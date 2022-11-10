AP News Summary at 3:12 a.m. EST

Trump urged to delay 2024 launch after GOP's uneven election

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was supposed to be a red wave that former President Donald Trump could triumphantly ride to the GOP nomination as he prepares to launch another White House run. Instead, Tuesday night’s disappointing results for Republicans are raising new questions about Trump’s appeal and the future of a party that has fully embraced him, seemingly at its peril, while at the same time giving new momentum to his most potent potential rival. Indeed, some allies were calling on Trump Wednesday to delay his planned announcement, saying the full focus needs to be a runoff election in Georgia that could again determine control of the Senate.

GOP nudges closer to House win; Senate could hinge on runoff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans inched closer to a narrow House majority while control of the Senate hinges on tight Arizona, Nevada and Georgia races. The midterm election defied expectations of sweeping conservative victories driven by frustration over inflation and President Joe Biden’s leadership. There was a strong possibility that, for the second time in two years, the Senate majority could come down to a runoff in Georgia next month, with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker failing to earn enough votes to win outright. In the House, Republicans were within a dozen seats Wednesday night of the 218 needed to take control.

Russia's Putin won't attend upcoming G-20 summit in Bali

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia next week, avoiding a possible confrontation with the United States and its allies over his war in Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are to attend the summit in Bali that starts Nov. 15. The summit would have been the first time Biden and Putin were together at a gathering since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Instead, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation. The G-20 is the biggest of three summits being held in Southeast Asia this week and next. It's unclear if Lavrov will represent Russia at all of them.

What's 'Putin's chef' cooking up with talk on US meddling?

Kremlin-connected businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin kept a low profile over the years, but he has been increasingly in the spotlight recently. He has admitted that he is behind the Russian mercenary force that reportedly has been involved in conflicts around the world, including Ukraine. Now, the 61-year-old entrepreneur with links to President Vladimir Putin has admitted to interfering in U.S. elections, an allegation he has rejected for years. His growing public presence has fueled speculations that he is seeking a bigger role on Russia’s political scene, but the businessman has denied it and political analysts warn against overestimating his political significance.

Nicole, rare November hurricane, pounds Florida coast

MIAMI (AP) — Officials said Hurricane Nicole was expected to make landfall along the east coast of Florida early Thursday as it continued to batter a large area of the state with strong winds, dangerous storm surge and heavy rain. The rare November hurricane had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club. Authorities warned that Nicole’s storm surge could further erode many beaches hit by Hurricane Ian in September. The sprawling storm is then forecast to head into Georgia and the Carolinas later Thursday and Friday, dumping heavy rain across the region. Nicole is expected to weaken while moving across Florida and the southeastern United States through Friday.

Little sign of relief expected in October US inflation data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s punishing inflation rate likely kept simmering in October, giving the Federal Reserve little cause to ease up in its drive to slow price increases by steadily raising interest rates. The Labor Department is expected to report that consumer prices jumped 8% from 12 months earlier and by a sharp 0.6% from September to October. A separate measure called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, is expected to have surged 6.5% in the past year and 0.5% from September to October. Like many other countries, the United States is struggling to control inflation, which is pressuring millions of households and dimming the outlook for the economy.

Fed up young climate activists: 'Adults aren't listening'

WASHINGTON (AP) — An AP questionnaire of more than 130 young climate activists finds that the future they envision — even fear — has them frustrated and anxious. Most of them say they think their strikes and protests are effective. A handful of activists have gone beyond skipping school to targeting artwork, tires and fossil fuel depots in a string of recent high-profile, attention-grabbing actions. Many complain that the adults in the room — like the ones attending the climate conference in Egypt — are dragging their feet in the fight against climate change. And that they're not listening.

Palestinian seeks early release in case that shook Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (AP) — A 13-year-old Palestinian boy whose case became a lightning rod for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict seven years ago is now a man languishing in solitary confinement and struggling with schizophrenia. In 2015, Ahmad Manasra and his cousin ran through a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem with knives. His cousin stabbed two Israelis and was shot dead. Ahmad was run over by a car, beaten and heckled by Israelis — a scene captured on video that fueled Palestinian outrage. Israel's Supreme Court is to soon decide whether to hear an appeal for Ahmad's early release. Ahmad's ordeal has become a dark warning about the impact of the Mideast conflict on the younger generation.

EXPLAINER: Qatar's history, politics ahead of FIFA World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will be on the world stage like it has never been before as the small, energy-rich nation hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this month. The country, on a thumb-shaped peninsula that juts out into the Persian Gulf, has seen its international profile rise as Doha used its massive offshore natural gas fields to make its nation one of the world’s richest per-capita. It has used that money to host the tournament, as well as build out the Arab world’s most-recognized satellite news channel, Al Jazeera, construct a major military base that hosts U.S. troops and become a trusted interlocutor for the West — even with the Taliban.

Luke Combs tops CMA Awards; Loretta Lynn, Lewis honored

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Luke Combs is the winner of the Country Music Association Awards' coveted entertainer of the year trophy. Combs thanked the country music community for making his dreams come true. It was the second time in a row he won the show's top honor, and he also won won album of the year for “Growin' Up.” Wednesday's show in Nashville, Tennessee, opened with Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire playing tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn. The superstar trio performed a medley of Lynn’s hits including “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’” and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Leading nominee Lainey Wilson took home two trophies and Alan Jackson accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.