wife defamed him by accusing him of abusing her. Eric Dezenhall is a crisis mitigator in Washington with no involvement in the case. He says Depp can still have a solid career “if he takes things slowly." In contrast, Dezenhall says Heard “has a mountain to climb" because some see her as abusing the worthy #MeToo movement.

As natural gas expands in Gulf, residents fear rising damage

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana (AP) — There are neighborhoods in Southwest Louisiana that have endured seven federally declared disasters in just two years. Those storms are increasingly amped up by climate change, which is fueled by growing emissions. Those emissions come from burning coal, oil and natural gas and from leaks and deliberate releases of natural gas. Yet these same storm-prone neighborhoods are near a buildout of new plants that supercool natural gas for export. The region provides a contrast between the need to phase out fossil fuels to address climate change and the world's growing demand for natural gas.

Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study is drawing attention to a rise in poisonings in children involving the sleep aid melatonin. Last year, U.S. poison control centers received more than 52,000 calls of children consuming worrisome amounts of melatonin. That's a six-fold increase in what was reported about a decade earlier. Most such poisonings are children ages 5 and younger, who accidentally got into bottles of melatonin. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the study Thursday. The Michigan pediatrician who was the lead author says parents might think of melatonin as a vitamin, but she says it really belongs in the medicine cabinet.

Red-hot summer job market awaits US teens as employers sweat

WASHINGTON (AP) — This is expected to be the best summer job market for teens in 15 years. Researchers at Drexel University’s Center for Labor Markets and Policy predicted in a report last month that an average of 33% of youths ages 16 to 19 will be employed each month from June through August this year, the highest such rate since 34% in the summer of 2007. And the pay available to them — $15 or $16 an hour for entry-level work — is drawing some back into the job market. Teenage employment has already topped pre-pandemic levels even though the overall job market still hasn’t.

